Wednesday's letters

Does anyone have verified proof that Trump ever considered a nuclear attack on China? I haven’t seen it. Or is this just another conspiracy theory from some folks who simply cannot get him out of their heads? Trump had his faults, like all presidents, but he wasn’t inclined to start wars.

As the old saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for.” Gen. Milley or others in the military could go behind President Biden’s back as well.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

GOP’s racism

The biggest terrorist threat to the United States is from our fellow citizens. Since Donald Trump became the champion for white supremacists and other hate groups, the Republican Party has embraced hate as its one and only driving force.

I used to think it was unfair to assume someone was racist because they were a Republican; sadly, I no longer feel that way. Trump and the Republican Party are a clear and present danger to the country.