Wednesday's letters

The irony is that Chauvin, playing judge, jury and executioner, sentenced Floyd to death without knowing any of the facts. The fact that Floyd had prior convictions on his record is in no way relevant to what happened to him.

In the movie, "The Devil’s Own," Harrison Ford’s partner shoots a man in the back as he is running away. Ford tell his partner something to the effect of, “We are in the policing business, not the execution business."

That is something Chauvin failed to understand as an officer of the law.

Kent Tager

Greensboro

Pricey ink

Can't believe I am going to say this but I want to commend N.C. Reps. Lee Zachary and John Faircloth, Republicans from Forsyth-Yadkin and Guilford counties, respectively, for introducing HB 379.