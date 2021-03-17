Wednesday's letters

Greensboro

Styrofoam recycling

Kudos to the Greensboro city staff, City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter, the recycling commission and volunteers who have solved the recycling of a ubiquitous landfill problem by opening a site for us to recycle our Styrofoam right here in town.

Many of us have driven to Randleman with our Styrofoam in order to keep it from our landfill. Now we have our very own site in town.

Saturday's grand opening at 1310 Gate City Blvd. at the Small Houses site was a wonderful event. Volunteers were there to explain the process and to give help to people bringing their Styrofoam and to watch the process of recycling in action. Having this important program in town will eliminate stuffing our landfill with a product that takes up to 500 years to decompose and which takes up to 30% of a landfill site.

Another important result of this process is that products such as picture frames can be made of the recycled foam and those, too, are recyclable. What a win-win program.

Thanks to all who had a hand and input to this major environmental impact program.

Lynn Bennett