Wednesday's letters

Where is the outrage at the inhumane actions of that event? Rather, he asks us to “educate ourselves and one another on the social and political factors that played a large role in 9/11.”

Really? Well, I suggest there is no justification for that barbaric, cowardly act and that that kind of thinking led to 9/11 and will likely spur future undertakings. History tells us that this contempt for Western civilization’s way of life will not be derailed by armed conflict or political compromise. But it may be thwarted by the courage of millions of traditional Muslims who are willing to publicly denounce and expose those who would commit such heinous acts.

Curtis Collins

Jamestown

Biden’s bungling

In response to the Sept. 10 letter “Trump’s role”: The incompetence does not lie with Trump. It clearly lies with this current president’s disastrous bungling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I am not a military wizard, and at the risk of sounding like an armchair quarterback, common sense would seem to me to be:

First: Before a single soldier leaves, secure the airport and maintain control of all areas from surrounding roads to air-traffic control, including related air space.