Wednesday's letters

Like all 18-year-old males of my generation, I took part in the military draft lottery. After receiving my lottery number, Daddy and I talked about joining the military. Dad (an Army veteran) wanted me to join but he did not want me to go to Vietnam (Thank you, all Vietnam veterans!) although I really think he just wanted me to get a bowl-style haircut.

After last night (July 4) I now know what it might have sounded like to be in a war zone. There was small-arms shooting and small fireworks. There were machine guns going off, repeating fireworks and, last but not least, there was large mortar shelling (large-tube fireworks).

I called my sister so she could hear what it sounds like in a military zone. My loving sister did not let me down and said it was Trump’s fault.

Harry Kutchei

Greensboro

Same old story

If I had ever forgotten why I stopped taking the News & Record, it smacked me in the face again this morning.

On a lark, I went down to the corner store and bought the Sunday paper. Still jam-packed with left-wing bias, from letters to the editor to all of the opinion pieces.