Another shooting

The only parental right we should focus on is to ensure that our children return home from school each day. It is not acceptable to continue to sit back, arguing over what books to ban or how to teach American history, while we allow students, teachers and staff to be murdered inside learning environments.

Somewhere in that book — you know the one I speak of — there is a phrase that goes something like this: “Those who live by the sword shall die by the sword.” Adults in this country must fight for the lives of our children as hard as we demand protections and easy access to guns. Otherwise, we will all be murdered by the proverbial, but very real, sword.

Donna Ward

Greensboro

Only in America

Just in case you missed it, six are dead in Tennessee from an assault-style weapon. Nothing new here.

The U.S.. has a problem no other country has. It is called the Republican Party.

Just as dope pushers keep pumping poison, Republican officeholders keep assault weapons flowing into our body politic. Any gun, anywhere, any time, remains their mantra. It doesn’t matter how many first graders are ground up by weapons designed for combat, Republicans fight any sensible safety measures. They have kept the gun show loophole alive. Republicans fight red flag laws and limited magazine capacity. Right now, they are trying to make sure N.C. sheriffs can’t conduct background checks.

As long as Americans keep voting for Republican legislators like Sen. Ted Budd, no one is safe. I don’t think they believe their own excuses and blather. If you want to know how on earth Republican legislators can keep voting this way, my advice would be: Follow the money.

We are not safe in a big-box store, at school, at prayer, at your favorite fast-food place, or at an outdoor Las Vegas concert.

Next time it happens, (tomorrow, for instance), consider your vote.

The problem seems intractable. Maybe things might change if Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and our own Ted Budd were surrounded by silent protesters, holding photos of the dead children, every time they entered or exited Capitol Hill.

Then again, probably not.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

Locked out

What’s in the average high school student’s bookbag? There are so many things a high schooler is required to bring to school, 7 classes worth of materials adds up in weight especially if you take higher-level classes. You’re not allowed to use lockers or leave bags in classes. This is stress-inducing and scoliosis rates are on the rise, schools are not doing anything to help.

Let’s start with the core classes. I have an English textbook and notebook, a math notebook and folder, a binder for biology, and a three-subject notebook for AP World plus a folder. For my electives I need a Spanish notebook, a three-subject notebook for AP Human Geography plus a folder and a computer. But that’s just the bare minimum.

You also need to bring pens and pencils, your lunch, a water bottle and whatever personal items you need while away from home. Also, a good amount of the student population is student-athletes (including me), so they need to carry their bags wherever they go (you’re not allowed to leave bags in a classroom and most sports do not have a locker room to keep bags).

Page High School has lockers throughout the school but no one is allowed to use them. The average student’s bag weighs between 12-20 pounds. Lockers should be available to whoever needs one. If students in high school are expected to maintain good grades by carrying materials needed, then they should be given the option of having somewhere to store materials.

Maggie McNees

Greensboro

Forgotten

What about the rest of us ... the majority of us? The working middle class in Greensboro?

I watch our Zoning Commission and our City Council do tons of things for Greensboro’s ever-growing poor and homeless populations. There are services everywhere downtown for them, even though the council doesn’t want them downtown near the Tanger Center.

Now there are rebates of a huge tax increase imposed by City Council last year for those with lower incomes. If you’re rich and a landowner, any rezoning you want is granted. It doesn’t matter whom or what it impacts. Develop everything.

What about the majority of the taxpayers in Greensboro? We work hard to afford to buy a house and do our best in this economy to keep our house. We go to work every day so we don’t become dependent on government handouts.

We paid the tax increase even though it made our escrow accounts rise, and thus our house payments. We go to zoning and council meetings to plead for retaining the residential nature of most of Greensboro. Hopefully the Fleming Road Plan will be approved but that is no guarantee of protection from this council.

Greensboro was once a city of the middle class. Now it is a city of the poor and the rich. The middle class doesn’t matter anymore, yet we make up most of the workers and taxpayers. We are struggling with higher taxes and grocery prices nd we need some respect.

Remember that next election.

Carol Carter

Greensboro