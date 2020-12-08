Wednesday's letters

Grace in defeat
Losing a campaign gracefully is as important to our democracy as the campaign itself. In 2018 I ran for county commissioner in District 3 against an incumbent who is well liked.
I lost that campaign by 216 votes. There were 300-plus votes thrown out during the count because of procedural errors. I watched the Board of Elections deliberate over these ballots. While I did not like the outcome and it could very well have determined my win, I have to respect the decision of the board. It is how our democracy works.
Commissioner Alan Branson, I hope you will end your attempt to change the outcome of your race. While I know it is not easy to be in your position, it is vital for our leaders to respect the rules and constraints we have placed on ourselves to be able to govern. Nothing good will come of it. If you prevail you have lost the respect of a majority of your constituents.
If you lose you will be remembered not for your work as a commissioner, but as a sore loser. Don’t go down this path.
Concede gracefully and keep our democracy in Guilford County strong.
Tracy Furman
Greensboro
Tribute appreciated
Thank you for publishing Thomas Sowell’s eulogy of Walter Williams in today’s edition ("In the memory of my friend, Walter Williams," Dec. 7).
Drs. Sowell and Williams are two of my favorite people and I always consider it a treat when I have the opportunity to read their op-eds. I was not happy to see Leonard Pitts on the same page as Thomas; however, even he was reasonable today. I still believe Leonard needs a 12-step program (but it might put him out of a job).
Ambrose Jones
Greensboro
Those who died
The News & Record's Dec. 6 front-page article appropriately recounts the experiences of people caught in the gunfire of the Greensboro Massacre. There was no mention of the five who were killed. In my view they were seriously misguided, but saw faults in American society.
They were:
- Cesar Vincente Cauce, age 25, magna cum laude graduate in history from Duke.
- Michael Ronald Nathan, M.D., age 32, head of pediatrics at Lincoln Community Center in Durham.
- Sandra Neely Smith, age 29, graduate and prior president of student body at Bennett College.
- William Evan Sampson, age 31, graduate summa cum laude from Duke and master's degree from Harvard Divinity School who also attended medical school at University of Virginia.
- James Michael Waller, M.D., age 36, who conducted research in brown lung disease (byssinosis) at Duke.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Democrats' nonsense
I laughed while reading the latest anti-Trump letter regarding "the most grievous crime of all of those he has committed. He has led tens of millions of people not to trust our presidential elections" (Dec. 6).
Did the writer conveniently forget the wave of false accusations that Trump cheated the 2016 election by colluding with Russia? Did he forget the ad nauseam false claims by Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, numerous other Democratic politicians and the so-called American media that Trump was "an illegitimate president"?
Did he forget the two-year Mueller investigation over supposed Russian election interference that produced nothing?
Does one wonder why there was absolutely no mention of Russian interference from Democrats this time around?
All of this nonsense from Democrats since day one "led tens of millions of people not to trust our presidential elections." Please, check the hypocrisy at the door.
I've oft wondered where serial anti-Trump letter writers will direct their incessant vitriol when he leaves office next month. What will they do with all the extra time? Hopefully something productive, for a change.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Why no urgency?
Let me see if I understand this correctly.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was made public Nov. 10. We are setting records on the number of COVID-related deaths and yet the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research’s (CBER), Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will not meet until Dec. 10 and they will not meet to discuss the Moderna vaccine until Dec. 17 to discuss whether or not to approve the vaccines?
Does the CBER/VRBPAC not realize that people are dying and that every day they sit on their hands a couple thousand more people die?
I’m sure that the FDA/CBER/VRBPAC has excuses — meetings are public and the rules are that 30-day notice is required. What equine excrement. FDA fiddles while people die.
The data about the efficacy of the vaccines are available now. Congress, governors, health experts and Dr. Fauci should be jumping up and down demanding that the FDA get on with it now!
And you of the mainstream media — still unwilling to push getting a vaccine approved because President Trump will get some credit? Tell me it isn’t so ... GET ON WITH IT!
Walter Sperko
Greensboro
