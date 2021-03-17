Wednesday's letters

Colorblind care
I recently underwent heart surgery at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. I was amazed at the number of people who took part in my care. In the week following my surgery, almost a hundred members of the Cone health team visited my room to check on me, provide physical therapy, draw blood, feed me, clean, discuss my condition and otherwise take care of me.
Having said all the above I want to get to the main point of this writing. I am a white man, and I had no idea how many people of color worked at Moses Cone. I believe that more than half of my caregivers were nonwhite, including my surgeon, my cardiologist, male and female RNs and nursing techs, and an exceptional chaplain.
Further essential functions such as admitting, patient transport and laundry were performed graciously by a diverse staff.
Although the pandemic was raging, and everyone took precautions, the entire hospital staff risked their own health by continuing to aid patients.
In these turbulent times when racism and hatred run rampant in our society, these valuable health workers displayed fine examples of our shared humanity.
Stan Gilliam
Oak Ridge
Contreras impresses
On March 3, I had the opportunity to sit in on a Zoom conversation with Dr. Sharon Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools, hosted by the Guilford Education Alliance. I came away feeling that I and all residents of Guilford County should be thankful we have someone as intelligent, knowledgeable and experienced as Dr. Contreras heading our school administration.
I have heard Dr. Contreras speak at GCS Board of Education meetings, but in the informal and less partisan context of the GEA meeting, she was able to speak openly in answering questions about COVID-19 issues, plans for much-needed repairs and replacement of schools, and, most significantly, programs under way to improve the scope and quality of education our schools provide. Her grasp of a complex situation was clear.
Her job entails sometimes very difficult tradeoffs. Working within an operating budget controlled by the state, not every decision made by Dr. Contreras’ administration will please everyone. We all need to recognize that, and trust decisions are being made based on facts, existing conditions and difficult budget constraints.
We need to be thankful to have someone as qualified as Dr. Contreras filling a very difficult position for us.
John Moyle
Greensboro
Styrofoam recycling
Kudos to the Greensboro city staff, City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter, the recycling commission and volunteers who have solved the recycling of a ubiquitous landfill problem by opening a site for us to recycle our Styrofoam right here in town.
Many of us have driven to Randleman with our Styrofoam in order to keep it from our landfill. Now we have our very own site in town.
Saturday's grand opening at 1310 Gate City Blvd. at the Small Houses site was a wonderful event. Volunteers were there to explain the process and to give help to people bringing their Styrofoam and to watch the process of recycling in action. Having this important program in town will eliminate stuffing our landfill with a product that takes up to 500 years to decompose and which takes up to 30% of a landfill site.
Another important result of this process is that products such as picture frames can be made of the recycled foam and those, too, are recyclable. What a win-win program.
Thanks to all who had a hand and input to this major environmental impact program.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
While wolves perish ...
Republicans have done some ugly, despicable things since deciding to worship at the feet of the "Trumpen Leader," but the mindless slaughter of wolves is an ultimate evil that transcends their other crimes. After years of conservation have slightly improved their chances of survival, Republicans now want to slaughter all the wolves because they kill a few cows and deer every year, and, well, apparently Trump Republicans just love to shoot and kill things!
Given Trump's so-called leadership, we should not be surprised by this behavior. The real surprise is the Biden administration's plan to simply "study" the wolf issue! STUDY it, while the Neanderthals kill them all?
What's wrong with Democrats? No guts? Not a racial or transgender issue, so it gets low priority? Maybe wait until a few thousand more wolves are slaughtered, and then react with righteous indignation?
President Biden and congressional Democrats must act now, before it's too late! For the rest of us, it's time to have "open season" on Republicans, at the polling places in elections!
Long ago, they ceased to be the party of Lincoln or Eisenhower or Reagan.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro