Wednesday's letters

They pass laws that have quick and direct effects on our lives in Guilford County.

We must send people to Raleigh that know Guilford County and its people. It must be someone who genuinely loves the community and the people who live here. Jon Hardister is just such a person.

Rep. Hardister is a bright, caring and hard-working person who has given up a great deal of his time to serve the citizens of Guilford County. He does not reap financial rewards or fame. Being a state representative offers few or no personal advantages. What it does offer is being able be a solid voice, a respected voice for our community.

It is important that we send someone to Raleigh who can be that person. That person in Jon Hardister.

Andrew Egbert

Greensboro

Save America

The upcoming election is really about more than just picking between Trump or Biden. It's about saving America from those hellbent on destroying this country.