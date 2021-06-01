Wednesday's letters

Adding context
What an excellent front-page piece you carried on May 30, “Bitter Battlefield,” detailing the police use of pepper spray at protesters in Graham last year. But most importantly, how that event was preceded by more than 140 years of tense race relations rooted in the Jim Crow lynching of a prominent and successful Black businessman.
Graham is all of 35 miles from my doorstep, and in the 30 years I’ve lived here, none of this background ever came to my attention. So, when those police-versus-protesters confrontations erupted last year, I had no context in which to understand their roots, why Graham, or the role of the Alamance County sheriff in how this was all coming about. That is what excellent journalism gives us and why it is so important on the local level to increase our understanding and give meaning of the snapshots we’re getting on the national level. Thanks for this professionalism.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Right to resist
I am responding to the editorial, “Face the harsh truths of Jan. 6 “ (N&R, May 19) which gives full-throated support for Pelosi’s commission to study the protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6. For starters, there is slim or no chance such an investigation would be fair or nonpartisan. Instead, the Democrats would use it to hammer their political enemies by regurgitating the narrative already established by the media.
As proposed it would exclude last summer’s routine riots across American cities by antifa and BLM, including killings, fire bombings and the destruction of millions of dollars’ worth of property. Overlooked in this massive witch hunt are more than three-dozen people charged for offenses related to the protest who have been rotting in solitary confinement for three months, while Biden’s Justice Department is giving a slap on the wrist to those involved in the violence in Portland, including an assault on the federal courthouse. In some cases charges have been dropped altogether. Can you say “catch and release”?
The Capitol protest was no “insurrection.” GOP leaders are on sound ground to resist this commission. And, contrary to the editorial’s assertion, no officers died as a direct result of the Capitol protest.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Insulting and petty
I was dumbfounded to learn that in February the Rockingham County Board of Elections voted 3-2 not to disburse grant monies received to show appreciation to early voting workers. These workers would have received small cash bonuses of about $13 per day with a maximum amount of about $200 — and at no cost to the county. Rather than act on this kind gesture, three board members voted instead to return the money to the grantor!
I do not know if the Board of Elections could have made a meaner, pettier or more insulting decision. Bonnie Purgason, Toni Reece and Leanna Lawson are not public servants. They should immediately apologize to these hard-working employees and if they cannot get that money back, each one needs to provide $2,692.76 from her own pocket for these workers. And they should all probably resign. Outrageous!
(Thank you to Miles Moraitis and WFMY2 News for doing their job and shining a light on this ridiculous and shameful breach of the public trust.)
Darrell Kicker
Greensboro
Enrich the rich
President Biden could probably get Republican support for his infrastructure bill if he would include more tax cuts or money transfers to the wealthiest.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
Connected
Two things happened recently that are related in a strange way:
1. The World Health Organization was not allowed to conduct a complete investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese government adamantly refused to allow it.
2. A bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was blocked by Senate Republicans. Six Republicans voting yes was not enough to overcome a filibuster.
Don’t you see how these news items are related?
Both the Chinese government and Senate Republicans fear that the investigation will put them in a bad light. Maybe the virus did escape from that lab in Wuhan. Maybe Donald Trump was fully responsible for the Jan. 6 rebellion with his lies about the 2020 election.
I believe the truth will out. We just have to wait a little longer.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Animal torture
Those who read The Washington Post today (May 29) will have seen an article about a frightened little beagle, rescued from an unidentified laboratory, where it was tortured for the first four years of its life. This little dog, named “Hammy” by its rescue family, is one of only a tiny number of fortunate dogs that are allowed to be adopted each year — the vast majority of dogs used in laboratories do not survive. The poor dogs can’t even scream — their vocal cords are cut.
Many of these atrocities are paid for by your tax dollars, some even dying in Veterans Affairs labs. Please go online and search, “My beagle Hammy was used in a research lab” and read the article. Then realize that upwards of 60,000 dogs, mostly beagles due to their sweet nature, are tortured to death every year in this mass atrocity. It needs to stop! It serves no purpose, other than illicit profit — blood money! Americans can and must do better than this, but until citizens like you and me begin to revolt, these atrocities will continue. Act now! Contact every legislator you can and demand action! Another dog dies every 10 minutes.