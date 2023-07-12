Do the math

Mat Gendle’s diatribe against Democrats critical of Cornel West’s presidential bid lacks a factual basis ("Democrats must end shaming of third-party challengers," July 9).

He states “in fact” that such candidacies pose equal harm to Republican and Democratic candidates and claims “the raw math” demonstrates votes for third-party candidates don’t automatically benefit the Republican nominee. He cites the examples of Ralph Nader and Dr. Jill Stein but significantly does so in the absence of facts or data.

A Wikipedia search revealed in the presidential election of 2000, George W. Bush and Al Gore each received more than 2,912,000 votes in Florida; Bush was declared the winner by 537 votes, or by 0.009 %. Ralph Nader received 97,421 votes, or 1.64%. I think it is reasonable to conclude that Nader, a left-wing candidate, attracted thousands of voters who likely would have voted Democratic if he were not on the ballot. I consider it unlikely these voters would opt for a conservative Republican in Nader’s absence.

I conclude Gendle’s assertion that Bush and Gore would lose an equal number of votes is false. Believing something to be true doesn’t make it so. The perilous condition of our politics is in desperate need of more fact-based, reasoned discussion, not less.

James Brady

Summerfield

End Electoral College

Regarding Mat Gendle's column, “Democrats must end shaming third parties” (July 9):

However, Professor, we do not live in “abstract reality.” Your claim that both Republican and Democratic candidates would be equally harmed by third-party challengers is problematic. Our Electoral College system presents peculiar complications.

If neither of the major-party candidates achieves the required 270 Electoral College votes, what happens then? The House of Representatives elects the president from among the three presidential candidates who received the most electoral votes, each state delegation casting one vote. The Senate elects the vice president from among the top two candidates, each senator casting one vote (https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college/faq).

This, Professor, is not “abstract reality.” This introduces the likelihood of a profoundly divided government. And even more entrenched deadlock.

So, let’s remove the Electoral College. Elect our president and vice president by popular vote and encourage third- and fourth- and fifth-party candidates to enter the national debate. Then we can all affirm our values by voting for our preferred candidates.

Richard W. McBride

Burlington

The church's decline

Regarding America’s decline in religious participation:

It is interesting to note that a 20-year Chinese study into why the U.S. has achieved such a high standard of living attributes the reason to the Christian church.

Today we can clearly see the attack against the church and family. Genesis states that God created “male and female’. But today, it is declared there are many genders and they are fluid. Further attacks on the family include homosexuality, transgenderism and abortion. The commandment “Thou shalt not kill” (murder) has been nixed with “women’s health care."

Of late, the attacks on the church have focused on the seminaries. They now produce false shepherds bringing in the Marxist social-gospel, which is not the true Gospel. They weakened and lead astray the churches with anti-biblical philosophies e.g. LGBT, CRT, ESG and DEI. Actually, DEI is more accurately DIE (Destruction, Iniquity and Entropy). Don’t be deceived; just because someone says they are a Christian doesn’t mean they are.

Fortunately, Jesus said, referring to his church, “Even the gates of hell will not prevail against it." The true church proclaims the true Gospel. The true Gospel includes Jesus’ death and resurrection; that he paid the eternal sin debt, with his shed blood on the cross, for anyone who by faith will accept him as Lord and Savior.

“I am the way, the truth and the life; no one comes to the Father but through me." (Jesus in John 14:6).

Gary Marschall

Greensboro

Stop the violence

A rash of violence hits the U.S. There are shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Fort Worth and Chicago. Two women are dead after a shooting in Greensboro. A trooper kills a motorist after being shot at.

The problem with this is that no one in Greensboro, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Forth Worth or Chicago has said let's get together all politicians, Democrat and Republican, and find a solution to the gun violence.

Passing new gun laws does not address the problem with thugs and criminals. New laws just affect law-abiding gun owners. Thugs and criminals do not obey gun laws.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville