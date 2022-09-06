Wednesday's letters, September 7, 2022

Grace in defeat

When is the last time you heard a politician talk like this:

“I lost ... the election was not stolen from me ... the winners won fair and square ... losing candidates respect the vote ... that is the way democracy works.”

Greensboro City Council candidate Tracy Furman wrote those words after her loss in the July election (N&R Ideas, Aug. 21).

Removing the election outcome from a personal realm allowed Furman to acknowledge that her opponents’ tactics were aggressive but not illegal — that she couldn’t legitimately cite stuffed ballot boxes or fake vote counts.

Furman was disappointed yet refuses to cast blame. Instead, she expresses faith in elections officials and the integrity of our checks and balances.

I believe there’s merit in lifting up the patriotism of candidates who, especially in defeat, choose to support the democratic process. Amplifying them offers an alternative to the negative dialogue driven by television culture and social media.

Furman may have lost fair and square. Still, we’re lucky to have such people on the ballot.

She was a good candidate.

And a good sport.

Lou Harned

Greensboro

One flag only

Imagine driving along a highway and seeing a big flag from some other country, without seeing a U.S. flag. Does this seem right? We would wonder, “Why are they in this country if they long to be somewhere else?” The same is true when I see the Confederate flag.

Along I-40 in North Carolina and in southern Virginia we see a few Confederate flags flying without a U.S. flag in sight. The Confederate flag represented a group of states that seceded from the U.S. Thus, that flag never represented the United States of America and thus does not honor our country.

That flag also represents a return to a time of hatred and bigotry. According to the USA Patriot Act (2001), one definition of domestic terrorism is activities that appear to be intended to coerce a civilian population. I maintain that is true for myself, people of color and others who see this flag.

Honor our country by only flying its flag.

Herbert Baum

Greensboro

Manning helps

In the wee hours of the morning of Sept. 4, my wife and I greeted a young woman at PTI Airport who was arriving to start her studies at Guilford College. A Palestinian and graduate of the Quaker school in Ramallah, she was exhausted from four days of travel. Most West Bank Palestinians are barred from using Israel’s Tel Aviv airport. Had she been able to, her travel would have taken less than a day.

But that was the least of her difficulties. After getting the necessary permits from Israel’s military administration to travel the 9 miles from Ramallah to Jerusalem to get her visa, she was informed that no visa interviews were being held. Fortunately, the staff of Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s office responded to my inquiry about assisting. They hopped right on it, got her an interview and she received the visa.

When a similar problem arose four years ago for another Palestinian entering Guilford, then-Congressman Mark Walker’s office similarly worked hard in assisting, and that student graduated this spring from Guilford.

Neither Manning nor Walker has political policies that favor the Palestinians. But they were both wonderfully responsive in aiding Palestinian students in need.

Thanks to those who can see beyond politics to the impact of policies on people.

Max L. Carter

Greensboro

Church and state

America is a grand and noble experiment. Our founders were free thinkers, gifted by the Age of Enlightenment, who first manifested the idea of a country based on the creation of power that would come from the consent of the people, not just a specific person or group, which was so antithetical to the theocratic rule that stifled Europe in those days.

Upon creation of our nation these founders wrote a document, the Constitution, that would become the basis of our government. Nowhere in our Constitution of 1787 is a god mentioned, and religion is only mentioned in the context of “no religion.” This was not an accidental omission but was done very deliberately.

Sadly, certain politicians are now using their extreme brand of religion as a heavy, blunt weapon to manipulate our laws and control our lives. Our Constitution gives the right of personal religious freedom to all people, but that right does not extend to intrusion into our government. We must keep the separation intact so we don’t devolve into a theocracy.

“… (R)eligion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together.”

— James Madison

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

This letters was signed by other members of SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad).