Wednesday's letters

Just pandering
Sure, I get it. You think you have to publish columnists like Marc Thiessen to appease your self-styled “conservative” readers. But today’s column (“Biden’s ‘team of sycophants’ led to disaster,” Aug. 23) was just sad pandering. He has the audacity to accuse Biden’s people of sycophancy!
Did he not watch Trump’s vice president, his Cabinet, his favorite senators (Lindsey Graham, et al.), and his children raise sycophancy to a level never seen before or since (bigly sycophancy, I believe some called it)?
Did he not gag (as I did) while everyone who didn’t appease that narcissist in chief got fired? This kind of hypocritical blather, in which so-called “conservatives” just accuse others of doing what they’ve done, doesn’t improve your newspaper. It just makes it seem like you’re pandering, too. Let him go.
Christopher Poulos
Greensboro
‘Experts’ indeed
I was amazed — but should not have been — at your article titled “Experts: Migrants not driving virus” (Aug. 9).
I mean, why in the world would having thousands of untested, unvaccinated, unmasked people, possibly with COVID, being streamed into two border states (coincidentally each with a Republican governor whom the Democratic establishment is trying to discredit), have anything to do with the number of cases rising in these two states?
When we hear that schoolchildren, who have almost a zero chance of dying from this disease, must wear masks and possibly not even go to school, but we are constantly seeing Democratic politicians going to birthday parties, weddings and restaurants and getting on planes with no masks, one could think this is possibly not a health-and-safety issue.
As for these so-called “experts,” I wonder if these are the same experts who told us last summer that church choirs were dangerous, but rioting and looting and burning down police stations was OK?
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Displaced
One early morning I noticed two deer standing quietly in my yard. We regarded each other through the window. The deer were lovely, graceful, beautiful. But this magic moment made me sad because I do not live in the forest or the country. I live in an established residential area. The deer have nowhere else to go. They will eventually starve, or be hit by a car, or be removed by Animal Control.
To me, the deer represented all the displaced creatures in the world. The trees lost to construction. The birds that were nesting in those trees.
As a people, we have forgotten to honor nature as a sacred gift. We have overrun our boundaries. Hubris has caused us to forget what our ancestors knew: that all life, human and nonhuman, depends on millions of interlocking relationships we don’t fully understand. Everything depends on everything else. Cycles and seasons, birds, insects, reptiles, fish, fungi, trees, oceans, marshes, land and water all interact in mysterious ways, performing wonders that allow us all to survive and thrive.
In this digital age, we remain inexorably connected to nature.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
Look closer
N.C. House Republican Tim Moore, and others, have filed a bill (HB 805) to stiffen the penalties for rioters. There is reason for suspicion. Moore was Speaker of the N.C. House when the infamous “bathroom bill” was rushed through and then signed by Gov. Pat McCrory back in 2016. North Carolina lost businesses that had planned to relocate here, as well as sporting and entertainment events. The law was soon repealed after much economic loss and embarrassment to our state. Therefore, it is essential that this new bill is painstakingly scrutinized — but not dismissed because of emotions.
On the surface, who can disagree with arresting and prosecuting rioters and looters? According to the article in the News & Record today (Aug. 22), some civil rights advocates do disagree, and even call the bill “racism” because they feel it restricts their right to protest.
The right to peacefully protest is a constitutional right of American citizens. The acts of rioting and looting — destroying the property of others — are illegal no matter the color of the perpetrators’ or the victims’ skin.
It is fundamental to recognize the difference in those two activities and to make sure only one of them continues.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Illogic reigns
Right-wing media and a few notable red state governors continue to defend those who refuse to wear masks or to be vaccinated as the exercise of their unalienable right of “liberty.” However, upon closer examination it may be the “pursuit of happiness” that offers an equally justifiable defense for their resistance to these heath measures.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a synonym for happiness is “bliss.” And if one accepts the adage that “ignorance is bliss,” then it logically follows that we all have the the unalienable right to pursue ignorance.
Indeed, (il)logic has taken on a whole new meaning in this time of COVID-19.
Howard Becker
Greensboro