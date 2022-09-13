Wednesday's letters, September 14, 2022

Schools and COVID

John Hood proclaims “School closures for COVID were extremely bad policy” (Sept. 11).

Some North Carolinians will disagree that Gov. Cooper’s decision to close schools longer during COVID was a mistake. Hood compares the impact of COVID on North Carolina schools with those of Florida yet he admits data is not available to compare the educational losses.

North Carolina, with roughly half the population of Florida, had 26,335 COVID deaths during the same time period that Florida had 80,209. Florida’s population is approximately twice North Carolina’s, so doubling the North Carolina death total to 52,670, makes it easier to compare. If you do that, Florida would have 27,539 more deaths than North Carolina.

Also, the percentage of people 65 and older is greater in Florida. Would that not be a good enough reason for Gov. Ron DeSantis to err on the side of caution since they are the most vulnerable? He did not even advocate masking, as I remember.

Yes, North Carolina students lost educational progress during COVID. Duh! That only points out how important teachers are to students’ learning. Resiliency will bring renewed achievement gains. Those roughly 27,539 extra people who died in Florida will never again see the light of day.

Thanks, Gov. Cooper, for protecting North Carolinians!

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

A broken system

After trying to renew my driver’s license online a couple of times, the system kept telling me no. I would need to appear at the driver’s license office in person. So I made my appointment on Aug. 1 for Sept. 6; that was the earliest I could get.

Last week it was time to go to my appointment on East Market Street. I had made a 10:45 appointment and arrived about 10:35 and waited outside the building until 11.

When I was called in I was stunned by the number of people seated and standing around the hallway into the office area. The lady handling check-in gave me a number, 78, and when I looked at the call board they were working on 41. I asked if I was going to be next she said no. I would have to take a seat and wait.

I decided being the 37th person called was not going to work for me. Especially since only one examiner was working.

Talking to some of the people waiting I found out all license sites were having similar troubles and the problem was that they had lost a lot of license examiners in 2020 and 2021 due to retirement and quitting. I did feel that they should have taken the people who had appointments before walk-ins.

The system seems broken to me. I hope they can get it corrected soon.

David Bender

Gibsonville

A dedicated village

As the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” conveys, many people contribute to the upbringing of children in a community.

As a longtime resident of Guilford County, I write to express my gratitude to all the people who work, especially those in our public schools, to educate our young people and to create safe, clean, healthy environments for them to learn in — teachers, administrators, reading specialists, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, counselors, nurses, maintenance and facilities personnel, librarians, volunteers, and many, many more.

A new school year has begun. Let us honor and respect those who are often faced with very challenging circumstances and perform many thankless, unrecognized or behind-the-scenes tasks.

Terry Hammond

Oak Ridge

Not so funny

The new format for online funny pages is not funny. Finding long time staples on this page (“Beetle Bailey” anyone?) proved impossible this morning. Dagwood was also MIA. Please bring back your old format.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

GOP ‘values’

I thought Republicans were the party of law and order.

Then why is your leader calling law enforcement vicious monsters, resulting in violence against law enforcement, i.e., an attack on the FBI office in Ohio which resulted in the death of the attacker?

I thought Republicans were the party of anti-communists, yet your leader praises Putin and other autocrats.

We have lost the right to reproductive freedom and Republicans are doing their best to make voting harder, banning books and encouraging discrimination against minorities.

So, if you want to keep your rights, are pro-law enforcement and anti-communist and want to keep American democracy, vote blue.

Republicans have got to go until they can rid themselves of this hate.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro