Wednesday's letters

The nurse shortage
Sunday’s Ideas section contained a detailed article on the current nursing shortage. It emphasized the dangers that this shortage poses to the health and safety of patients, as well as to the health and safety of nurses who are working exceptionally long hours in very demanding and dangerous conditions due to the pandemic.
The article ended with a list of solutions for the shortage, but most of them were long-range; the current supply is not meeting demand. Changing that dynamic will require increased enrollment in nursing programs; that will address the supply, but not soon enough to help nurses facing the impossible demands of today.
One solution that was not mentioned: increased immigration. The current system contains severe restrictions on nurses who want to immigrate to the U.S.; only nationals of Canada and Mexico can enter quickly on short-term work visas. Others have to process through the green card system, which is significantly slower. Opening our immigration options to properly qualified nurses from other countries would help patients as well as overworked nurses. This is a solution that Congress must craft; an executive order likely would not work. The need for action is clear, and the time is now.
Gerry Chapman
Greensboro
The writer is an immigration attorney.
Pitts is ... right?
You know, I agree with Leonard Pitts for a change (his Nov. 27 column, "Trump disappoints"). How the Republican Party can be so bamboozled by Donald Trump is beyond me.
I understand backing your man or "standing by your man," but with all the idiotic things Trump has said over four years, why does the party continue to support him?
Obviously, he brainwashed many of his supporters on the seriousness of COVID-19. As a result many of his staunch supporters have bought into his lies and now have contracted COVID.
As for this recounting of votes, it is a total farce. So, for a change I agree with Pitts: It’s not Trump who disappoints; we already know he’s got a few marbles missing. It’s the party itself that disappoints.
Well, as P.T. Barnum used to say ...
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Rigged Scrabble
This Thanksgiving we held our traditional small family dinner, and observed our long-standing tradition of not discussing politics or religion. After dinner, we again followed our tradition of playing board games in lieu of naps and football. This year the game was Scrabble. We democratically voted to verify word challenges; if a word was not found in the designated dictionary, the player lost a turn ... period and end of story.
While I can usually do fairly well, the Scrabble gods were not with me. Another relative got great letters and brilliantly found just the right spots for her multiple word groupings, thereby winning with a resounding victory.
Whereupon I loudly proclaimed, "Fraud! This game was rigged! Were you taking more than seven tiles? Did you secretly hide really good tiles up your sleeve before we began? I won't concede until the truth is out!"
All players, both Republicans and Democrats, were open-mouthed and astonished. I broke out in laughter and admitted the absurdity of my accusations; we all had a good laugh before dessert.
This Thanksgiving I give thanks for our many blessings, and give thanks that the American public has been dealt with fairly and honestly in all of our elections.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Thumbprint ID?
My smartphone will accept a thumbprint in lieu of a password for entry. If this technology is available for phones, it should be equally applicable for voting machines.
Once a voter’s thumbprint is placed on file with the registrar, then a momentary thumb on a voting machine’s touchscreen, or inked on an absentee/mail-in ballot, would be instantaneously electronically checked for a match, and ensure the voter is who he or she claims and that the individual has voted once and only once.
A voting system that ensures integrity, that automatically creates voter ID without any form of supposed suppression and for which the technology already exists, would restore trust in the American electoral system.
I suspect, however, that the establishment political machine would fight such a thing tooth and nail.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
