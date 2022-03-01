Wednesday's letters

Village idiocy
Well, our Village Idiot and his handful of Bad Actors have been videoed calling a Russian dictator and madman “… genius, savvy, very shrewd, capable” and “giving him enormous respect” while he is invading, killing and maiming in Ukraine — a free country.
Putin’s own countrymen, and people all over the world (including most of us in America), are protesting his aggression while there are some in our country who are furnishing Putin with recorded propaganda to be played in Russia — propaganda that airs on Russian media showing Americans who “respect” Putin for his actions.
Congratulations to you people. You have sunk to a new low! America is ashamed of you.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Isolate Russia
Is Ukraine enough of a true “democracy”? Is its independence vital to American security enough to sacrifice American lives — particularly when we somewhat contributed to this situation by showing we aren’t ready to protect our own borders and our lack of resolve when in 2014 Russia annexed Crimea?
No doubt all of this emboldened Putin to invade Ukraine, and to even threaten to go nuclear, should we or anyone else attempt to stop his aggression. Considering our mishandling of this from the beginning, we cannot now militarily challenge Russia’s actions halfway around the world.
However, if we don’t do something soon to reestablish the respect, and fear, our adversaries once had of our influence and our economic and military might, the free world will be in jeopardy, e.g., Communist China/Taiwan; Iran with nuclear capabilities; North Korea with nuclear capabilities, and the ability to deliver it; Russia’s threat to surrounding NATO nations, etc.
Short of military intervention, we should unite and support all democratic nations in an effort to totally isolate Russia, and to cripple it economically, socially, politically and militarily. Even China could not take up this slack. No contact with Russia in any away, period. The initial pain to all freedom-loving nations involved would be well worth it.
International bullies must be stopped.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Gentleman barber
What a wonderful surprise to see Bill Cockrell on the front page (“Greensboro barber retires after more than 60 years,” Feb. 24)! Bill has been cutting my hair for 20 years. He helped me survive the “going bald” phase of my life. You will never find a better man than Bill. He is kind and masterful.
I’d also like to bring up the shop from where he is retiring. Huffman’s Barber Shop has been sold. Pete Huffman opened the shop in 1968. Pete gave me my first haircut in 1974. He was a fine man, also. If I remember correctly, the N&R did a piece on him a few years back, as well.
Thank you so much, Bill, for making me look good for all these years. You are a fine man and gentleman. Thanks to Huffman’s Barber Shop also. Memories of the old neighborhood ...
David Smith
GreensboroLike it is
Clarence Henderson (Feb. 28 column) tells it like it is. A former original Woolworth’s protester gives the lowdown on CRT or critical race theory attempting to be taught in our public school system. In Henderson’s words “CRT tries to keep Black students in a ‘victim’s mentality.’”
Henderson’s title, “Americans must learn from the past, not relive it,” just about says it all. Instead of giving a Black student yet one more reason why he or she cannot get ahead in society, which is an affliction most young folks, white and Black, have to begin with, forget this CRT education. It is nothing but digging up old wounds that further divide whites from Blacks.
Congratulations to Clarence Henderson for calling it like it is.
Richard Rainey
Greensboro
Silence, please
Hasn’t Ex-President Trump always praised Vladimir Putin? Both men have similar characteristics, the willingness to hurt people for popular gain. How did Putin know that Trump was of great political value when Trump announced his 2016 run for office? Putin saw him as slow to understand complicated matters and impulsive.
Putin took a free strategic move, believing the West has no powerful response to challenge him. On the chessboard of world domination, the Ukraine invasion strikes a cracking blow to world stability.
People like Putin are everywhere and this move emboldens them. A man with leadership skills and low morals, like Trump, can easily stir people in America to upset the peaceful purpose of democracy and weaken our ability to give leadership around the world. This was Putin’s goal in cultivating a relationship with Trump.
Putin is smart in his calculations but dumb regarding his responsibility to the world population. Trump’s typical response in his headline grab on invasion day was “Who cares?” Never forget that.
We don’t need this man playing a part in America’s discourse over calculated moves by criminal minds in positions of power.