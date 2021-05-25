Wednesday's letters

Hope you can swim; there'll be no bridges. How are you going to retire without Social Security?

If your house goes up in flames, it will have to burn. Need to call 911? Nobody will be on the other line without police.

Worried about the older members of your family? Without Medicare you should be worried.

What if climate change wreaks havoc in your neighborhood? Too bad there is no FEMA.

Good luck pulling out of bad times without Medicaid or welfare.

If you lose your job, forget about unemployment insurance. Too bad there aren’t any schools to educate our children.

Democratic socialism is a partnership between the government and the people. That’s why we pay taxes. Capitalism cannot exist without it.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

