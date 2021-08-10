Wednesday's letters

The Montagnards
Regarding the story "I’m retiring from my job, but not my community” (Aug. 8) by Nancy McLaughlin:
I served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam “War," but never was assigned to that theater. I also helped to purchase mattresses for the homes of the Montagnards who served with our troops there, and who later relocated in Greensboro. I attended the funeral of one of those who died not too long ago. I wish I had known of the Montagnard Association so I could have participated in some way.
The U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an unpopular war, during times of social upheaval in America, which we were not allowed to win, and that unfortunately discredited those who fought and died for it, including the Montagnards. You know, sorta like today’s Afghanistan interpreters who risked their lives and those of their families to assist our troops there. And many of whom we abandoned, not allowing them entry into America, leaving them at the mercy of Taliban terrorists.
Hopefully, we’ll learn some day not to enter a military conflict unless we're fully committed to win it, period. Remember, America has not really won a war and the peace that follows since World War II (in which my father and both of his brothers served).
Thank you, Ms. McLaughlin, for bringing the public’s attention a generally little-known story: those local Vietnam Montagnards who fought valiantly beside our troops in Vietnam.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Selfish disregard
America has an epidemic of the unvaccinated. The delta variant is now more contagious than measles, mumps, polio, rubella, tetanus and whooping cough, all diseases wiped out because of government-mandated inoculation for those diseases before our kids could attend school. COVID is no different.
But because one-third of Americans have refused COVID inoculation, responsible Americans are paying the price. These freeloaders are overrunning our hospitals, wasting valuable resources and putting vaccinated Americans and their families in danger when we require necessary medical services. Inoculated citizens should not be penalized by ignorant moochers gaming the system and endangering our children.
Here’s the solution. If you don’t want to get inoculated and participate, sign a waiver. You accept personal responsibility if you get COVID. You will not drain our hospital resources or take beds from responsible citizens. You pay your own bills. COVID is totally avoidable. Our taxes and health insurance premiums should not underwrite your ignorance.
If your negligence causes infection to a child who can’t be vaccinated, you’re responsible. Realistically most won’t sign it. Anti-vaxxers have already shown their selfish disregard for the health and safety of their fellow citizens.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
No protection?
Stop the presses! Fox News host Brian Kilmeade recently said that it is not the government’s job to protect anybody. Look it up if you think I’m kidding. The “Google machine” will confirm what this man said.
It will be sad to see police, firefighters and paramedics packing up their gear and leaving their headquarters for the last time. The U.S. military also will have to be disbanded, and all government benefits to the poor, the sick and the elderly will come to a screeching halt. Government inspections of food, water, air and soil will also end.
Will Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issue an executive order banning sterile techniques and masks in all hospitals and operating rooms? Vegas oddsmakers suggest not betting against it.
Jody McGhee
High Point
Bad conduct pays
Where is my $100 gift card for my COVID-19 vaccination?
I got my shots in January and February of this year when I was in the second group. Now, if you have not gotten your shot, they want to reward you with $100. Sounds like a reward for bad behavior.
Now it is possible that I will have to wear a mask again because of your lack of vaccination. I don't think so.
I am vaccinated and I am done wearing a mask.
Tony Aprile
Gibsonville
Ultimate hypocrisy....
You say you are pro-life and go to great lengths to protect the unborn. If you are truly pro-life, then how about protecting my life and the lives of my family and friends?
Many of you are ardently opposed to the vaccine and the wearing of the mask. Often you react to those of us who do believe that a vaccination and a mask are potential deterrents with disgust, ridicule and disdain.
Make up your minds. Or better yet, open your minds. People are dying.
Ruth Petty
Greensboro