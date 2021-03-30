Wednesday's letters

Jim Crow?
After reading several letters bashing the new Georgia voting law I thought I would share an analysis by The Wall Street Journal.
The new law leaves in place Sunday voting (“Souls to the Polls”) and expanded weekend voting to two Saturdays (the old law had one).
In total, Georgia now has three weeks of early voting. No-excuse absentee voting is still allowed. Requests for mail-in ballots are due 11 weeks before election. So any legal voter can get a ballot. Ballot drop boxes are now permanent.
Wait times at large voting sites will be measured three times on Election Day. If the wait is more than an hour changes will be made before the next election cycle. And, water will be made available as a self-service option.
This hardly sounds like Jim Crow to me.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Bad hire
I recently learned of the hiring of Douglas A. Strader to the Graham Police Department. Strader, a former officer of the Greensboro Police Department, was dismissed from his job for shooting at a vehicle fleeing a crime scene. Prior to that Strader was one of the officers who was involved in the hogtying incident that resulted in the death of Marcus Smith.
Friends in Graham and Alamance County, why are we hiring someone who was found to be unfit to work for Greensboro? Is this who we want serving and protecting us?
I, along with other members of Alamance Whites Against White Supremacy, call for the immediate dismissal of Strader along with an investigation into the hiring practices of the Graham Police Department. If this issue is not rectified by his dismissal, we feel that Graham Police Chief Kristy Cole should resign, as it is clear that she cannot make good decisions in her hiring practices.
Surely there are other, safer candidates; if not, that is an issue that must be addressed as well.
Trina Harrison
Pittsboro
Seriously?
Come on, man! If we North Carolinians can vote with few reported problems during a pandemic, in a major national election, all 5.5 million of us, I’m not sure I see a problem with our system.
There should be a desire to vote also. So I say: Really? Automatic registration? Same day? Absentee ballots accepted nine days after Election Day?
Maybe we could just vote for a few people to boot!
Let’s move on to some real issues.
Kelli Dunlap
High Point
This is the guy?
The man with the most power in this world, with his “finger on the button,” is Joe Biden?
This is the guy who falls three times while holding onto the railing of a single, dry stairway. Biden forgets where he is, who his wife and sister are, who he’s talking to or about, or what office he holds. Biden has difficulty just speaking.
In his first “presser” (hardly) in 70 days, he fumbled his way through. Biden struggled trying to find and regurgitate his scripted, cheat-sheet responses for even the easiest of questions.
Imagine Biden in the ring with the “killer” Putin, North Korean leaders or Chinese buddy Xi. It would be a massacre. Biden is a fragile shell of the man he was — the perfect puppet.
Biden is too busy signing executive orders, bypassing Congress (and the will of half of America), and checking as many “identity boxes” (as opposed to finding the best possible people for his Cabinet). in his Cabinet as possible. Nobody approves of Biden’s dangerous border fiasco. Is this Biden’s promised “unity”? C’mon, man!
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Hot dog!
I was talkin’ to a fella the other day — I won’t disclose his name for his own protection — but he said he goes to Martinsville Speedway twice a year and has never ate a Martinsville hot dog.
My first thought was: This cat is a communist. I mean, why are you going if you ain’t gonna eat the hot dogs?
Folks come to the track just for the hot dogs. You might remember who won the race two weeks at best but you ain’t never forgetting that beautiful, red hot dog. You just can’t go to Martinsville and not have the world-famous Martinsville hot dog.
That’s like going to New England without having clam chowder. Like going to Texas and not eating barbecue. You ain’t lived until you’ve had two speedway hot dogs and a bag of Wise chips and wash it down with a Coke-Cola.
Take your kids and they will be telling their grandbabies about the time Pawpaw and Nanna took us to hot dog heaven.
Oh, and North Carolina is the king of barbecue. We just don’t tell those Texas boys ‘cause we don’t want to hurt their feelings. God Bless their precious li’l hearts.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville