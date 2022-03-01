Wednesday's letters

However, if we don’t do something soon to reestablish the respect, and fear, our adversaries once had of our influence and our economic and military might, the free world will be in jeopardy, e.g., Communist China/Taiwan; Iran with nuclear capabilities; North Korea with nuclear capabilities, and the ability to deliver it; Russia’s threat to surrounding NATO nations, etc.

Short of military intervention, we should unite and support all democratic nations in an effort to totally isolate Russia, and to cripple it economically, socially, politically and militarily. Even China could not take up this slack. No contact with Russia in any away, period. The initial pain to all freedom-loving nations involved would be well worth it.

International bullies must be stopped.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Gentleman barber

What a wonderful surprise to see Bill Cockrell on the front page (“Greensboro barber retires after more than 60 years,” Feb. 24)! Bill has been cutting my hair for 20 years. He helped me survive the “going bald” phase of my life. You will never find a better man than Bill. He is kind and masterful.