Wednesday's letters

2. A bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was blocked by Senate Republicans. Six Republicans voting yes was not enough to overcome a filibuster.

Don’t you see how these news items are related?

Both the Chinese government and Senate Republicans fear that the investigation will put them in a bad light. Maybe the virus did escape from that lab in Wuhan. Maybe Donald Trump was fully responsible for the Jan. 6 rebellion with his lies about the 2020 election.

I believe the truth will out. We just have to wait a little longer.

Harvey Herman

Greensboro

Animal torture

Those who read The Washington Post today (May 29) will have seen an article about a frightened little beagle, rescued from an unidentified laboratory, where it was tortured for the first four years of its life. This little dog, named “Hammy” by its rescue family, is one of only a tiny number of fortunate dogs that are allowed to be adopted each year — the vast majority of dogs used in laboratories do not survive. The poor dogs can’t even scream — their vocal cords are cut.