PGA and LIV

Thank you for your very well-written opinion, "LIV and let die" (editorial, June 6). I have been a volunteer at our local PGA tournament for more than 25 years.

My reasons for volunteering are threefold: First is the ability of the tournament to give more than a million dollars to charity. Second, I believe in this community. And third is the integrity of the Tour.

Your article brought to the forefront of the loss of integrity of the Tour and its leaders — not to mention the hypocrisy of their comments when the renegade LIV tour began versus their comments now. When you factor in the Saudis' abysmal human rights record (which the Wyndham Championship's Mark Brazil stated so well nearly a year ago), why would an entity whose players call penalties on themselves, unlike any other professional sport, go into business with someone with such a corrupt record?

We all know the answer and it is not for the good of this great game of golf; it is the Saudis' tainted blood money. As stated in the article, no matter what transpires from here, the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, have lost so much credibility. As the old old saying goes, "When you lie down with dogs you get fleas."

What a sad ending to a Tour that was doing so much good and had so much integrity.

Palmer Owens

Browns Summit

Protect yourselves

I routinely walk the Deep River Road trail from my home to the car parking lot, but a week ago I was approached by a stranger on a motorbike who blocked my path. Other than my dog, I had no protection, and I refused to answer how potentially dangerous my dog was.

While asking me one question after another, the man would not move until I threatened to unleash my dog on him.

It was then that I decided it's no longer is it safe to walk the trails, with or without a dog. And I went to school to renew my shooting skills, and protect myself in the future.

Even though I was in full view of the road that day, there was hardly any traffic on a Sunday afternoon. It took 911 about 10 rings to answer the phone, and despite being told so, no police officer ever came. I know they are all incurring budget cuts. So, girls and ladies, especially, please protect yourselves, as predators are now seeking out victims everywhere, especially if you're female.

Gun up. After all, it's not just your life, but all those family members and friends too who love you so much.

Linda Ritlinger

High Point

Fast and furious

Recently, I have had to travel Cornwallis Drive between Lawndale Drive and Elm Street for family business. The posted speed limit is 30 mph and roadside monitors post your speed. Traffic engineers set the speed limit at 30 for reasons that I'm sure consider road conditions, driveways, cross streets, line-of-sight and traffic volume.

Well, on several days I have been tailgated as I observed the speed limit. Moreover, as I slowed recently to make a left-hand turn with my blinker on, the impatient driver following me passed me on the left-hand side on a double yellow line! Had I not anticipated that rude behavior, there would have been an accident.

Today, on the same road, a bumper-hugger impatient with my observance of the speed limit roared past me as I slowed to make my left turn, using the bike lane and blowing his horn at me as if it were my fault for obeying the speed limit.

These are two recent incidents that reflect my concern about driving conditions in our fair city.

I have been passed by drivers using the right-turn lane that I am about to enter.

I have observed drivers going much faster than the 25 mph limit in school zones when the signs are on.

And in my neighborhood, the 25 mph limit is a joke.

So, what's the solution? More enforcement? Maybe. I just wish folks would consider the high cost of a hurry-up lifestyle, where their needs are put above others.

Jim ingram

Greensboro

Outdated

In my opinion, anyone who says “That’s malarkey!" in response to a question about any subject is too old to be president and commander in chief.

Stephen O'Connell

Greensboro

Undermining schools

The bills before the North Carolina legislature, SB 406 and HB 823, are once again a strategy to ensure and promote flight from our public schools.

They are a powerful statement about who belongs and who deserves a quality education, and they are written without an understanding of how our public education system works. Your ZIP code should never determine whether or not you receive a good education. For the government to provide public funds in this way to supposedly rectify this inequality will send students into untried and unregulated charter schools or private ones and leave our public schools behind.

Support your local public schools and together we can make sure every child in North Carolina gets the incredible education they all deserve. Vouchers not required.

Susie Williams

Greensboro