Wednesday's letters

Trump’s first three years basically continued the growth of Obama's last seven years, with a slight upward trend.

All of Trump's first three years performed below all but one of Bill Clinton’s eight years.

Since 1961, there have been 28 years in which U.S. economic growth exceeded Trump’s best year.

Conclusion? The evidence contradicts Trump's claim of unmatched economic performance.

Joel Landau

Greensboro

Too early

If we continue to let it happen, many more athletes and coaches will get sick and suffer the long-term effects of COVID-19.

COVID took America by storm in January and has now affected more than 8 million people, and has killed more than 200,000 Americans. While this was going on, many sports like basketball and baseball were delaying their seasons because the risk was too high. These seasons ultimately got wrapped up, but with college football in the middle of its season and college basketball coming back at the end of November, I believe it is still too early for our nation to be worried about sports.