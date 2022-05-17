Wednesday's letters, May 18, 2022

How much longer?

After the shootings in Buffalo I ask: How many hate crimes must we endure before we acknowledge hate to be central to our country’s white-male-supremacy credo?

And how long will we abide a gun culture that puts guns into the hands of hateful men?

How long before we repent the evil we do?

How long before “pro-life” advocates renounce guns that kill so many?

How long before we give up hate and supremacy to embrace love as the only power that can restore peace and justice?

How long before we look in the mirror and recognize what we are becoming?

Is our truth more than we can reckon with?

Dare we to join Greensboro’s Beloved Community Center’s Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Initiative to build Beloved Communities in every city and hamlet in our state? Is this not the hour to come together to change the trajectory of our society?

Russ Ingersoll

Greensboro

What it’s about

Notice to Republican lawmakers: Women will never go back to government control of our bodies. Women die in childbirth; women die from complications during pregnancy; every day doctors warn women that another pregnancy could risk their health and even their lives.

If you think this is about abortion, think again. This is about control of women who fought and won equality in the workplace; this is about giving to the rich and powerful corporations and taking from the poor and vulnerable. Some employers will think twice about hiring, and women will lose jobs.

If the Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade next month, and if Republicans and other politicians refuse to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, we will vote them out in November.

Joan Sova

Jamestown

Hate speech

On May 12, a letter writer attempted to whip up fear related to “immigration” (“Immigrant wave”). While I will not summarize the rhetoric here, I will share the fairly obvious observation that it was rooted in “great replacement theory” — an inherently racist and antisemitic framework that seeks to explain an imaginary problem.

The fear-based beliefs and assertions associated with these viewpoints once festered at the fringes of society, but are now purposefully leveraged by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others who seek to divide us. I was extremely disappointed to see what is essentially hate speech given a platform by the News & Record — especially after the recent antisemitic incidents here in Greensboro and the publication’s proclaimed support for the Jewish community.

Furthermore, as we all know, there has been another mass shooting — this time targeting Black people in Buffalo, N.Y. The motivation of that shooter was fueled by this same “theory,” the perpetuation of which actively kills people.

I hope the News & Record will do better and that each of us who recognizes the use of a divisive tactic feels empowered to name it what it is — a tactic and an untruth — if we hope to bend the arc toward justice.

Laura O’Neal

Greensboro

Low bar for guns

Every American of legal age has the right to own guns, as long as they aren’t barred because of past behavior or are mentally incompetent. There is nothing inherently wrong with that, but what causes problems are state laws that set the bar very low on when a gun can be used for “self-defense.”

Most stand-your-ground laws only require that someone feel seriously threatened by another person for lethal force to be used against that individual.

Illegal gun owners are certainly an issue, but the problem goes much deeper than that. Most shooting victims knew and had some type of relationship with the shooter prior to the fact. Take, for example, my neighbor’s young relative who was seriously wounded in a hunting-related accident last weekend.

Guns were being stowed in a vehicle for the trip home when a handgun somehow discharged, hitting the boy in the neck area. The gun was perfectly legal, but came close to being perfectly deadly under the conditions.

Unless handguns are restricted to being kept at home for true self-defense, instead of being allowed almost everywhere, we will continue to see more and more shootings. Thoughts and prayers can do nothing to change that.

Bill Wallace

High Point