Wednesday's letters

Don’t blame guns
About your article, “Families wracked by gun violence,” that shared stories from five victims’ families from five American cities (July 25):
Yes, those families are suffering. As these people are our neighbors, we all are suffering.
It is not the guns that are violent; it is the shooters who are citizens in cities that don’t enforce laws or hold people accountable who break them. When infractions of a lesser nature go unchecked, lawlessness escalates.
What’s the common denominator among Charlotte, Albuquerque, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Philadelphia? Democratic mayors, city councils and county commissioners. Just like Greensboro, which had 61 murders last year, all have leadership that undermines the police.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
No such thing
There has been a lot of talk about race. Here is one thing most should agree on to help in the long run: If you look up the differences between races and the difference within races, you will find the differences within races far exceeds the differences between them. If you do not believe it, look it up, within scientific circles.
So, what does this mean? It means there is no such thing as “race.” There is but one race and that is the human race. We can start teaching this fact in kindergarten, just as we can say to little Johnny that, though little Sarah may have more pigment in her skin, they are both one-of-a-kind persons and should be treated as such and are fine the way they are.
If we continue this truth teaching throughout the education system, then maybe we can see some progress in the way we all treat each other.
Stephen Bolmer
Greensboro
A step backward
I was pleased to see Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy (July 24) speak up against HB 951. Their members are Chambers of Commerce in North Carolina and across the country.
HB 951 would lay out a plan of unsustainable energy production by Duke Energy in North Carolina. It would have Duke convert coal-powered plants to natural gas — but natural gas is also a contributor to climate change! What we need, and soon, is conversion to clean energy, including commercial scale solar, wind and even new nuclear fission plants, which I understand are safer than earlier generations.
These methods provide energy that does not contribute to climate change. But HB 951 provides for only a small investment in renewables, and a continuation of the same monopolistic energy business power companies have operated under for years.
Please tell your N.C. representatives to oppose this bill.
Jean Pudlo
Greensboro
In praise of autos
One of the catalysts of the Industrial Revolution was the building of canals in Britain. It suddenly enabled the cheap, reliable and swift transportation of goods. And so Britain progressed to become the first industrial nation. Then the Brits built a railroad network that created a huge increase in trade and wealth creation. After that came the private automobile and the highways that led to the unimaginable prosperity and freedom we enjoy today.
Contemporary economies are incredibly complex, and they require the seamless and swift mobility of people and goods.
Nothing in human history has created so many opportunities for regular people, or provided as much personal freedom as the private automobile — but there are some who despise and resent it, and seek to make it as difficult, costly, frustrating and aggravating as they can. They purposely choke roads with unused bike lanes, incessantly cut speed limits to a crawl and impose ever more punitive penalties on us as we go about our daily business. (They also see the motorist as a cash cow.)
More than any other nation, America has embraced the automobile — because we love liberty.
These latter-day Luddites must be faced down.
Our “public servants” need to stop harassing us.
Austin Morris
Colfax
‘People violence’
I believe there is compromise available for stricter gun control, even though I am an avid gun owner with a concealed carry permit.
But we have to start with the messaging. The minute I read the term “gun violence,” I know the author is already starting from a biased position.
It is not “gun violence”; it is “people violence.” It is the people who are killing other people; they just happen to be using guns.
That is a subtle difference in meaning, but it is important when attempting to find common ground.
Joey Harding
Greensboro