Wednesday's letters

So, what does this mean? It means there is no such thing as “race.” There is but one race and that is the human race. We can start teaching this fact in kindergarten, just as we can say to little Johnny that, though little Sarah may have more pigment in her skin, they are both one-of-a-kind persons and should be treated as such and are fine the way they are.

If we continue this truth teaching throughout the education system, then maybe we can see some progress in the way we all treat each other.

Stephen Bolmer

Greensboro

A step backward

I was pleased to see Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy (July 24) speak up against HB 951. Their members are Chambers of Commerce in North Carolina and across the country.

HB 951 would lay out a plan of unsustainable energy production by Duke Energy in North Carolina. It would have Duke convert coal-powered plants to natural gas — but natural gas is also a contributor to climate change! What we need, and soon, is conversion to clean energy, including commercial scale solar, wind and even new nuclear fission plants, which I understand are safer than earlier generations.