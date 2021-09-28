Wednesday's letters

Lawmakers risk public’s health
It was with great sadness that I read the article entitled “Public health powers curtailed” (Sept. 26). If legislators are truly concerned about mask mandates and other actions aimed at protecting the public against infectious diseases, then it makes one wonder whether they understand science and biology at all.
Laws that weaken a local health department’s authority to protect public health undermine the expertise of laboratorians, epidemiologists, doctors and nurses, environmental health specialists, and others who are critical to the creation and maintenance of a safe and healthy society. One would think that elected officials would be the first to demand a safe and healthy society. Public health officials should not have to fight for their right to do their job.
Public health absolutely must maintain the power to respond to epidemics, outbreaks of infectious disease or other similar conditions that threaten public health.
Merle Green
McLeansville
That dog won’t hunt
OK ... let me see if I get this.
An athletic director leads a mid-tier North Carolina university over a span of 12 years, brings in one of the most sought-after men’s basketball coaches in the U.S., oversees a hoops program with more wins (regular season and postseason) than the university has ever seen, raises more money than the athletics department has ever seen, is beloved by the athletes, supported by the icons of the city, nationally recognized and praised by peers and is showered with accolades by the chancellor of the university.
This individual, Kim Record, was just relieved of her duties by UNCG’s top man, Frank Gilliam. The guy who showered her with praise.
When asked why, mum’s the word. No one has an answer.
Somethin’ ain’t right.
Wes Miller knows it. And from what I’ve read the city of Greensboro knows it too. The chancellor’s office has no comment.
In a seven-month period UNCG loses the hottest young hoops coach in the country and the most successful AD they’ve ever had.
Don’t you begin to wonder what’s under the hood?
Michael Burg
Santa Monica, Calif.
In spite of science
This is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is not the flu.
Last year, for the first time in history, Alabama had more deaths than births. More people have died from COVID-19 than died from the Spanish flu. In 2020, Americans died because they lacked the science. Today Americans are dying in spite of science.
You say you don’t know if the vaccine is safe? Stop relying on information from counterfeit Chinese postings on Facebook or vaccinated entertainers earning millions on propaganda news networks spreading lies about bleach, hydroxychloroquine, livestock dewormer and iodine.
Talk to your doctor. If they are part of the 95% of the medical field that supports inoculation, they will tell you emphatically, get the vaccine. It’s safe for you and your family.
No one side scores points if you stay healthy. It’s good for you and your community. It’s good for kids, schools, small businesses and the families they support. It’s also good for our economy and your country.
The greatest generation fought and died for our country. The least you can do to honor them is … get the shot!
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Lionizing Milley
It’s been entertaining to read the letters from writers praising Gen. Mark Milley for negotiating with the Communist Chinese government behind then-President Trump’s back during the last days of his presidency. The latest one, “Milley’s choice” (Sept. 26), was especially ripe with adulation of Milley as a modern-day world savior.
The writer doesn’t dispute that Trump had the authority to attack China with nuclear missiles. That is followed by “The dispute is whether World War III, nuclear winter and the end of life on Earth are acceptable as a price of making the Constitution inviolable.” Really?
Does anyone have verified proof that Trump ever considered a nuclear attack on China? I haven’t seen it. Or is this just another conspiracy theory from some folks who simply cannot get him out of their heads? Trump had his faults, like all presidents, but he wasn’t inclined to start wars.
As the old saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for.” Gen. Milley or others in the military could go behind President Biden’s back as well.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
GOP’s racism
The biggest terrorist threat to the United States is from our fellow citizens. Since Donald Trump became the champion for white supremacists and other hate groups, the Republican Party has embraced hate as its one and only driving force.
I used to think it was unfair to assume someone was racist because they were a Republican; sadly, I no longer feel that way. Trump and the Republican Party are a clear and present danger to the country.
How long is it going to take before these hate mongers are shut down? Apparently the Republican Party supports the attempted coup attempt by the former president and loser of the last election. Republicans know that the only way they can win an election is through gerrymandering and stopping minorities from voting by any means they can, be it unethical or illegal.
Republicans will do anything to hold on to power. I am convinced that some Republicans in Congress helped plan the insurrection. When elected officials are willing to break the law and put people in danger it is past time to stand up and say, “Enough.”
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
Enlightened
What an enjoyable article about Dr. Walter Hood (“A&T grad digs deep to revitalize spaces,” Sept. 27). Many of us are unfamiliar with terms such as “landscape architecture,” but were enlightened by this article. It is coming into its own in importance as we progress into the 21st century. I applaud Dr. Hood for his efforts and perseverance. Show us more of unseen efforts by A&T grads.
Jim Southern
Asheboro
The writer was health director for Guilford County from July 2005 to February 2020.
The writer is a former executive producer and head of development at Jefferson-Pilot Sports.