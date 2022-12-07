Wednesday's letters

Self-loathing

While it was good to see News & Record columnist Charles Davenport name the mass shooting in Colorado Spring's Club Q a "hate crime," he did so in the context of chiding "liberals" for connecting the killings to "right-wing" homophobia. He snidely commented that the shooter was a member of the LGBTQ community and identifies as nonbinary. What Davenport doesn't address is the fact that for too many in the LGBTQ community, self-harm and even violence — verbal and physical — against others in that community is a direct result of cultural rhetoric that causes self-loathing.

When I was a college professor, I often had students admit to me that they "masked" their sexual and gender identity with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric — and sometimes harmed themselves. Only when they found themselves in a loving and accepting community did they "unmask."

Just recently, a dear friend who had hidden a non-binary identity attempted suicide. Happily, the effort failed, and they are now recovering, surrounded by love and acceptance.

Max L. Carter

Greensboro

What's not said

In regard to the Charles Davenport column "What makes a hate crime?" (Dec. 4): It's what he leaves out that's important.

Focus On The Family is virulently anti-LGBTQ to damaging effect for individuals and groups.

Are we to believe that he hasn't read or seen what is going on in Florida and Texas among other states with speech, violent acts and legislation aimed at our fellow citizens?

Is he saying Tucker Carlson is a reasoned, informative voice of conservatism?

The attorney for the defendant claims he uses the pronouns "they" and "them." At present, there is no evidence that his usage of any alternate descriptors has ever been used.

Davenport conveniently leaves out the details that undercut his own argument. One can discuss the validity of particular crimes, but it would help if he did so in good faith instead of framing those who think like him as the actual victims.

If the N.C. GOP had gained a supermajority, they could've enacted HB 755, which is their version of DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" law. North Carolina is one of the top states for threats against our LGBTQ citizens.

I'd love to know what Davenport thinks of the masked men with guns protesting those who are different than them.

Jim Riddle

High Point

Short memory

I have a question for supporters of the current leader of the GOP, presumptive 2024 Republican nominee and former president.

The former president dined last week with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. West is an admitted Holocaust denier and Hitler admirer who bragged, “I see good things about Hitler.” Fuentes is also a Holocaust-denying white nationalist known for his white supremacist and antisemitic beliefs.

Maybe the aging 76-year-old ex-president forgot Fuentes was at CPAC and Charlottesville or that he headlined “Stop the Steal” protests around the country, including the insurrection in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The former president claimed he “knew nothing about” Fuentes, and was “totally blindsided” by his presence at the dinner.

Back in 2008, Republicans decreed that Barack Obama was guilty by association for comments made by his pastor. In 2016, GOP supporters chanted “Lock Her Up!” because Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received donations from Arab oil interests. Yet the GOP response to this meeting has largely been … crickets!

Here’s my question. If the ex-president has no idea which people are frequenting his hotel, let alone his dinner companions, how can we believe that the stolen top secret documents he took from the White House were safe in his office desk drawer?

Brad Schamp

Archdale

Duped again

Ha! The media has been played for the fool again. They forgot that any publicity is good according to our soon-to-be-convicted ex-president.

The media are so obsessed with coverage that will get attention that they forgot their role in the whole game. Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic guests was a ploy and you all fell for it, hook, line and sinker.

Let him and his antics go away, please! I'm so tired of his attempts to get attention any way he can. Don't fall for it.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit