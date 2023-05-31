Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NC authoritarianism

Patriarchy drives authoritarianism, and North Carolina legislators are embracing it with enthusiasm.

Repudiating self-determination by women is standard patriarchal practice. North Carolina Republican legislators have now criminalized abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy and medication-induced abortions after 10 weeks. This, after they also spent 10 years withholding vital Medicaid coverage for North Carolina mothers and families.

Following the national GOP playbook, states nationwide are passing patriarchal laws to allegedly:

Protect babies (but actually destroy reproductive rights and endanger women and fetuses).

Protect children from gay "groomers" (but actually promote intolerance against LGBTQ+ people).

Protect schools from violence (but oppose gun control).

Protect education (but defame librarians and ban books).

Protect us from election fraud (but block voting opportunities and threaten poll workers).

Protect democracy (but politicize courts and redistrict themselves into permanent power).

Authoritarian parties target the vulnerable, spread disinformation, corrupt institutions and elections, and suppress dissent.

They dismantle social bonds by staging battles over complex matters such as abortion, labeling it a "woman's issue" or "identity politics."

But reproduction is a family issue. So are health care, education, safety and gender. Legislators are highjacking concerns that men and women ably handle every day within their homes.

The author of "On Tyranny," Timothy Snyder, warns:

"Listen for dangerous words.

"Believe in truth.

"Beware a one-party state.

"Defend our institutions."

As they overwhelm state legislatures, autocrats overturn personal rights and sabotage our common good. Their electoral defeat is the only shield against their dangerous actions.

North Carolina, let's send them packing.

Lou Harned

Greensboro

What Biden's done

I appreciated the letter “Too much Trump” (May 23) and its request for information about Biden’s accomplishments. I am happy to oblige because I am consistently impressed with the Biden administration’s achievements, often in the face of Republican opposition.

This administration’s accomplishments include the American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Plan, gun safety legislation, Inflation Reduction Act, lower prescription drug prices, green energy investment, marijuana sentencing reform, Electoral Count Reform Act, and taxing the ultrawealthy and corporations. The majority of Americans want the changes all this legislation will bring because they will make their lives better.

Other accomplishments the majority want that have been blocked by Republicans include reversing Trump tax cuts for the wealthy, voting rights and election reform, paid family leave, universal pre-K, Medicare for all, free or low-cost community college, student loan forgiveness or mitigation, and raising Federal minimum wage.

Thanks for asking!

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Homespun logic

Have you noticed? The Democrats focus on not enough revenue and the Republicans focus on too much spending.

Here in our home, when there is not enough revenue, we are forced to focus on spending cuts. D.C. could use some of that logic.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Gender and sports

There have recently been several articles about N.C. Senate Bill 631, infuriatingly named the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

In one, reprinted from the Winston-Salem Journal (April 6), Sen. Joyce Krawiec stated: "It's important we establish fair standards ... there are physical advantages that cannot be ignored."

Sen. Vickie Sawyer added: "This bill is not against anybody ... ." Really?

I think some parents are a bit too invested in having their child win a sports trophy. That, or they're so fearful of anyone different that they need to ban them wherever and whenever possible.

Would the senators have us believe a child endures the lifelong trauma of re-orientating their gender solely to have an edge competing in sports?

Transgender children want to join the sports team of their chosen orientation for the same reasons they want to sit at that lunch table or use that locker room: to fit in, to be accepted. Of course, if they join the swim team and make friends they might have to be invited to that birthday sleepover, and for some that's the real problem.

But by all means let's enact fair competitive standards. Let's ban any child whose parents are coaches; who has a gym membership; or a pool in the backyard. And what about those children with abnormally long legs or arms?

All of this could be a little hard to monitor; but, sadly, I have no doubt our senators will meet the challenge, and pass comparably restrictive and dehumanizing bills.

Janet Mackenzie

Greensboro