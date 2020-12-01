Wednesday's letters

While I can usually do fairly well, the Scrabble gods were not with me. Another relative got great letters and brilliantly found just the right spots for her multiple word groupings, thereby winning with a resounding victory.

Whereupon I loudly proclaimed, "Fraud! This game was rigged! Were you taking more than seven tiles? Did you secretly hide really good tiles up your sleeve before we began? I won't concede until the truth is out!"

All players, both Republicans and Democrats, were open-mouthed and astonished. I broke out in laughter and admitted the absurdity of my accusations; we all had a good laugh before dessert.

This Thanksgiving I give thanks for our many blessings, and give thanks that the American public has been dealt with fairly and honestly in all of our elections.

Meredith Millard

Greensboro

Thumbprint ID?

My smartphone will accept a thumbprint in lieu of a password for entry. If this technology is available for phones, it should be equally applicable for voting machines.