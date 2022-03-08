Wednesday's letters

Thanks, but ...
Legendary NASCAR team owner Richard Childress pledged 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine last week. Like many Americans searching for ways to help, Mr. Childress admirably recognized he is able to help President Zelensky. The generosity of Americans and other countries never surprises me.
Like many Americans, however, I was saddened to then hear Mr. Childress draw a false equivalence between Ukraine’s desperation for ammunition and the Second Amendment to our Constitution.
The fact is that the risk of a land-based invasion in the U.S. by foreign enemies is almost none, given our size, location, military power and world standing. However, the risk of violent school shootings in the U.S. is the highest in the world, as we’ve had 11 mass shootings in the 20 years following Columbine and hundreds of small-scale attacks affecting every state.
Republican legislators abhor calls for greater gun-control measures following school shootings. They call it politicization of a tragedy and do nothing. That is the real tragedy. I also wonder if other Republicans, like Mr. Childress, are really unaware of their own politicization of Ukraine’s catastrophic tragedy by drawing this nonsensical equivalence with the Second Amendment.
C.T. Williams
Greensboro
Tale of two lies
Two men, two presidents, two lies ... both in attempts to preserve their respective power.
One told us that our democracy did not work in our last election, the other that democracy does not work anywhere in the world.
Here, more than 50 court cases and judges, recounts and audits exposed the truth that the election did work, in fact very well, just as it was built to. In Europe, a developing democracy was proving it can work to build a strong and prosperous nation, even right on the doorstep of a ruthless dictator who’s driven his own country into the ground — a country with no freedoms or middle class, no industry or wealth, except what’s derived from its natural resources, like the poorest nations in the world.
But right next door, a Russian-speaking people of Slavic descent were exposing to their neighbor that its highly incompetent, murderous and stealing leader had prevented them from enjoying these same fruits of a free nation.
A prayer for Ukraine is a prayer for democracy — everywhere it’s being attacked.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Putin vs. old man
The 2020 election must have pleased Vladimir Putin enormously: a disciple, literally a Putin/dictator-wannabe, against a weak, old man. The old man won, and soon thereafter, Putin had a demonstration of just how weak he was: the disastrous debacle of the Afghanistan cut-and-run.
His meetings with the old fool must have reinforced his opinion, so the invasion of Ukraine was on. Just humor the friendly Chinese dictator by waiting until the Olympics are finished, and then rebuild imperial Russia — damn the women and children, full speed ahead. Whoever heard of “Pax Americana” anyway?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Is ignorance curable?
True story, overheard in a Greensboro barber shop: “Putin’s flying to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to end the war in Ukraine.” This was said out loud in a half-full room. But no one challenged his statement.
With ignorance widespread and growing, is it time for the CDC to put it on the list of incurable diseases like cancer? Should mental health funding go to the Department of Education? A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
They’re fast; I’m furious
At risk of sounding like one of those old “You kids get off my lawn” guys, I must make an observation. There is an epidemic of stupid, reckless, life-threatening (mostly young) drivers these days that is frightening.
These people purposely and blatantly run red lights at high speeds, speed through school zones, pass on the shoulder, U-turn over medians, change lanes a foot from your bumper at 50 mph, etc. The thing about reckless driving is that when someone is an idiot on the road it can be deadly.
I have never seen anything like this, and over the years I have driven in almost every major city on the East Coast. I have witnessed and/or taken an unwilling part in so many unnecessary and dangerous traffic situations lately that it makes me wonder why this might be happening.
I have a feeling that it is related to the defund-the-police, cops-are-evil, no-bail, no-jail, criminal-centric atmosphere that has somehow infected liberal America and liberal American cities. I think people feel emboldened to do whatever they want, regardless of risk to others.
I think the police are afraid to do their job in this and other regards —why wouldn’t they be?
Stephen O’Connell
Greensboro
Oil insanity
Am I missing something, or are carbon emissions produced by oil we buy from Russia lower than carbon emissions produced in my country, the USA?
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro