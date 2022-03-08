Wednesday's letters

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

They’re fast; I’m furious

At risk of sounding like one of those old “You kids get off my lawn” guys, I must make an observation. There is an epidemic of stupid, reckless, life-threatening (mostly young) drivers these days that is frightening.

These people purposely and blatantly run red lights at high speeds, speed through school zones, pass on the shoulder, U-turn over medians, change lanes a foot from your bumper at 50 mph, etc. The thing about reckless driving is that when someone is an idiot on the road it can be deadly.

I have never seen anything like this, and over the years I have driven in almost every major city on the East Coast. I have witnessed and/or taken an unwilling part in so many unnecessary and dangerous traffic situations lately that it makes me wonder why this might be happening.