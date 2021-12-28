Wednesday's letters

Blatant hypocrisy
I was responsible for the lives of 18 precious children when I taught kindergarten. I recently watched an anti-abortion rally at the Supreme Court on television. Visions came to my mind of covering the window on my classroom door and having to keep the blinds closed for fear of an assailant. We had already had a lockdown because a student shot a teacher at the adjacent high school. I wondered if these same people who cared so deeply about the unborn child would ever consider the safety and well-being of the child.
Many anti-abortionists continue to vote for politicians in Congress who refuse to implement the most rudimentary gun laws such as background checks.
These same people vote for individuals preferring to feed their own ambitions with contributions from fossil fuel companies. They stand by and watch as children lose their homes to floods, fires and tornadoes.
Look at the faces of slain children and see your own children and grandchildren. Look at destroyed homes and children around the world who have become skeletons from famine. See the world your descendants will have to endure. Stop the hypocrisy and protect the born child as well.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Ruined it
This is referencing Dana Milbank's Dec. 26 column “Republicans are flirting with death.”
First I want to commend Milbank on what was probably a 90% effective message. His use of data around the impact of COVID in red states versus blue states was very convincing. But then he had to add in the last few paragraphs a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, indicating he was “recently acquitted after killing two people at a racial justice demonstration."
What? That was not a racial justice demonstration. It was anarchy, looting and destruction. And he defended himself as any one of us would do. And the people he killed were a known sexual predator and violent offender.
So Milbank took what was a very convincing argument and ruined it for me. Too bad.
Joey Harding
Greensboro
'Progressive priorities'
In his Dec. 22 column, Republican apologist Marc Thiessen laid out a case blaming President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer for failing to convince Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, thereby scuttling its passage.
Thiessen has proven without a doubt that his one and only mission is to cast aspersions on Democrats rather than actually debate policies. He lists “progressive priorities” including lead-free water, expanded broadband, electrification of vehicles and upgrades to energy transmission, fighting climate change and a host of others, which all sound worthwhile to me.
The question of whether the Democratic hierarchy could or could not convince Joe Manchin to support this bill is utterly irrelevant. The real elephant in the room (pun intended) is why 50 Republicans cannot support these commonsense issues, these investments in our future, in our very survival. Let us keep in mind that during the 10-year period this legislation covers, we will spend just shy of $2 trillion. During that same period of time we will spend close to $8 trillion on defense. In the sentiments of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, “beware the military/industrial complex.”
David B. Wilcox
Greensboro
Americans, choose
“And they cried out all at once, saying, Away with this man, and release unto us Barabbas: (Who for a certain sedition made in the city, and for murder, was cast into prison.)” Luke 23: 18-19.
Having celebrated Christianity’s birth of their one true God, combined with a rigorous study of history and the religion, I see a secular metaphoric parallel between the birth, life and death of the Messiah and American democracy.
Each came to bring moral order to a chaotic world. Each provided a set of rules in “(o)rder to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Each taught separation of church and state. Yet, each had their detractors.
To the religious hierarchy, the liberal teachings of Jesus posed a problem to their societal control. To the Romans, he was a threat to their political power. United, they wanted to Make Rome (and Judaism) Great Again. They wanted Barabbas (the murderer and seditionist) freed and Christ to die. Better put, democracy to die at the hands of Barabbas.
America, do you want Barabbas or democracy? Vote!
John Dickey
Greensboro