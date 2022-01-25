Wednesday's letters

McLeansville

Hard lesson

The lesson to be learned in Trumpian America is that educated people can accommodate themselves to irrationality and violence — that American nationalism can degenerate into chauvinism, militarism and antisemitism.

The Trumpian recklessness with which our government has been attacked, our institutions maligned and our rules of law dismembered in the name of freedom will evolve toward dictatorship. Democracy is not inevitable.

The German novelist Thomas Mann, who fled to America from Nazi Germany, has this to say: “Let me tell you the whole truth; if ever fascism should come to America, it will come in the name of ‘freedom’.”

With the advent of McCarthyism he left the United States in 1952.

Roman Lavore

Julian

Who’s to blame?

President Biden has made some mistakes, but blaming him for COVID surges or rising inflation is wrong.