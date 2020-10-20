Wednesday's letters

Atlas vs. Fauci
Dr. Scott W. Atlas is the president's new coronavirus adviser.
Do yourself a favor and Google Dr. Atlas. He is trained to read MRI’s. He has no more training in infectious diseases than your everyday general practice M.D. He is basically a radiologist. Mostly what he does is appear on Fox News as a commentator. That’s how he got this new gig with President Trump.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, on the other hand, is a trained immunologist. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He is a physician with the National Institutes of Health and has served in the American public health sector for more than 50 years.
He has been an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. He made contributions to HIV/AIDS research, as well as other immunodeficiency diseases, both as a scientist and as the head of the NIAID. From 1983 to 2002, Fauci was one of the world's most frequently cited scientists across all scientific journals.
Google these two men. See whom you want to advise the president on handling a pandemic that has killed more than a million people worldwide.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Trump defunds police
Defunding police forces? President Trump’s 2021 budget recommends a reduction of $515 million for law enforcement and crime prevention programs.
Preventing forest fires? After severe cuts in the 2020 Forestry Service budget, Trump’s 2021 budget recommends cuts of $12.48 million more, targeted against federal grants to state and private forestry programs.
Protecting citizen’s health? Trump’s prior budgets defunded American scientists in China, who could have given advance warning of COVID-19, and in Europe, who monitored disease spread. Subsequently, he refused accurate, advanced European testing methods the U.S. lacked and gutted our emergency stockpiles previous presidents had maintained.
His 2021 budget recommends initiating cuts to Medicaid and the ACA that will total $1 trillion in the next 10 years, averaging $100 billion a year, ending the latter program as soon as possible with no replacement in sight.
Keeping America a world leader? Trump’s budgets have consistently cut funding for scientific research and application. His 2021 budget cuts science-related agencies’ funds by amounts ranging from 6.5% to more than 40%, including cuts to all agencies that support medical research. The only exceptions come in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum information science, profitable technologies Big Brother will use to watch you.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Vote Quick
Nicole Quick will be a breath of fresh air in Raleigh. She’s not into playing little games or enshrining bigotry into law like the current Trump Republican, Jon Hardister. (Hardister gave us HB 2, "the bathroom bill," and engineered the nefarious 9/11 veto override vote.)
Unlike Hardister, Nicole Quick is a parent who understands the needs and challenges of rearing a family — giving her a much better understanding of complex issues. Nicole wants to work for the greater good and to not be a lapdog for the good ol’ boy network.
Vote Nicole Quick for a better North Carolina. It’s time to send a grownup to Raleigh.
John Graham
Greensboro
Hardister cares
It is important that we have quality elected officials that represent us in Raleigh. The people who take on that responsibility must do so with no ulterior motive. Our state representatives are more important than anyone we elect and send to Washington.
They pass laws that have quick and direct effects on our lives in Guilford County.
We must send people to Raleigh that know Guilford County and its people. It must be someone who genuinely loves the community and the people who live here. Jon Hardister is just such a person.
Rep. Hardister is a bright, caring and hard-working person who has given up a great deal of his time to serve the citizens of Guilford County. He does not reap financial rewards or fame. Being a state representative offers few or no personal advantages. What it does offer is being able be a solid voice, a respected voice for our community.
It is important that we send someone to Raleigh who can be that person. That person in Jon Hardister.
Andrew Egbert
Greensboro
Save America
The upcoming election is really about more than just picking between Trump or Biden. It's about saving America from those hellbent on destroying this country.
The Democrats have embraced violence, radicalism and pure hatred. We may not be a perfect country, but we know when our liberty and freedoms are being openly challenged. Don't give in.
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
Enemies within
Because it is widely accepted that tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if President Trump had acted early on to limit the spread of the coronavirus, I think it is more appropriate to call it "the Trump virus."
Every American should now know the primary spreaders of the Trump virus are maskless people in public who are not social distancing. Daily Trump super spreader events are packed with his crowded and maskless supporters who knowingly and, by all appearances, enthusiastically spread the Trump virus, causing painful and prolonged illnesses and death among fellow Americans.
It would be just if the disease could be contained to the maskless Trumpers who are spreading it. As the Trump cultists should be well aware, an asymptomatic person can be infected and spread their Trump virus for days or weeks to dozens, if not hundreds, of innocent, responsible citizens. American lives are secondary to their freedom to spread their disease.
Patriotic American citizens must never forget these easily identifiable maskless disease spreaders who continue to consciously spread this killer disease to more and more Americans.
Remember what they have done to our citizens and country. Never forget.
Save America. Vote.
Robert Miner
Greensboro
