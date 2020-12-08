Wednesday's letters

Grace in defeat

Losing a campaign gracefully is as important to our democracy as the campaign itself. In 2018 I ran for county commissioner in District 3 against an incumbent who is well liked.

I lost that campaign by 216 votes. There were 300-plus votes thrown out during the count because of procedural errors. I watched the Board of Elections deliberate over these ballots. While I did not like the outcome and it could very well have determined my win, I have to respect the decision of the board. It is how our democracy works.

Commissioner Alan Branson, I hope you will end your attempt to change the outcome of your race. While I know it is not easy to be in your position, it is vital for our leaders to respect the rules and constraints we have placed on ourselves to be able to govern. Nothing good will come of it. If you prevail you have lost the respect of a majority of your constituents.

If you lose you will be remembered not for your work as a commissioner, but as a sore loser. Don’t go down this path.

Concede gracefully and keep our democracy in Guilford County strong.

Tracy Furman

Greensboro