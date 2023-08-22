Public School Strong

I am the mother of a rising fourth grader at Peck Elementary, and a member of Public School Strong — a network of hundreds of North Carolina parents, grandparents and community members who advocate for honest, accurate, safe, equitable and fully funded public education for ALL children. These past few years, a small group of extremists have tried to distract us by stirring up manufactured controversies and cruel attacks. And now state legislators just passed a voucher bill to give away public funds to private schools. Guilford County Schools would likely lose $11,281,812. What will be on the chopping block? Special education services? School nurses? Teacher positions? Sports? Arts? Will PTAs in wealthier parts of town fill the gap — while parents at schools like Peck can’t do the same — leading to less opportunity for all children? Public school parents are concerned. But we know it is not too late. We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting involved. It is going to take all of us to not only protect but to IMPROVE schools for ALL kids. Public school parents want to see bus driver and teacher positions filled — not manufactured attacks against honest history and LGBTQ youth. Hundreds of us will be surging to our September school board meetings in dozens of counties in Public School Strong shirts, supporting our school boards to ignore manufactured controversies and focus on the real issues. We are the majority; we are organized; we are growing; we are Public School Strong. Isabell Moore Greensboro

Shortsighted

The N.C. General Assembly has overriden Gov. Cooper’s veto of House Bill 488 prohibiting 2009 building code updates aimed at improved homeowner energy-efficiency savings and resilience against extreme weather until 2031. We should closely monitor how the sausage is made in Raleigh. For example, a powerful special-interest group, the N.C.Home Builders Association, wrote significant parts of the bill, which places its interests over ours. Furthermore, HB 488’s primary sponsor, a builder, Rep. Mark Brody (R-Union County) accepted tens of thousands of dollars from residential construction donors in 2022. Notably, FEMA designates North Carolina as having the weakest building codes in the Southeastern United States. Since our General Assembly passed HB 488 into law, federal funding from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program is jeopardized. Previously, North Carolina received $73.8 million for 25 projects. Also, North Carolinians now risk ineligibility for $ 1 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funds that support code updates and enforcement and $225 million in Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Funds that incentivize building code updates. Such federal grants prioritize funding for states that maintain updated modern codes that protect homes against the effects of climate change and result in more affordable power bills. We North Carolinians will now lose out on federal disaster funds, just as risks from climate change are accelerating, and we’ll lose out on new energy-efficient household savings just as Duke Energy is proposing rate hikes. Remember this special-interest “sausage” as you vote in the next election. Minta Phillips Julian

Just deserts

I was happy to read that Laura Steele was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction against our country (“Triad woman to face sentencing in January 6 attack,” Aug. 21). If you read the entire article you will see she has a poor employment history in law enforcement and security. She abuses authority and displays poor judgement, which is alarming. Her attorney is asking for leniency in sentencing Ms. Steele, requesting that she serve her sentence at home! That’s a ridiculous request. She is a threat to our country, our community and our citizens. She has easily earned the maximum sentence, which is only 121 months. Then she’s out to create more havoc in our country. Why is the sentence so light? The woman is dangerous. Please give her the maximum. She has easily earned it. Lisa Fullington Greensboro

