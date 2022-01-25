Wednesday's letters

The greatest hustle
I have watched politicians milk their supporters for everything they can get out of them. It has been carefully calculated and has reaped great financial rewards at the expense of a duped public. In other words, conspiracy theories are paying off big.
Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims have helped keep unity among his base. These followers have sent their hard-earned money hoping to resurrect their leader but most of the money on Trump’s end has gone to pay his campaign debts and other debts he has incurred. Pretty good deal.
This monetary success has not been lost on other Republicans. Rand Paul has discovered that he can make tons of money by discrediting Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci exposed this moneymaking idea with a digitalized screenshot from Paul’s website. Paul quickly put Fauci holding the screenshot up on his website. Guess what? He generated even more money!
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has made a fortune profiting from his anti-vaccine and anti-mask mandate stances as the unvaccinated masses continue to die.
As long as conspiracy theories are a profitable business, politicians with little or no regard for reality or morality will continue to flourish.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Hard lesson
The lesson to be learned in Trumpian America is that educated people can accommodate themselves to irrationality and violence — that American nationalism can degenerate into chauvinism, militarism and antisemitism.
The Trumpian recklessness with which our government has been attacked, our institutions maligned and our rules of law dismembered in the name of freedom will evolve toward dictatorship. Democracy is not inevitable.
The German novelist Thomas Mann, who fled to America from Nazi Germany, has this to say: “Let me tell you the whole truth; if ever fascism should come to America, it will come in the name of ‘freedom’.”
With the advent of McCarthyism he left the United States in 1952.
Roman Lavore
Julian
Who’s to blame?
President Biden has made some mistakes, but blaming him for COVID surges or rising inflation is wrong.
Here are the facts: COVID-19 is an airborne virus first identified in 2019 and will continue to mutate into new variants like delta (December 2020 from India) and omicron (November 2021 from Botswana). Despite repeated, urgent calls by President Biden for Americans to mask up, get tested and receive their shots, the U.S. vaccination rate is only 62%.
A consequence of COVID is rising inflation caused by the market imbalance between supply and demand. The increased demand side within the U.S. is driven by consumers spending more on things and less on services. The supply side is impacted by global employee shortages, factory closings, scarcity of shipping containers, limited port capacity, a decrease in the number of truck drivers and missing parts such as chips for automobiles. This combination has driven U.S. inflation to 7%, but it’s heavily affected by double-digit sector price increases: 11.8% for new cars and trucks, 13.8% for furniture and bedding, 37.3% for used cars and 49.5% for motor fuel.
No, President Biden isn’t responsible for COVID’s low vaccination rate, or its inflation consequence. Instead, it’s the non-mask-wearing vaccination deniers who are to blame.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
People over party
Regarding “As one Joe builds, another Joe destroys” (Jan. 21 column, Dana Milbank):
I find it amazing that the writer thinks that, whichever your political party, you should go along with whatever it proposes. You are supposed to vote for what is best for the American citizens, not your party.
That is the major problem with Washington.
As for the cartoon with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema taking selfies with the clown in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, they voted for what is best for we the people.
It’s funny that someone thinks voter ID stops Black people from voting when you have to have an ID to do most anything.
If you are a legal citizen there is nothing holding you back from voting.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville