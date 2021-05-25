Wednesday's letters

'Girls' can fight
While praising the Russian military as better than the U.S. military, Ted Cruz said, “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.” Tucker Carlson recently expressed similar concerns.
According to legend, the first Russian tank to enter the Berlin City Limits in 1945 was driven by a woman. Don’t tell me, “Girls can’t fight.”
On the firing range in the National Guard, the sergeant next to me put all her bullets in a 4-inch diameter hole. If we were ever attacked, I wanted to be in her foxhole. Don’t tell me, “Girls can’t fight.”
We have female fighter pilots who pull 10 g’s in a complex, supersonic aircraft and can outmaneuver any adversary. Can you, senator? How about you, Tucker? Don’t tell me, “Girls can’t fight.”
There are over 200,000 women in the United States Armed Forces. I served beside many of them and would be proud to do so again today. You owe every one of them an apology.
Daniel Flak
Greensboro
Act now
This week the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the world's largest iceberg has detached from Antarctica; 170 kilometers long, 25 kilometers wide! However, scientists aren't blaming this event on climate change. It is believed to be a part of the natural cycle of “calving” or fracturing.
The journal Nature finds that the Antarctic ice sheet will have been significantly changed in a few decades, when today’s elementary school kids are adults. Global warming can accelerate ice shelf retreat causing collapse, the National Snow and Ice Data Center reports. And hurricane season, set to begin on June 1, is predicted to be a year of several major storms. As compared to years past, the elevation in intensity is largely attributable to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, which causes the surface of the Earth to warm and precipitates climate change.
I join my colleagues ("A nonpartisan crisis," letter, May 17) and ("Face the facts," letter, May 19) in endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307, so that carbon pollution may be reduced 50% (2030) and net-zero emissions may be achieved (2050), a pursuit that will help thwart the effects of global warming.
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
Democratic socialism
We hear that democratic socialism is the boogeyman. Our children will be wearing uniforms and Big Brother will be watching our every move. If you believe this and don’t want any part of democratic socialism, your world will look like this:
There is no garbage pickup. You can’t get a book at the library if there is no library. You have to drive on dirt roads.
Hope you can swim; there'll be no bridges. How are you going to retire without Social Security?
If your house goes up in flames, it will have to burn. Need to call 911? Nobody will be on the other line without police.
Worried about the older members of your family? Without Medicare you should be worried.
What if climate change wreaks havoc in your neighborhood? Too bad there is no FEMA.
Good luck pulling out of bad times without Medicaid or welfare.
If you lose your job, forget about unemployment insurance. Too bad there aren’t any schools to educate our children.
Democratic socialism is a partnership between the government and the people. That’s why we pay taxes. Capitalism cannot exist without it.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Revising history
Let’s be as clear as humanly possible: “Revisionist history” was the lies in school books I learned from during the 1950s and '60s. It was the unconscionable fraud that made heroes and martyrs of people of despicable, reprehensible character who found justice and moral certitude in enslavement and racial bigotry, and it largely remains in the monuments to traitors and terrorists who divided our nation, waged war against its legitimate government and conducted decades of terrorism and vigilantism against loyal citizens who were trying to rise from abject slavery and repeated deprivations of property through hard, honest work, hard-won education and the determined exercise of their legitimate rights as citizens.
A new wave of revisionist history is playing out now, spurred on by the continuing lies of the worst president in our country’s history and executed by the worst, most degraded political party leadership since the “Know-Nothings” of yore.
Damn the videos, the photographs, the sound recordings, the personal testimonies that prove truth against his lies — his sycophants’ lies — the wholesale revisionism started without subtlety in an eye’s blink and has grown in absurdity and moral cowardice with each passing week, a product of “Caucasian Heritage,” Aryanism.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Personal decisions
Thank you to the writer of "Politicians: Step away, please" in the Thursday, May 20, letters. You have eloquently captured the response all of us should have to Senate Bill 405.
These decisions are personal and should be between a woman and her medical professional, not determined by politicians. As a society we must take care of children and families doing exactly what the writer asks: Expand Medicaid, fund public education, provide mental health services, reduce food insecurities, provide services to the homeless and the disabled, and ensure the best quality of life for all citizens.