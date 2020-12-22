Wednesday's letters

A giant leap
Regarding the article "'The beginning of the end’: Cone Health staff get vaccine" (Dec. 19):
Kudos to Dr. Brent McQuaid and all our health care heroes for showing us the wisdom in accepting the vaccines that will finally enable us to rid our community and our nation of this pandemic COVID-19 virus.
Dr. McQuaid’s confidence in the innovative science and safety behind the mRNA vaccines surely is a valuable testimony for all of us. So, let us all roll up our sleeves and get our two shots as soon as it's available.
This disease is the real deal. Masks, distancing and hand hygiene are valuable tools and still necessary, but the mRNA vaccine is a giant leap forward in the return to normal living.
Ray Sullivan, M.D.
Greensboro
The writer is medical director of the Select Specialty Hospital at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
Empty complaint
Amid President Trump’s nonsense about a stolen election it's easy to overlook that the Republicans fared much better than expected in November’s elections. They came out better than expected in the Senate, better than expected in the House, and even Trump did better than expected, particularly given the strong movement of Republicans who campaigned against him.
Here in North Carolina, the GOP performed better than expected at the state level. Claims about the Democrats stealing the election run contrary to what actually happened.
Trump is using his phony election “crisis” to enrich himself. He has pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars through solicitations for his “Election Defense Fund." The bulk of these donations actually goes into a PAC that Trump can use pretty much as he desires. Only a small fraction of the money goes toward his election lawsuits.
Meanwhile, even though the Republicans have won the popular vote in only one of the last eight presidential elections, they’ve appointed six of the nine current Supreme Court justices!
Something is askew, but it's not what Trump is claiming.
Joel Landau
Greensboro
Viral incompetence
A pandemic is a challenge that Donald Trump is unqualified to handle. Trump sought to stoke fear and stigma during the 2014 Ebola epidemic. He called President Obama a “dope” and “incompetent” and railed against the evidence-based response the administration put in place — which quelled the crisis and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. He advocated abandoning infected American citizens rather than bringing them home for treatment.
The outbreak of a new coronavirus, which has already infected more than 2,700 people and killed 80 in China, will get worse before it gets better. Cases have been confirmed in a dozen countries, with at least five in the United States.
Trump has rolled back much of the progress we made to strengthen global health security. He proposed draconian cuts to the NIH, the CDC and the Agency for International Development — the very agencies we need to fight this outbreak.
He dismissed the White House official in charge of global health security and dismantled the entire team. He treated with utmost contempt institutions that facilitate international cooperation, thus undermining the global efforts that keep us safe from pandemics.
Would we be giving up Christmas if Joe Biden had been president?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Did you adopt
a pet in 2020?
What are your plans for making sure your pet is happy and well taken care of when you go back to being away from home five days a week for eight to 10 hours, possibly more with evenings out?
How do you plan to make sure your pet feels loved and has companionship when you travel?
Often just having someone come in once a day to feed your pet is not enough for their emotional well being, even during normal times. But now they will be used to having you around all the time, and the sudden change to your being away more often than not will be traumatic and will threaten both their physical and mental health.
I encourage you to get another pet, if possible; another animal, if they get along, will help fill the void. At the very least, I ask that you please keep your pet’s well-being foremost in your mind when planning for the change in their circumstances. Your pet is completely dependent on you!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
COVID restrictions
National sports = money = playing = COVID outbreaks.
College sports = money = playing = COVID outbreaks.
Local sports = no money = not playing = no outbreaks.
Restaurants with bars = money = open.
Standalone bars = no money = closed.
Politicians = money = enough said!
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
