Wednesday's letters

When we hear that schoolchildren, who have almost a zero chance of dying from this disease, must wear masks and possibly not even go to school, but we are constantly seeing Democratic politicians going to birthday parties, weddings and restaurants and getting on planes with no masks, one could think this is possibly not a health-and-safety issue.

As for these so-called “experts,” I wonder if these are the same experts who told us last summer that church choirs were dangerous, but rioting and looting and burning down police stations was OK?

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Displaced

One early morning I noticed two deer standing quietly in my yard. We regarded each other through the window. The deer were lovely, graceful, beautiful. But this magic moment made me sad because I do not live in the forest or the country. I live in an established residential area. The deer have nowhere else to go. They will eventually starve, or be hit by a car, or be removed by Animal Control.

To me, the deer represented all the displaced creatures in the world. The trees lost to construction. The birds that were nesting in those trees.