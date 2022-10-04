Wednesday's letters, October 5, 2022

The same people

In 2016, 72% of Republicans said they believed Trump’s “birther” accusations against Barack Obama — that he was not a legitimate president by virtue of where they said he was born. That compares to the 71% of Republicans who in late 2021 believed that Joe Biden was not a legitimate president (Mark Leibovitz, “Thank You For Your Servitude,” The Atlantic).

Then it hit me: These are the same people, not a new group popping up to deny our 2020 election results, but those same folks who need the story of illegitimacy to form the backbone of their politics. In both cases they heard it, repeated it over and over, and clung to it beyond all rationality, not to disagree with the politics, but to deny the legitimacy of our 44th and 46th presidents. Sometimes things just aren’t as complex as they may seem.

Willliam Yaner

Jamestown

Biden’s fault?

According to the Republican National Committee, “Voters have a clear choice in the midterms as they know Biden and the Democrats sent costs for groceries soaring, created a recession and increased taxes.” That statement is false. Inflation is worldwide and central banks in many countries are struggling to get inflation under control without causing recessions. The RNC knows well what the main causes are: COVID, Putin’s war on Ukraine, high fuel prices and a shortage of available commodities.

Joe Biden’s “fault” was in ever believing he could work with the current slate of MAGA Republicans.

They are good at something though: obstructionism. I pray for more old-time Republicans whose words could be trusted and who could vote their consciences without fearing retaliation from election deniers, conspiracy theorists and insurrectionists. Surely some of those must exist and could speak up against MAGA Republicans’ lies?

Some say Biden is too old to be president now, and in 2024. Some say Trump is too corrupt to be president. (He is no spring chicken either.) Given a choice between those two attributes (no matter the names of the candidates), I agree that voters have a clear choice. Do you?

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

Abandoned

I may not be quite the age of some readers bemoaning the sudden changes with the News & Record’s comics and puzzles, but I, too, miss the old format.

I’m a person who relishes reading an actual newspaper, just as I prefer books to using an e-reader. I also don’t enjoy accessing comics on a website.

When I first saw your format change, I immediately thought of your long-time senior subscribers. Some of these loyal customers may not have ready access to a computer or the wherewithal to look up missing comics on your website if they do have a computer.

I think of my 96-year-old mother in South Carolina who starts each day with her morning paper and a steaming cup of coffee. She is a prolific author and crossword whiz who can complete even The New York Times crossword in record time, in ink. I am grateful that her hometown newspaper has not abandoned her.

Marcia James

Jamestown

Routine is gone

My husband and I join the many objections to cutting comics and puzzles from the paper. We are seniors and now our decades-old morning routines are gone. We use computers daily. But mornings begin with coffee and paper and pencils in hand. Please restore the comics and puzzles.

Judith W. Harvey

Greensboro

Too difficult

So now that I have started doing crossword puzzles the format has changed to be unbelievably difficult for an average reader. I’m not stupid but this is not fun anymore. One more reason to cancel my subscription.

Judee Downs

Greensboro

Reelect Hardister

I strongly urge the citizens of N.C. House District 59 to return Jon Hardister to the General Assembly. He has served diligently for the past 10 years. His fellow party members have rewarded his hard work and dedication by choosing him House majority whip.

Mr. Hardister works hard to be a public servant for all the people. He received the Firefighters’ Friend Award from the N.C. Firefighters’ Association for working for better health care benefits for firefighters. He was awarded the 2022 Legislator of the Year from the Apartment Association of N.C. for his support of affordable apartments and houses.

For his efforts to help create better education for all students, Mr. Hardister received the Charter Champion Award from the N.C. Coalition of Charter Schools. Also, in his quest to promote better education for all students, he obtained a $25,000 grant from the state budget for HBCU Bound Athletes. This is an organization designed to provide assistance to young athletes who wish to attend historically Black colleges and universities.

Please return Rep. Jon Hardister to the N.C. House so he can continue to work to make North Carolina a better place to live.

Gene Lemons

Greensboro