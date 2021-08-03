Wednesday's letters

Making sense
of the senseless
On Election Night, Nov. 3, my beloved brother, Mark Freedman was killed while leaving his restaurant on Dolley Madison Road. Our family’s shock, sorrow and questions continue to endure while his killer remains free. My brother’s murder was so senseless. If you know something, please come forward. If the information leads to an arrest, you will receive $20,000. It’s completely anonymous.
In 2021, senseless killings continue. So many Greensboro families are suffering as we are, yet the community is responding. Since my brother’s death friends have formed a nonprofit foundation, Mark’s Angel Foundation, to honor my brother’s legacy. The foundation is hosting a community golf tournament Oct. 4 to raise money for the Crime Stoppers reward account and for local charities.
Another group, Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence, a boots-on-the-ground group of mothers who have lost their children to gun violence, as well as concerned community members, walk and canvass neighborhoods with Crime Stoppers fliers, connecting with residents, encouraging them to share leads about crimes committed in the area. They walk often and on Aug. 18 they will walk for my brother.
If you have important information or want to walk with us, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. To learn more about the golf tournament and foundation, please visit marksangelfoundation.org.
The community is coming together and trying to make sense out of these senseless acts of murder. Please join us. We need you. We need everyone.
Robin Freedman Seattle
If only ...
If everyone (or even 80% of us) got vaccinated against COVID-19:
The pandemic would be over within two weeks.
The emergence of new, deadlier COVID variants would be curtailed.
Mask mandates would disappear.
Businesses would fully reopened.
The economy (and job availability) would boom.
We could freely travel domestically and internationally again.
We could fully grieve over the 600,000-plus lost to COVID without the fear of additional friends and family lost to new COVID variants.
We might finally begin to reunite as a nation to focus on solving non-COVID problems.
Protect yourself, your family and your community and do what’s best for our nation. Please get vaccinated.
Stan Faeth
Browns Summit
The other side?
Regarding the article about evictions, “Tenants lose lifeline” (Aug. 1):
The writer only frames the issue from the side of the tenant. There is no reporting, research or even speculation as to what an eviction moratorium does to landlords.
Why is there no question as to what happens to the debt payments, taxes and repairs those landlords face in order to legally keep and maintain the property?
There is no moratorium against landlords’ expenses.
How about a mention of the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment clause against government seizure of private property without just compensation? I don’t see any reporting on this seemingly important issue.
Finally, the article justifiably points to the hardships that many tenants have undergone during COVID, but completely ignores how these hardships may affect landlords as well. There are two sides to the issue.
There seems to be much consternation within the media over accusations of bias.
Your article is an excellent example of why some of those accusations exist.
James D. Williams
Summerfield
Rite of refusal
I knew a fellow who died from COVID after asserting his right to refuse vaccination and masking. And look what good it did him.
Jack Kraemer
Greensboro
Systemic racism?
Whether it’s Commissioner of Public Safety Bull Connor in Birmingham, or Sheriff Jim Clark in Selma, or President Trump, it’s always the same racial bias and hatred.
Certain kinds of people of the white race have committed hate-filled crimes against Black people for decades ever since the antislavery amendment to the Constitution was passed.
Post-Reconstruction laws of that era demonstrated that many states didn’t want Black people to vote. Finally, 100 years after the 13th Amendment, the civil rights era ushered in the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, guaranteeing Black people the right to vote.
Now we see that right systematically being eroded. Some say it’s not racism; it’s merely the grasping for raw political power. That grasp for power is for the heart of minority voting rights.
Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, several states have passed what can only be called anti-voting rights laws, and many more are in the pipeline for approval in other states. Those laws are aimed at lowering the turnout of minority voters.
But systemic racism doesn’t exist?
Congress, pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — and the For the People Act.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Zero reparations
I fully agree with the author of the letter “Make it count” (Aug. 1) concerning learning to fish. But here’s another idea concerning the reparations debate: As the reparations monies do not exist and will only add to the nation’s monstrous debt load (interest payments), how about we do nothing?
Our children and future generations of our grandchildren, great-grandchildren, etc., will be most appreciative. Debt is not a bottomless pit.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield