Wednesday's letters, September 21, 2022

ACC’s departure

While not unexpected, the announcement regarding the ACC’s move from Greensboro to Charlotte is extremely disappointing. Perhaps as disappointing as the news itself is the way Commissioner Jim Phillips and the Board of Directors have framed their rationale in making this decision. Let’s start with the reasons to move.

The need for a “hub airport”! Why? The only time the member teams fly in and out of PTI is for the occasional ACC tournaments. For the few ACC employees that travel frequently, Charlotte will make their travel lives a bit easier. But is that reason enough to relocate everyone? By the way, someone might want to remind Mr. Phillips, et. al. that the SEC, the most powerful of the Power Five conferences, is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. No hub airport there!

Next. The close geographical location to member schools. Mr. Phillips and the board need to pull out a map, identify the locations of the ACC schools, and try to explain how Charlotte is more geographically desirable than Greensboro, which is basically surrounded by four ACC schools and is a stone’s throw from two others (U.Va. and Virginia Tech)!

The total lack of transparency in the decision-making process and the insulting reasons given to the Greensboro community to justify the move. Do they think we’re that lacking in intelligence that we can’t see through their façade?

Lastly, how do you simply walk away for the birthplace of the ACC, 70 years of tradition and total community support? How do you go to a city that will never appreciate and love the ACC remotely as much as the good folks in Greensboro and the entire Triad?

Jim Guidone

Greensboro

Solve the problem

When a company faces a challenge, an effective way to find a solution is involving employees whose jobs are impacted. Front-line workers often have a perspective that can uncover appropriate solutions.

America has a challenge dealing with the influx of people from foreign countries. The same old approaches aren’t working. Building a wall to make it more difficult to enter the U.S. isn’t directing attention to the root causes. Shuttling people to sanctuary cities may bring attention to the problem but it feels cold and intended for political gain.

Drug-related violence and lack of economic opportunities in neighboring countries seem to be a couple of root causes driving immigration. Like a well-run company, why don’t we involve front-line countries in finding solutions? If the problems are beyond our borders, seeking solutions within our borders isn’t optimal. Partnering with countries to our south to develop solutions must be more productive than perpetuating a system that hasn’t been successful. We need to elect people who will attempt to solve the problems rather than electing people who continue to stoke fears to turn out voters.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Pass Graham’s bill

Regarding Rabbi Fred Guttman’s Sunday op-ed about clergy and abortions:

The good rabbi appears to be making the point that, in his experience, abortions in the second and third trimester are rare and would probably meet the law that Lindsey Graham is promoting.

So why not codify this as a national law by Congress? If the good rabbi is right, no extra children will be aborted than would have happened anyway. And if the good rabbi is wrong ... well … a number of children will be saved.

So why not pass some version of Graham’s proposed legislation?

Joey Harding

Greensboro

Does Budd vote?

I read the News & Record each morning that has been promptly delivered by James Doggett, and I follow the columns and articles closely. After looking over several summaries of “How the local congressional delegations voted recently,” I have noticed that, rather than voting “ yea” or “nay,” as others have done, Ted Budd is nearly consistently listed as “not voting.”

My question is this: Is Mr. Budd not present in Congress when it is in session to vote on legislation? Is he absent for campaigning, fundraising and travel? Does he choose not to vote on pieces of legislation so he can later say he “did not vote for or against” if they later become problematic?

I am inquiring about this before we choose who will represent us as our senator from North Carolina in the next election. Thoughts?

Carol P. Stevens

Greensboro

It wasn’t broken

I have been a customer for many, many years. Over the last few years, I have seen a decline in the paper. Local news is a thing of the past. And now you have really messed up the comics and features pages. You need to put back Dear Annie, the old Tribune astrology, Boggle, Sudoku, “Beetle Bailey,” “Blondie,” “Dennis the Menace,” “The Family Circus” and the old “For Better or Worse” ... all the ones you now leave out.

Why would you try to fix something that isn’t broken? If this is what you are going to deliver, I will not renew my subscription when it comes due.

Marie Bennett

Greensboro