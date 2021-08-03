Wednesday's letters

The other side?

Regarding the article about evictions, “Tenants lose lifeline” (Aug. 1):

The writer only frames the issue from the side of the tenant. There is no reporting, research or even speculation as to what an eviction moratorium does to landlords.

Why is there no question as to what happens to the debt payments, taxes and repairs those landlords face in order to legally keep and maintain the property?

There is no moratorium against landlords’ expenses.

How about a mention of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment clause against government seizure of private property without just compensation? I don’t see any reporting on this seemingly important issue.

Finally, the article justifiably points to the hardships that many tenants have undergone during COVID, but completely ignores how these hardships may affect landlords as well. There are two sides to the issue.

There seems to be much consternation within the media over accusations of bias.

Your article is an excellent example of why some of those accusations exist.

James D. Williams