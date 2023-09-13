God and country

In no way does Charles Davenport say “In God We Trust” is the nation’s “creed” as suggested by a Sept 10 letter ("Words on walls"). In his opening paragraph Davenport correctly calls those three words “our national motto."

At most, Davenport is guilty of being unclear when he refers to the American Creed — the one accepted by the House of Representatives — as “the nation’s creed”. (At least that was my takeaway, as I’m sure it was for those who know there is a national creed.)

The First Amendment states that Congress shall make no laws establishing a religion, but it adds that no laws shall be made “prohibiting the free exercise thereof," a point conveniently omitted by Wilcox. If simply carving on a building a motto with the word God in it qualifies as “establishing a religion," then shouldn’t it be incumbent upon the government not to prohibit “the free exercise thereof”?

It has been said that there are no atheists in foxholes. In a world beset with wars, rumors of wars, COVID, crimes and other calamities, one wonders if and when catastrophe strikes, how many will still find the word “God” offensive. One can only feel pity for those who will find no higher power to call upon than government.

Romaine Worster

Greensboro

Aggies vs. Eagles

I will be the first to admit that I have very little knowledge of sports. Unless it has a Carolina in it (and I do mean “North"), it has little interest to me. That is why the sports section of the News & Record is rarely read in my home.

Even though sports now occupies half of the paper, I rarely read those pieces. Yet, the lead story in the Saturday sports section, an obviously slanted article concerning the upcoming game between N.C. A&T and N.C. Central, drew my attention. In a newspaper that is supposed to be from and about Greensboro, to have it express such a favored and biased opinion for a rival team and not our much-loved Greensboro Aggies is wrong and offensive.

Yes, I know the two papers (Greensboro and Winston-Salem) are now combined. I read more about Winston-Salem in our paper than Greensboro. Yes, I know that it is no longer the “Greensboro News & Record” but rather the “News & Record." I understand the reasoning. I just don’t like it.

That being said, it would be nice if the hometown newspaper could be more supportive our local teams (and events!). There is so much happening in Greensboro it is amazing!

S. Mebane Ham

Greensboro

Derelict board

As a taxpaying and involved resident, I am disheartened and frustrated with the Guilford County Board of Education and Bill Goebel. Goebel wasn’t elected by District 3 constituents or nominated by the Republican Party to fill the vacant seat. Michael Logan was nominated per policy to succeed Pat Tillman. Because the Democrat-led board didn’t like his policies, they secretly schemed to put their pick, Goebel, in that seat. The General Assembly passed a law on Aug. 17 that cleared up any loopholes or ambiguity that the rogue school board members may have used to justify their plan. Yet, Goebel and the Democrats on the board still refuse to follow the law, etiquette and the community’s wishes.

Michael Logan was and is a great person to represent District 3 on the school board. He served as an educator for 26 years, received accolades and awards and was (and is) respected and liked by staff and students. Throughout this unfair process, he has maintained a positive and professional attitude, a testament to his resolve and dedication to our schools and students.

The latest attempt by the board in seeking additional counsel for how to proceed is disgusting. The board is directly ignoring laws and making a mockery of our General Assembly. Perhaps, it is time to either disband this derelict board or cut off its funding, effective immediately!

Elena Wachendorfer

Summerfield

Rising rates

The state insurance commissioner has approved a 4.5% auto insurance rate increase starting Dec. 1, and another increase of 4.5% on Dec. 1, 2024. That's 9% more for your car insurance in one year and one increase takes place immediately after the 2024 election. Coincidence?

If you have the state-mandated liability insurance, then your rates will increase by 8% on Dec. 1 and 7% on Dec. 1, 2024. Mobile home owners are being hit with a 16% increase in 2023 and a big increase looms for North Carolina homeowners.

All 18 rate increases since 2017 were approved by the insurance commissioner in secret. There was no hearing for North Carolinians to offer their input or learn why these rate increases are necessary.

The commissioner will say that he negotiated the rates down from much higher rates. He must have been fighting with wet noodles, because he did not negotiate rates that help N.C. families and those with low incomes. I'm sick and tired of these rate hikes. When I'm your insurance commissioner in 2024, I'll fight rate hikes, bring public hearings to Greensboro, and take insurance companies to court to halt unneeded rate hikes.

David Wheeler

Spruce Pine

The writer is a Democrat running for insurance commissioner.