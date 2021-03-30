Wednesday's letters

Friends in Graham and Alamance County, why are we hiring someone who was found to be unfit to work for Greensboro? Is this who we want serving and protecting us?

I, along with other members of Alamance Whites Against White Supremacy, call for the immediate dismissal of Strader along with an investigation into the hiring practices of the Graham Police Department. If this issue is not rectified by his dismissal, we feel that Graham Police Chief Kristy Cole should resign, as it is clear that she cannot make good decisions in her hiring practices.

Surely there are other, safer candidates; if not, that is an issue that must be addressed as well.

Trina Harrison

Pittsboro

Seriously?

Come on, man! If we North Carolinians can vote with few reported problems during a pandemic, in a major national election, all 5.5 million of us, I’m not sure I see a problem with our system.

There should be a desire to vote also. So I say: Really? Automatic registration? Same day? Absentee ballots accepted nine days after Election Day?

Maybe we could just vote for a few people to boot!