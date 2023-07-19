On ‘wokeness’

It has been interesting to read and listen to discussions regarding the term “woke.” It seems to me that in striving for “a more perfect union,” we are looking for and working toward correcting our flaws to attain that lofty goal. This is the essence of being an American.It is no different from accepting one’s own flaws and doing one’s best to be a better person over time.

Why is this such a difficult thing to accept? I have never been perfect and my country has never been, either. I would rather be “woke” to our past and be working to improve than “asleep” and rationalizing away imperfections.

In truth, it is not possible to claim all the greatness of this country if one does not appreciate all that has been done to make it better over the course of two centuries — and we have made a great deal of progress.

Yet, there is a long way to go and that’s not such a bad thing to recognize.

Wayne Foster

Greensboro

How dare they!

What arrogance! What hubris, that the citizens of Greensboro would think that they would know how to spend money for the betterment of their own communities.

Yes, in the not- too-distant past some nearsighted policy allowed these huddled masses to harbor the delusion that some city government funds (less that 0.1 % of the total budget for 2022) could be democratically distributed for what they imagined as meaningful projects that might potentially benefit their common lives.

But no, their Wise and Beneficent rulers saw that this impudence might lead to further demand for input from these same masses and a further loss of control of the purse strings by the bureaucracy. And so, they announced that “staff will be evaluating the program” and its suspension is “indefinite.” The program, including projects already developed and those for the 2023-24 calendar year, has been shelved.

Consideration of an “every other year” program cycle? Let them eat cake.

Richard Ponting

Browns Summit

Privacy at risk

Thank you, News & Record, for publishing the Rev. Byron Williams’ article (“Big Business, the growing privacy threat,” July 16). It was timely and most informative — informative to the many who are unaware of the hidden power and control of Big Tech, the near-monopoly social media platforms and other corporate giants.

The practice of surreptitiously gathering information about our private lives and using this to influence our purchasing habits is not only an invasion of our privacy but can also be used to directly affect the results of our elections (whichWilliams failed to mention).

It was discovered that the Biden administration, through the FBI/Justice Department, had directed social media platforms to eliminate information the administration deemed unfounded, misleading, etc., e.g., information counter to its narrative on COVID-19 (involuntary COVID shots, closing our schools during the pandemic, etc.), which later proved to be valid. Fortunately, a federal judge has addressed this violation of our First Amendment “free speech” rights, and has restricted the administration from communicating with social media platforms.

This control of our free speech by the social media platforms (with or without the direction or cooperation of a political party) can greatly influence the results of a national election. Let’s hope this “temporary” injunction barring numerous federal agencies from contacting (influencing/directing) social media “Big Business” becomes permanent.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Stuck in limbo

North Carolina has started the process of redetermining Medicaid eligibility. Medicaid eligibility has remained stable during the public health emergency period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is in the process of winding down.

Other states across the U.S. have gone through this same process and it has not been smooth. Many who are still eligible for Medicaid are being denied coverage, and we anticipate the same thing happening across North Carolina.

We had hoped that Medicaid expansion would be more solidified by now so that eligible North Carolinians could easily transition from traditional Medicaid to the Medicaid expansion plan. But unfortunately, this is not going to be the case.

Medicaid expansion passed earlier this year, but it was tied to passage of the state budget. Now, Medicaid expansion is once again in limbo due to the failure of the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass a budget.

Joel Gallagher

Greensboro