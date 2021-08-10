Wednesday's letters

The Montagnards

Regarding the story "I’m retiring from my job, but not my community” (Aug. 8) by Nancy McLaughlin:

I served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam “War," but never was assigned to that theater. I also helped to purchase mattresses for the homes of the Montagnards who served with our troops there, and who later relocated in Greensboro. I attended the funeral of one of those who died not too long ago. I wish I had known of the Montagnard Association so I could have participated in some way.

The U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an unpopular war, during times of social upheaval in America, which we were not allowed to win, and that unfortunately discredited those who fought and died for it, including the Montagnards. You know, sorta like today’s Afghanistan interpreters who risked their lives and those of their families to assist our troops there. And many of whom we abandoned, not allowing them entry into America, leaving them at the mercy of Taliban terrorists.

Hopefully, we’ll learn some day not to enter a military conflict unless we're fully committed to win it, period. Remember, America has not really won a war and the peace that follows since World War II (in which my father and both of his brothers served).