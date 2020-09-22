Wednesday's letters

Not playing fair

Fairness is a value that most good parents teach their children. Fair play is taught and encouraged in our schools and practiced on our playgrounds.

This sports-loving nation tries to ensure fair play in its athletic competition in the training of both its athletes and its referees. Golf in particular depends on the virtue of its athletes to play fairly without the necessity of a referee following each competitor.

Yet, in the halls of Congress and the Oval Office, fair play is not being observed in the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court justices. The norms were broken for the first time when the Republican Senate majority would not consider the nomination of a Democratic president’s nominee in an election year, arguing that the people should decide in the election then 10 months off. That was not fair.

Now with the tables turned, a Republican majority and a Republican president argue that the vacancy must be filled immediately by the sitting president with the election less than 50 days out.

I ask (we all should ask) is that fair? Is it good for our nation already torn by political strife, as well as other calamities? And what is it teaching our children if our highest leaders refuse to play fair?