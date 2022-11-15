Wednesday's letters, November 16, 2022

Cal is 'woke'

The term “woke” is used by politicians on the right a lot these days. Many wonder just what it means. Urban Dictionary refers to the term as “a reference to how people should be aware in current affairs.”

Finally, lots of folks are becoming “aware” of the injustices wrought by Donald Trump and his ilk. Based upon his column in today’s paper (News & Record, Nov. 15, “Toxic Trump must leave the stage”), Cal Thomas has become “woke” to the antics of Donald Trump and, hopefully, all the other election deniers in our country.

Maybe there is hope after all. If Cal Thomas can be awakened to societal injustices — “woke” — perhaps others can, too. Don’t worry, Cal. You have finally become aware of an evil in our country and you have called it out.

That’s a very good thing.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Thanks, Donald

Just wanted to thank Donald Trump for personally destroying the red wave that was supposed to happen this year. As a result of his direct involvement in selecting and supporting unqualified, lemming-like sycophants, he came very close to running the Retrumplican Party off the proverbial cliff.

In the same way as he was credibly accused of being a Russian asset several years ago, could it be true that he is now serving as a very cleverly disguised Democratic asset? Given the outcome of the elections, it would seem that he is either the most incompetent, politically unsophisticated person on Earth, or he truly was (and continues to be) a double-agent secretly tasked with helping the Democrats.

Another possible explanation is that he insists on selecting and supporting candidates that are as incompetent and unfit for public office as he is so his own incompetence and unfitness does not stick out like a sore thumb. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas believe that as a follow-up to his selection and support of Herschel Walker for Senate, he will be nominating and pouring huge sums of campaign contributions into Donald Duck's run for this year's Heisman Trophy. Like Forrest Gump, Run Donny Run (in 2024), please!

David Thompson

Greensboro

Sore loser

I have seen mentioned in your paper, over the last couple of years, hundreds of times (no exaggeration), about how Donald Trump or his supporters have come up with "baseless" claims about questions concerning the 2020 presidential election, or how he and his supporters believe the "false claim" the election was stolen.

For a very long time after the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump an illegitimate president, and many in the mainstream media along with her supporters (that is being redundant) said Donald Trump stole the election from Hillary Clinton. I never saw, as much as one time, any article in the paper which said Clinton's claims were described as "baseless" or that her supporters were making "false claims."

I know it is a lot to ask, but at least a hint of impartiality from this paper would be a nice thing to see.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

High stakes in Ga.

Democratic control of the Senate was assured after Arizona’s Mark Kelly and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto won reelection in the midterms. But this is not the time to celebrate and ignore the chance for a 51st seat, to be decided on Dec. 6 in the Georgia run-off between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Returning Warnock to the Senate will avoid the presence of perhaps the most ignorant person to grace the halls of that chamber (Walker), but will also mean President Biden won’t have to tailor compromises in proposed legislation with the likes of West Virginia’s coal company owner and promoter Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema with her receipt of large donations from big pharma. One can picture both Manchin and Sinema rooting for a Warnock defeat to allow them maximum leverage in limiting legislation to reverse climate change, lower drug prices and other assorted reforms.

The Democrats' 51st seat will also assure favorable committee assignments, paving the way for smoother pathways for controversial legislation.

Georgia’s recall on Dec. 6 can’t undo the Democratic control of the Senate, but having a spare can be valuable. This recall deserves maximal effort, and is not a time to rest on laurels.

Richard J. Rosen

Greensboro

Deficit spending

By the end of fiscal year 2022, the Biden administration was responsible for $4.2 trillion in deficit spending. For perspective, that amount is the same as the total of all federal deficits from the beginning of our country’s founding through the Clinton administration.

What’s more, Biden has committed this country to an additional $10 trillion in spending moving forward, with no income stream to support it.

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro