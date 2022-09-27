Wednesday's letters, September 28, 2022

Iran nuclear deal is best we can do

We were disappointed to see Rep. Kathy Manning join a letter criticizing the Biden administration’s efforts to restore the Iran nuclear deal. Unfortunately, the letter provides no constructive path for getting Iran’s nuclear program back in the box, which is what the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) attempts to do. President Biden is wise to work to restore diplomacy and we would hope that Rep. Manning would do everything she can to support these efforts.

While no deal is perfect, restoring the JCPOA provides the best possible platform for further diplomacy to address areas of disagreement. Without diplomacy, threats of “limited strikes” could escalate quickly. We know the true cost of war is always shouldered by the poorest and most vulnerable as we’ve seen in Yemen, where a proxy war led by Saudi Arabia and supported by the United States has perpetuated famine and humanitarian disaster.

We call on Rep. Manning to choose peace and diplomacy by supporting President Biden’s efforts to return to mutual compliance with the Iran deal. To do otherwise risks a nuclear-arms race and war in the Middle East. That is a risk the U.S. and the world cannot afford.

Lizzie Biddle

Dorothy Mason

Greensboro

Inflation facts

I would like to take this opportunity to address a false assertion by Ted Budd in a political attack ad against President Biden. In said clip, Mr. Budd states that it is Mr. Biden’s reckless spending policies that are the cause of America’s recent rise in inflation. Nothing could be further than the truth.

Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, has publicly stated that “increases in household demand and supply-chain shortages due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the presence of a strong labor market are the contributors” (www.cnbc.com, July 29).

Martha Olney, teaching professor emerita of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, confirms Gaspen’s assertion (www.theconversation.com, Aug. 4).

Yes, deficit spending still exists under the current administration. At the same time, the last two Republican presidents are not the deficit reducers that they are claimed to be. President George W. Bush doubled the debt (www.thebalancemoney.com) and President Trump increased the debt by 36% (www.thebalancemoney.com) while cutting taxes on the richest Americans. From the same source, that makes four of the top six national debt-increasing presidents to be Republicans.

Mr. Budd’s party will not spend less. They will simply say they do.

John Dickey

Greensboro

A social contract

You may think it is evil to pay taxes in exchange for government services. I believe it is a civilized social contract. It is not communism (big “c” or little one). America has had partial capitalism and partial socialism ever since the very first American tax dollar paid for the first American street lamp.

President Biden’s recent speech, in which he called out MAGA Republicans for unpatriotic behavior, was not about policy differences, which can be debated in a respectful manner by rational people. The speech was about people who are willing to overthrow a legal election to “install” an autocrat wannabe. If you subscribe to “The Big Lie,” then you are on a path toward semi-fascism. Sixty courts have ruled that the 2020 election was not fraudulent. If you have proof to the contrary, may we please see it?

Joe Biden bungled the Afghanistan exit. I do not excuse that. But I believe that he has tried hard to be a benevolent leader. Inflation and immigration are complicated matters. But Biden has acted with compassion ... not with resentment toward people who are not lily-white.

The evidence indicates that Donald Trump only wanted ... and still wants ... to enrich his personal holdings. And be worshiped.

Jody McGhee

High Point

A basic standard

The main purpose of voting is to select the best-qualified candidate in the eyes of a majority of the electorate, each choosing in accordance with the standards that he or she determines to be most relevant.

Many if not most voters would include among those standards one pertaining to clarity of thought, showing a logical approach to the facts at hand and a rational way of developing policies to address and resolve problems. This is similar to the way we select partners in life, business or other areas of mutual concern, not a professional psychological assessment but rather a personal decision based on shared values. We are entitled and required to consider these matters as we make a decision to cast a vote for someone whose words and actions could profoundly affect our lives and those of our families and fellow citizens.

When a candidate falls well short of average with regard to a standard as important as clarity of thought, as indicated by oral and written expression, no voter should feel constrained to endorse him or her for any reason, but can be happy that the ballot offers a better choice.

Tom Duckwall

Greensboro

Whose idea?

Concerning the changes you have made with the comics and crossword puzzles in the News & Record: If your goal was to spend less money, you have probably succeeded. If your goal was to provide increased quality, you have failed. Who is responsible?

Dale Weston

Greensboro