Wednesday's letters, Nov. 9, 2022

The real problem

Regarding the story "Survey shows concern for workers' mental health" (Nov. 6):

Sixty-six percent of employers report too few mental health providers paneled on their respective insurance plans, according to Kaiser Health News. The implication is that we need more providers, in general. But the issue isn't supply; the issue is reimbursement rates and bureaucracy.

My colleagues across the country discontinued taking insurance because payments are too low or contracts are too burdensome. I'm a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified sex therapist; I care for a lot of couples and treat sexual dysfunctions. One of my couples' insurance paid $48 for an hour of couples counseling. Insurances routinely pay less per hour for couples counseling compared to the already paltry rates of individual psychotherapy. Moreover, many insurance plans do not cover the psychological treatment of sexual problems despite clear evidence that sexual health and relationship satisfaction are closely tied to mental health.

Employers and employees must ask why so few enroll as in-network providers and advocate for changes that would create incentives for providers to join. There are plenty of providers.

Dr. Tom Murray

Greensboro

The writer is a sex and relationship therapist whose practice is in Greensboro.

Blame us all

Thanks to Allen Johnson in Sunday’s paper ("Divided? Nah. The GOP and I agree on lots of stuff," Oct. 30) for highlighting issues that illustrate the common ground that exists among us during such a horrible time of polarization and mudslinging.

Sadly however the most critical issue facing us all is the climate catastrophe that is barely covered in the media. People are encouraged to play the blame game for most other critical issues facing Americans. Yet, we have only ourselves to blame for our consumerist culture that places money and the acquisition of stuff and pleasure above all other issues.

Recent wildfires, hurricanes, drought and more powerful storms that create massive flooding are creating climate refugees around the world. If we can blame someone else for these natural disasters we can continue our mindless consumption without understanding the consequences that affect everyone.

How about we focus on what we want to preserve? Going beyond moral judgment, we can find each other in this mess and continue to create the human connections necessary to live in a low-energy world.

Instead of the “me, me, mine” culture we need to work harder at the “we” culture. We, them, us. We are all responsible.

Kathe Latham

Greensboro

Vote early

I had decided this year to wait until Election Day, Tuesday, to cast my ballot. Then on Saturday, I tested positive for COVID. My isolation period ends Wednesday. Unless I wanted to chance infecting other voters, I had to stay home and not vote.

The lesson: If you have the chance to vote early, do so! You don't know if you'll be able to vote on Tuesday, so vote early.

This is also a good example of why we need early voting. Let's keep it as accessible as possible.

Larry Kirwan

Greensboro

Fact vs. emotion

Regarding the letter "Hyperbole" (Nov. 4):

The author described Democratic ads as "hyperbole" and stated that they don't give examples of their claims that voters are being denied their right to vote. I would encourage him and others who think that way to take the time to look at the facts.

To begin with, there are the actions by Trump and his sycophants to try to steal the 2020 election, thus denying legitimate votes. Then add to that numerous actions by Republican legislatures to pass laws to restrict and suppress votes by gerrymandering as well as changing long-standing, accepted ways of voting.

Let's not forget Trump's and his crew of sycophants' involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the Capitol.

Finally, I hope you have kept up with reading the News & Record (which, from your comments, it's clear you take issue with). There have been abundant examples published in the N&R of threats to disrupt the voting process through intimidating actions.

Then there are the Republican ads aimed at fearmongering, false accusations and the distortion of facts. I would challenge Mr. Jones and those who share his perspective to investigate the claims of these ads for their veracity.

I think it was Thomas Jefferson who said that citizens need to be fully informed for democracy to thrive. Unfortunately, sometimes there are those who allow themselves to be directed by emotions rather than facts and reason.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro