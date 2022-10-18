Wednesday's letters, October 19, 2022

Fear or solutions?

Election season — time for raising specious fears about the economy, immigration and crime, but not for proposing substantive solutions.

The economy is shaped by a complex of causes that even economists don’t fully understand. The effects of government policies, tweaking at best, can take years to manifest. Consequently, one administration’s economy benefits (or suffers) from prior administrations’ actions. Moreover, today’s economic drivers — war, ongoing pandemic recovery and OPEC — are beyond our government’s control. Inflation, exacerbated by corporate profiteering, is global (and worse elsewhere).

Historically, U.S. immigration policies have been inconsistent, unfair and even cruel. (Jewish refugees we rejected became Holocaust victims; whom are we rejecting now?) We address symptoms — folks at our border. But what causes immigration? Why do refugees flee? Meaningful solutions require international cooperation; walls and border guards aren’t the answer.

Likewise, we don’t address the causes of crime — primarily income inequality and proliferation of guns. More policing and prisons have proven ineffective.

In general, we should support candidates pursuing real solutions (not just Band-Aids) and working for the well-being of our planet and its people; and disfavor those stoking unfounded fears, spreading disinformation and putting political power over rule of law.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

The city’s assets

Reading the recent article about corporate departures despite manufacturing revival in the Triad, it is clear that communities must balance what they are and what they aim to become. It is difficult to change historic traits overnight.

As a Hickory native, I have similarly seen a manufacturing revival in western North Carolina after heavy industry’s decline in the early 2000s. There is now a Modern Manufacturing Center in Catawba County. In addition, business developers have reused old factory buildings for modern offices, shopping and even residential spaces. Use what you have to grow!

Greensboro metropolitan might not have Charlotte’s economic engine that is the world’s fifth-busiest airport or nearly as large a young professional population, but it is a historic manufacturing hub, has quality regional colleges, and neighboring arts and innovation of Winston-Salem.

I studied on campus at UNCG for a political fellowship (NC Institute of Political Leadership) and appreciated learning about, at the local history museum, Greensboro’s unique community history.

Aaron Kohrs

Alexandria, Va.

World of difference

First, I want to say, I enjoyed the article in the Oct. 16 News & Record by John Allen Wall, a graduate of Dudley High School. I did not go to a desegregated school, as I graduated in 1958. However, my children did experience both Black and white in a county school, and it was never a problem. One of my daughter’s best friends was Black.

What I want an answer to is this: Why does every article in the newspaper regarding Black and white, capitalize the word “Black” but refer white as a small w. Why does Black deserve a capital B and white a small w? Are we not all equal?

Joanne Gunter

Reidsville

Editor’s note: Black “is capitalized as an adjective in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense,” according to Associated Press style, which the News & Record follows.

Vote for Mobley

I would like my fellow citizens to consider voting for Derek Mobley for Guilford County commissioner in District 3. Derek is a passionate, young professional with a desire to lead in these challenging times. He is an avid community volunteer who believes in “keeping it local” by building resources for education and first responders.

A native of this area, Derek has settled here with his wife and two kids, determined to make a positive difference in Guilford County. He is one of our “40 under 40” leaders with a background in quantitative analytics and finance. He’s personable, kind and has no problem picking up his phone and responding to a need. I also like that he hand delivers his yard signs to folks who want to help him get elected.

Please remember that voting is a privilege, and it is our duty to exercise that privilege this election season. Derek is bright, energetic and prepared to serve. Check him out at www.electmobley.com

Susan Sassmann

Greensboro

Have you ever gone to vote and been surprised by some of the offices or issues that appear on the ballot? Often this happens with judges since they can’t campaign like other candidates and their names and judicial opinions are not widely known. You can save yourself any last-minute surprises by checking your personal ballot information on Vote411.org. This is the nonpartisan voter information tool published by the League of Women Voters to help guide you through any election questions you may have.

On Vote411.org you can check your voter registration to make sure it is up to date, find out where and when early voting takes place, and how to obtain an absentee ballot.

You can compare candidates’ personal information and answers to questions pertinent to the office for which they are running.

All candidates were contacted, and their answers are printed exactly as they were submitted. If a candidate chose not to participate their space was left blank.

I encourage everyone to use Vote411.org to become a well-prepared and informed voter.

Sue Jezorek

High Point