Wednesday's letters

Tanger and COVID
To stem the rising tide of COVID-19 infections, President Biden has urged entertainment venues across America to adopt vaccine or testing requirements. The New York theater community has already implemented this policy. People attending live indoor performances must show proof of vaccination. Unfortunately, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro has yet to follow suit.
On its website, they state that health and safety protocols based on current guidance from public officials “may be in place at the time of your performance.” Select shows will require proof of vaccination, but thus far, only Rhiannon Giddens and Josh Groban have been listed.
Why is the Tanger Center leaving it up to the individual shows to make this call? Shouldn’t they be taking the initiative to ensure, to the best of their ability, the health and safety of all parties? Without requiring proof of vaccination while offering no guarantee that mask wearing will be required or enforced, the Tanger Center’s current policy is dangerously irresponsible.
Steven Loch
Greensboro
Mask mandate?
Since the early days of COVID, the virus has changed and reacting to those changes, so have the rules. Shopping in multiple stores during the last few days I noticed people without masks, pointed them out and asked store management and employees how they treated those situations.
In each store I was told they can’t do anything. Wrong! On Aug. 10, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, acting in its role as the Guilford County Board of Health, voted 6-3 to make mask-wearing mandatory inside public places and to fine offenders from $50 to $1,500 so that violators and multiple offenders pay increasingly larger fines. Based on my experience it appears there was no plan beyond just voting. Who did the commissioners put in charge of implementing this mandate? Did they get police buy-in?
Is there a hotline for stores to call? Software to register offenders and track offenders?
The virus continues to grow, hospitals are overrun, fatigued health care workers are quitting and more people are dying every day. Please, commissioners, your vote showed you understand the urgency; now show you care, finish the job and make this mandate effective!
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Denounce it
In response to Sunday’s article by Badi Ali (Sept. 12), a guest columnist of the Muslim faith, on the aftermath of 9/11: He expresses concern over past and lingering suspicion of people of his faith and the actions of a few who would turn that mistrust into abuse of innocent Muslims. I understand and agree.
What I don’t understand is his reluctance to condemn the evil of 9/11 committed by members of his own faith in the name of Allah. Or to honor those innocents who died horrific deaths.
Where is the outrage at the inhumane actions of that event? Rather, he asks us to “educate ourselves and one another on the social and political factors that played a large role in 9/11.”
Really? Well, I suggest there is no justification for that barbaric, cowardly act and that that kind of thinking led to 9/11 and will likely spur future undertakings. History tells us that this contempt for Western civilization’s way of life will not be derailed by armed conflict or political compromise. But it may be thwarted by the courage of millions of traditional Muslims who are willing to publicly denounce and expose those who would commit such heinous acts.
Curtis Collins
Jamestown
Biden’s bungling
In response to the Sept. 10 letter “Trump’s role”: The incompetence does not lie with Trump. It clearly lies with this current president’s disastrous bungling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I am not a military wizard, and at the risk of sounding like an armchair quarterback, common sense would seem to me to be:
First: Before a single soldier leaves, secure the airport and maintain control of all areas from surrounding roads to air-traffic control, including related air space.
Second: Evacuate all U.S. citizens and diplomats, ensuring safe passage from their locations to the aircraft.
Third: Do the same for all who assisted us in our attempt to defeat the enemy, including Afghan citizens and military contractors.
Fourth: Use remaining ordnance to destroy any weapons and vehicles left behind.
Finally, all military personnel should come home with heads held high for a job well done!
All of the above will be done on America’s timeline, taking no orders or conditions from anyone except our military leaders.
Now I know that Biden was not elected by his supporters, but by Trump haters.
Michael Robinson
Greensboro
Soul selling
How sad to see Ted Budd’s most recent ad campaign. Seems like he has nothing new to say, nothing from his own convictions, so he uses Donald Trump to find some artificial validation.
What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world but sells his soul to do so? Yes, maybe it will lead to winning an election, but on what values did you run, and to what hatred and bigotry did you appeal?
Chip Bristol
Greensboro