Wednesday's letters

Election's aftermath
There are many of us who fear violence after our presidential election, no matter who wins. I was asked by a friend, with whom I politically disagree, if I thought people in the Black Lives Matter movement would begin rioting if Donald Trump is reelected.
My response was that I feared more the violence of the white supremacists, neo-Nazis and militia groups if Joe Biden wins.
After giving it more thought, I realized that the potential for violence from the extremists of both sides may exist. I know that Biden has said that, if elected, he would be the president of “all the people." It won’t happen. The hardcore supporters of Trump would do everything in their power to disrupt and destroy his presidency no matter what he does. It will be the same commitment that Mitch McConnell made when Barack Obama was president.
My main question in all of this is do we have enough citizens in this country to not allow violence to be in control of our lives? There was a time that I would have easily said, “Of course we do." People don’t want fear and intimidation to be the foundation of their government.
Now, I am not so sure anymore.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
If Trump loses
If the election is not a landslide for Joe Biden, when the votes are all counted and certified some weeks after Nov. 3 (all states allow several days), and it's clear that Donald Trump has lost, I expect to hear Mr. Trump issue a thoughtful and healing concession statement like all losing presidential candidates have done.
After all, even Al Gore did so in the 2000 presidential election when, during the ongoing Florida recount, the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 12 dubiously halted the recount, thereby declaring George W. Bush the winner of Florida's electoral votes by the razor-thin margin of 537 popular votes out of millions cast. Gore had won the national popular vote by 500,000 votes. Nevertheless, he honorably conceded for the sake of the country.
Let's hope, if Mr. Trump should be the loser, that he is equally respectful of the process. It would be his best achievement as president.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Economic growth
President Trump brags that he's had the best economic growth, and that it’s been far better than under Barack Obama. He repeats this over and over — many Americans believe it to be true. Unfortunately, it's another Trump lie. Note the following:
Trump’s first three years basically continued the growth of Obama's last seven years, with a slight upward trend.
All of Trump's first three years performed below all but one of Bill Clinton’s eight years.
Since 1961, there have been 28 years in which U.S. economic growth exceeded Trump’s best year.
Conclusion? The evidence contradicts Trump's claim of unmatched economic performance.
Joel Landau
Greensboro
Too early
If we continue to let it happen, many more athletes and coaches will get sick and suffer the long-term effects of COVID-19.
COVID took America by storm in January and has now affected more than 8 million people, and has killed more than 200,000 Americans. While this was going on, many sports like basketball and baseball were delaying their seasons because the risk was too high. These seasons ultimately got wrapped up, but with college football in the middle of its season and college basketball coming back at the end of November, I believe it is still too early for our nation to be worried about sports.
This is especially the case for college sports, where these kids are risking their futures for our entertainment. With notable college football coaches testing positive for COVID-19 and programs like Florida and Baylor having to pause their seasons over the virus, it just proves to me how rushed this decision is and how we are not putting players' safety first.
Shammod Porter
Greensboro
