Wednesday's letters

A wonderful life
I don’t know what caught my eye — it must have been the darling photo in Melanie Rodenbough’s obituary, but I read the entire obit.
Melanie lost her mom at the age of 8 and grew up in the Presbyterian Home for Children. She accomplished so much during her 66 years of life!
Then, I turn the page and find Allen Johnson’s article about her “wild and precious” life — what a remarkable woman. I hope your readers did not miss this commentary in Sunday’s paper.
Marilyn Gideon
Greensboro
Honor her life
With the death of Melanie Rodenbough, a tireless worker for those with little or no voice, we can reflect on the words of a song by Willie Nelson that capture much of the mindset she must have had as a driving force to help immigrants through the nonprofit agency FaithAction in our city. Ponder the words of “Living in the Promiseland,” take them to heart and act in a like manner to honor the life of this special person:
Give us your tired and weak
And we will make them strong
Bring us your foreign songs
And we will sing along
Leave us your broken dreams
We’ll give them time to mend
There’s still a lot of love
Living in the Promiseland
Living in the Promiseland
Our dreams are made of steel
The prayers of every person
Are to know how freedom feels
There is a winding road
Across the shifting sand
And room for everyone
Living in the Promiseland
Give us our daily bread
We have no shoes to wear
No place to call our home
Only this cross to bear
We are the multitude
Lend us a helping hand
Is there no love anymore
Living in the Promiseland
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Lost in translation
Regarding Charles Davenport’s July 4 column (“One nation, one flag, one people”):
In typical fashion Mr. Davenport demeans the meaning of America. The closing line of the Pledge of Allegiance ends with “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” When Davenport decries diversity, he eviscerates the liberty and justice portion of the pledge.
When he criticizes those who kneel at the national anthem, he votes against the Bill of Rights.
When he condemns those who immigrate, he condemns his quote of Washington, who welcomed those who “by decency and propriety of conduct” merit inclusion. Washington did not dictate any other standard and left it to the legal system to decide the “merits of inclusion.”
Davenport insists on sameness in thought, word and deed. These are totally inconsistent with the purpose of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and allegiance to “liberty and justice for all.”
Dan Mosca
Browns Summit
War zone?
Like all 18-year-old males of my generation, I took part in the military draft lottery. After receiving my lottery number, Daddy and I talked about joining the military. Dad (an Army veteran) wanted me to join but he did not want me to go to Vietnam (Thank you, all Vietnam veterans!) although I really think he just wanted me to get a bowl-style haircut.
After last night (July 4) I now know what it might have sounded like to be in a war zone. There was small-arms shooting and small fireworks. There were machine guns going off, repeating fireworks and, last but not least, there was large mortar shelling (large-tube fireworks).
I called my sister so she could hear what it sounds like in a military zone. My loving sister did not let me down and said it was Trump’s fault.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Same old story
If I had ever forgotten why I stopped taking the News & Record, it smacked me in the face again this morning.
On a lark, I went down to the corner store and bought the Sunday paper. Still jam-packed with left-wing bias, from letters to the editor to all of the opinion pieces.
How the hell Charles Davenport can still get a column in your paper is a credit to him.
Tom Ozment
Jamestown
Teach CRT later
Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column on critical race theory (“Everybody’s talking about CRT. For now,” July 1):
I think Parker makes a good point. First off, what is it?
Second, if it is a “theory,” then why would you teach theory to a middle schooler or high schooler? Wait and teach that in college, where economic theory is also taught.
College students are good at coming up with hare-brained ideas, so let them wrap those young brains around CRT. Otherwise, teaching CRT to 14- to 15-year-olds or high schoolers is just giving students another excuse why they cannot make it in society.
Then we’ll have another category for folks with issues, i.e., ADD., ADHD, OCD and now CRT to add to their resumes.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro