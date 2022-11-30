Wednesday's letters, November 30, 2022

Free speech at A&T

Has the First Amendment been canceled at N.C. A&T?

Well, it seems so.

According to Campus Reform, two conservative activists were banned from A&T on Nov. 9 for being a campus nuisance.

“As a non-university member, you are hereby ordered to immediately leave and not return to the property of North Carolina A&T State University for a period of 24 months,” the second-degree trespass order read. It was issued by the university police. Violating the order could result in arrest, the order continued.

The pair were attempting to form a conservative group at A&T which is supposed to be a public campus.

I guess not.

A ban should not be based on a person’s decision to engage in conduct protected by the First Amendment, such as advocating for a particular point of view.

I don't recall seeing this story in the News & Record. Perhaps they didn't think it was newsworthy. Maybe they should send one of their ace reporters out and ask the university which policy the activists violated.

Fred Gregory

Berryville, Va.

The writer's permanent residence is in Greensboro.

No plastic utensils

Plastic: so useful in so many ways. So destructive to our planet when it becomes a waste product that never goes away.

We feel good when we recycle, but so little actually gets used for anything ever again. May we please learn from others and find ways to use less plastic?

A California "Single-use Service Ware Law" that became effective June 1 requires restaurants to withhold plastic utensils, straws, coffee stirrers, condiments and more until — and unless — requested by customers. Restaurants like it ... they save money. People like it ... they don't receive things they don't want. Cities like it ... there's less trash to recycle or transport to the dump. The environment likes it ... there's less litter scattered here and there. The animals like it ... there are fewer things to entangle and destroy them.

Can our city and county and even our state understand the wisdom of such a law? Let's learn from others and benefit where we can.

William Courter

Greensboro

Foam recycling

Triad Foam Recycling Coalition is celebrating two years of polystyrene (Styrofoam) densifying. We are thrilled to collect and densify this plastic and reduce its disposal in our landfill. Our nonprofit group, made up of four nonprofits — Tiny House Community Development, Greensboro Beautiful, Environmental Stewardship Greensboro and Emerging Ecology — came together and have been successful in dramatically reducing the volume of foam being landfilled.

More than 50,000 lbs. of polystyrene has been densified and sold to make picture frames, moldings and solid insulation for homes. Profits are returned to Tiny House and used for work force development, building tiny houses and supporting veterans.

Foam collection trailers are located at First Presbyterian Church, Faith Presbyterian Church, Tiny House and in High Point, Burlington and Elon. We are grateful to those who have donated to purchase trailers and who take time to bring foam to these sites. We need more foam collection trailer locations, so please consider a donation to Foam Recycling, Tiny House, 1310 W Gate City Blvd.

Triad Foam Recycling Coalition thanks all who support this effort. We are proud to work with you as we take steps to preserve and protect our Earth.

Nancy Abrams

Greensboro

The writer is a volunteer and board member of the Triad Foam Recycling Coalition.

Are WRONGS right?

One answer to the Second Amendment debate lies in the phrase “well-regulated militia.” The thinking goes that, in order to possess arms, one must belong to a “well-regulated militia.”

If that were the case, then every owner would have to follow the regulations of his particular militia. And legally, if the owner were found guilty when using his or her weapon, the militia might bear some of the legal responsibility.

These militias could be called “Well-Regulated Ownership Necessary Groups” —or WRONGS.

If this were written into law, there would be many WRONGS across the country. Of course, if someone in a WRONG were guilty of murder, then the WRONG would be at least partially liable.

In other words, a wronged person would have the right to right his wrong by filing a suit alleging the WRONG’s wrong.

Thus, many WRONGS would have a right if the rights of the wronged included making the WRONG’s right part of righting the wrong.

Of course, this would entail writing the WRONGs into law. And I don’t think the gun owners are ready to accept making WRONGs necessary for rights.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro