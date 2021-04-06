Wednesday's letters

An infringement
I am a former Chicagoan. One night I listened from a third-floor apartment window as a carload of people taunted, terrorized and then beat an LGBTQ person with a baseball bat. The police arrived quickly but not quickly enough to catch these people, who had driven into the neighborhood for the sole purpose of violently attacking another human being. Have you ever heard the screams of someone getting beaten with a baseball bat and then suddenly go silent? It is horrific.
N.C .Senate Bill 514 is just as appalling. The bill would prohibit transgender people younger than 21 from seeking hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery. Since last March, I have listened to Republican lawmakers and others proclaim how intrusive it is for government to force another human being to wear a mask, as it infringes on their personal freedoms.
How is SB 514 not an infringement upon someone’s personal freedoms?
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
Chauvin's crime
In his letter April 6 ("The full story"), the writer talked about how “a letter convicted policeman Derek Chauvin before the trial is over, and left out any issues that helped the defense in their case."
The irony is that Chauvin, playing judge, jury and executioner, sentenced Floyd to death without knowing any of the facts. The fact that Floyd had prior convictions on his record is in no way relevant to what happened to him.
In the movie, "The Devil’s Own," Harrison Ford’s partner shoots a man in the back as he is running away. Ford tell his partner something to the effect of, “We are in the policing business, not the execution business."
That is something Chauvin failed to understand as an officer of the law.
Kent Tager
Greensboro
Pricey ink
Can't believe I am going to say this but I want to commend N.C. Reps. Lee Zachary and John Faircloth, Republicans from Forsyth-Yadkin and Guilford counties, respectively, for introducing HB 379.
After Trump, I wasn't sure I could ever again give Republicans credit for anything good. Surprise: HB 379! This bill would require printer packaging to disclose potential costs for replacement ink or toner cartridges. It would require the packaging to disclose the estimated number of printed pages an ink cartridge would print before running out of ink. What a good idea! I have found it's cheaper to buy a new printer than to buy replacement ink cartridges.
A new printer can be as much as 25% cheaper than its replacement cartridges. This bill would give consumers enough information to make an intelligent and reasoned decision when buying a new printer. It remains to be seen whether Republicans will pass this bill or succumb to big business and reject this brilliant idea. Let's see if Republicans can come down on the side of N.C. consumers!
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
Money talks
In the wake of Georgia’s voter suppression laws, both Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines spoke out against the laws. Yet their PAC contributions in 2020 favored the very Republicans who passed these laws.
Coca-Cola PACs donated $50,000 to Democrats and $75,000 to Republicans at the state level. Delta Airlines gave $432,000 to Democrats and $646,000 to Republicans. In both cases this is a 60-40 split in favor of the Republicans.
Let’s see what 2022 will bring. Is this merely a publicity stunt or will they put their money where their mouths are?
Daniel Flak
Greensboro
Other threats
Without urgent policy measures, COVID-19 will destroy all public health gains that have been made in low and middle-income countries, resulting in a staggering 4.8 million deaths. This is double the current deaths from TB, AIDS and malaria.
COVID-19 has inhibited many prevention and treatment programs from occurring, resulting in more severe disease progression and death. In areas with little access to health care prior to COVID-19, many have seen their closest clinics, hospitals and other humanitarian resources close. Additionally, resources have been shifted to fighting COVID-19, while in many countries, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria remain the primary killers.
This is why funding in the number of $20 billion is needed to support the global COVID-19 response, specifically allocating $4 billion to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB, and malaria, as well as $5 billion in emergency relief for low- and middle-income countries. This aid will prevent millions from dying preventable deaths.
It is imperative that we do what is possible to provide relief to the people whose suffering is easily preventable. Join me in calling upon Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to urge to support $20 billion in foreign assistance to help prevent AIDS, TB, and malaria deaths.
Taylor Glatt