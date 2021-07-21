Wednesday's letters

Greensboro

Two questions for Republicans

Why do Republicans hate poor people? Why do Republicans hate and fear all minorities? It is kind of hard to remember not all Republicans are self-absorbed, racist hypocrites. If it was up to Republicans, there would be no charities, nonprofits, Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. When the child tax credit checks began, the first thing out of Republicans’ mouths is to call the tax credit more welfare. The comment was made by Sen. Marco Rubio. Republicans are very adept at turning a blind eye toward people in poverty.

To Republicans everywhere, why don’t you try loving your neighbor instead of trying to take away their right to vote? Why don’t you try working to shrink the massive economic inequalities. In other words, deprogram yourself from Trump, grow a heart and rejoin decent society. Hate is always wrong.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro

