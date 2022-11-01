Wednesday's letters, No. 2, 2022

Left behind

In recounting Social Security’s 1935 origin, the Nov. 1 article, "The safety net explained," left out a very important point about who qualified for Social Security. Two categories of workers were denied participation in the Social Security program: agricultural and domestic workers.

Let’s think about these omissions. In 1935, how were most Black male workers employed and how were most Black females employed?

Answer: agricultural work for Black men and domestic work for Black women. The consequence of denying agricultural and domestic workers resulted in 77% of Black workers not being covered by Social Security. Given the employment patterns of white workers, only 22% of them were employed doing agricultural or domestic work and hence denied Social Security.

What are some of the consequences of being covered by Social Security? Not having to save as much for old age, a family may decide to make a down payment on a house rather than renting. The house can be used as collateral to borrow money at a bank to send a child to college or start a business. In short, Social Security has consequences that roll from one generation to another.

And we continue to live with its racial disparities.

Lawrence Morse

Greensboro

The writer is a retired N.C. A&T economics professor.

Trusted elections

Remember Jimmy Carter? The former president who went on to build houses for Habitat for Humanity and monitor international elections with his Carter Center organization? He’s up to more good!

“The Carter Center has been a pioneer of election observation, monitoring 113 elections in Africa, Latin America and Asia since 1989 and forging many of the techniques now common to the field. ... Since 2020, the Carter Center has been working to support elections at home by providing objective information about the election process and advancing good practices in transparency,” notes the website.

The center is promoting "Principled Candidates for Trusted Elections" in an effort to “help restore American confidence in our democratic system.” The core doctrines? Integrity, nonviolence, security, oversight, peaceful transfer of power.

The candidate principles? An honest process, a civil campaign, secure voting, responsible oversight and trusted outcomes.

Sounds like just what we need right now. If you agree, you can support this effort at www.principledcandidates.org, where “voters and organizations can lend their names to these principles, telling candidates to lead by example to help restore trust in elections.”

Please join me in taking some positive action in this often distressing election season.

Kate Hood Seel

Greensboro

Pre-judging

In my opinion, political and judicial heresy is being shoved in our faces in TV ads daily. The highest court in our great state, the N.C. Supreme Court, is being subjected to judicial malpractice by two seeking election, Lucy Inman and Sam Ervin IV. They are obviously running as a team and not as individual candidates.

I thought a judge is supposed to be impartial, independent and not political. The justice symbol depicts Lady Justice as blind with a balanced scale. Obviously, this has not always been the case in our history, but it's a preeminent right we should all strive for. These two promote on TV ads that they've predetermined how they would judge on abortion issues.

If you want biased, activist judges who are publicly stating their position on extremely important issues facing you, your family and other North Carolinians then vote for this man and woman running together, not independently, but as a judicial team. What other important issues have they already prejudged and not carefully considered prior to putting on the exalted robes of North Carolina Supreme Court justices?

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Working for you

There are few families who have not experienced need for mental or substance-abuse services. For too long these services have been limited, cost-prohibitive and inadequate. Many of our young people and adults have died or been incarcerated for lack of available services.

Thanks to Commissioner Kay Cashion's leadership in working across the aisle, Guilford County has begun addressing these serious health need gaps. The recent opening of the Behavioral Health Centers, one facility for children and adolescents and one for adults, comes from the support of the Sandhills LME, of which she was board vice chair at the time the funding was approved.

The facilities, a partnership among Sandhills LME, Cone Health and Guilford County, are the first of their kind in North Carolina. Open 24/7, one facility provides acute behavioral health for children and adolescents; a second one, owned by Guilford County and operated by Cone Health, provides services for adults. The services are comprehensive and extensive and have become a model in other counties.

State and national reports of the increase in needs and lack of services are disturbing. Guilford County continues to explore ways to expand services. Thank you, Commissioner Cashion, for your vision and untiring work.

Mike Schlosser

Greensboro

Let's do better

Do you know that we are spending $1 billion a year on a school system that is failing in its basic mission to educate our kids? It is both disturbing and sad when you realize that less than half our kids can pass the end-of-course/end-of-year exams. Also, less than half can pass the basic competency tests in math and reading. At the same time our school system touts a graduation rate of 92%. Something is drastically wrong here.

Fortunately, we have a team of four candidates running together for the school board on a shared platform. They have studied the issues and are committed to a plan to fix the outages. Their focus is on a return to the fundamentals of educating our children, empowering parents, supporting teachers and staff, ensuring student success and security, and promoting financial accountability. Each candidate brings varied experience that would make the team as a whole a valuable addition to the board.

Members of this team are: Linda Welborn, Demetria Carter, Crissy Pratt and Tim Andrew. I have worked closely with all four candidates and am confident they can drastically improve our school system. I urge you to vote for them.

Gene Parker

Greensboro