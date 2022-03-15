Wednesday's letters

Why not China?

President Biden and U.S. allies are moving to remove “most favored nation trade status” for Russia. Why not do the same thing for China?

China is committing genocide against the Uyghur people. China is committing “cultural genocide” in Tibet. The Chinese have destroyed three famous statues of Buddha in Tibet since December. The word “gendercide” was created to describe its incredible number of aborted females and forced sterilizations. Remember the Tiananmen Square massacre? Communist China received most favored trade status even after this event.

Why does China get a pass? All of the sanctions that have been placed on Russia should be placed on China.

Countries that commit genocide should be punished.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro

Trump-obsessed

I see some people still cannot get Donald Trump out of their minds. “Trump and Putin” (March 13) is the latest installment. The writer states of Trump: “He would like to be able to sign into law that anyone who disagrees with what he is doing could be put in prison without going through a court hearing.” Really? I never remember him saying that. Methinks that would violate the First and Sixth Amendments, and such a bill would never clear Congress, rightfully so.

Obama forced me to buy substandard health insurance at an inflated price or pay a fine. Biden attempted to force workers between an unwanted vaccine or their jobs and onerous testing. Trump reduced my taxes, thus giving me more freedom to spend my money.

Putin’s genocide in Ukraine should unite all of us in opposition to it, rather than some still obsessing about the 45th president, who actually offered more personal liberty than his predecessor or his successor.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

The center can’t hold

The March 13 op-ed on UNCG’s lack of shared governance rings true, especially in terms of student recruitment. Recruitment must be designed to attract genuinely qualified students. Some programs attract qualified students by admitting fewer applicants while other programs increase their enrollments. Successful recruitment cannot be a one-size-fits-all strategy with minimal consultation from teachers who experience the classroom up close.

For example, over the past decade, UNCG’s previous administration spent $91 million for a recreation center radically increasing student fees that discouraged recruitment, while dramatically reducing support for faculty attendance at professional conferences where recruitment importantly takes place.

The current administration continues this sledgehammer approach by investing in e-sports while UNCG financially hemorrhages post-pandemic. The administration lacks accountability, receiving huge salaries and regular increases regardless of poor decisions. Yet for over a decade, most faculty members who have excelled in teaching, research, service and/or recruitment have received no raises.

UNCG’s administration should reacquaint itself with the value of faculty shared governance in the ongoing situation of multiple budget crises. As is, UNCG’s center cannot hold. Teachers are at the center of any university. Give credence to their collective wisdom and give them enough resources to maintain UNCG’s strong academic reputation.

Deborah Bell

Greensboro

No accounting

I sent this to the Guilford County Schools superintendent, school board, attorney and chief financial officer:

At GCS board meetings when money is being discussed, I’m always amazed at how cavalier your discussions are. It’s our tax dollars you are throwing around. I’ll just pick one segment of the tens of millions that have been discussed.

At the March 8 GCS board meeting we heard that of the $300 million bond, $24 million has been spent. When pressed on how it had been spent, Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry responded “On design and maybe some site work.” Really?

GCS has spent more than 8% of that $300 million in bond money and has no more to show for it than “design and maybe some site work”?

The chairwoman, when referring to something later in the meeting, said “the truth will prevail.” I trust that is true. So please be truthful and send me a breakdown of the $24 million.

The only two board members responding to me don’t have that information. Guilford County, more than half of your tax dollars are allocated to public education and our kids are not educated. Don’t you want to know what GCS is doing with your money?

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

The writer retired in July after 41 years on the UNCG faculty.