Wednesday's letters

Keep fighting
As a student at UNC-Greensboro and an organizer with NextGen North Carolina, which is running the largest youth voter turnout program in the state, I’m reacting to the devastating news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing with grief, fear and resolve to keep fighting.
There is so much on the line for my generation if Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis make good on their promises to quickly confirm a new Supreme Court justice — a promise that is as hypocritical as it is dangerous, and one that disrespects Justice Ginsburg’s last wish that officials wait until a new president is installed to select her replacement. Reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ equality and our fundamental civil liberties are at stake if ultra-conservative judges control the Supreme Court for decades to come.
That’s why I’m redoubling my efforts to mobilize my peers. I urge young voters to join me in pressuring elected officials like Tillis to vote on a new Supreme Court justice only after the new presidential term begins. Ensure that your voter registration is up to date, and return your absentee ballot as soon as possible.
Call, text, mail, show up. Now is the time for urgent action.
Marcia Lacopo
Greensboro
Not playing fair
Fairness is a value that most good parents teach their children. Fair play is taught and encouraged in our schools and practiced on our playgrounds.
This sports-loving nation tries to ensure fair play in its athletic competition in the training of both its athletes and its referees. Golf in particular depends on the virtue of its athletes to play fairly without the necessity of a referee following each competitor.
Yet, in the halls of Congress and the Oval Office, fair play is not being observed in the nomination and confirmation of Supreme Court justices. The norms were broken for the first time when the Republican Senate majority would not consider the nomination of a Democratic president’s nominee in an election year, arguing that the people should decide in the election then 10 months off. That was not fair.
Now with the tables turned, a Republican majority and a Republican president argue that the vacancy must be filled immediately by the sitting president with the election less than 50 days out.
I ask (we all should ask) is that fair? Is it good for our nation already torn by political strife, as well as other calamities? And what is it teaching our children if our highest leaders refuse to play fair?
What kind of leadership and example is that? What kind of nation will we become if our citizens live by the example of our political leaders?
Russell W. Ingersoll
Greensboro
Silver linings
Senate leader Mitch McConnell now has the votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee on his favorite playground, the federal judiciary. The future ideological control of one branch of the national government is assured.
Ah, but the presidential election, and separate Senate elections from Maine to North Carolina to Arizona — not to leave out Colorado and Montana — are still looming.
After Nov. 3, if President Trump has lost either the national election — or the majority leader has lost control of the Senate — the air will go out of the Republican tires.
And, if both contingencies are realized, the jalopy will have to be placed on blocks in the backyard — where weeds are growing up.
Thank God for Madisonian checks and balances — and separated institutions sharing power.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
PTI tower's name
Regarding the story "Senators introduce legislation to name PTI tower after the late Sen. Kay Hagan of Greensboro" (Sept. 10):
While the tentative discussion of the naming of the new PTI tower is deserved and noble, I'll bet those naming buildings, etc., 100 years ago thought the same. In these divisive times maybe an honoring placard or something similar might be more prudent. (Just a thought to avoid the politics.)
Another alternative, which is certainly void of controversy, could be naming the tower for Maj. George E. Preddy Jr.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
It was racism!
I want to thank the woman on Spectrum News on Friday morning for sharing her first experience with racism, which involved a white woman cutting in line at a store when the speaker was 6 years old.
I had no idea!
Each time someone has cut in line, cut me off in traffic, tailgated me while driving, didn't say "please" and "thank you," I incorrectly assumed this was rudeness, bad manners, etc.
I now know that, if the person doing these things is Black, it is racism because I am white.
I experience racism against me as a white person on a daily, if not hourly, basis; only, I mistakenly thought it was just people being callous to others.
So again thank you! I now know to call out the people doing these rude things as racists. I shall file a petition to hold a protest and paint a slogan on the streets.
My first experience with racism was being called "honky" and "whitey" at Jamestown Junior High School in 1971 by Black girls. If only I'd known I should have started a fight instead of turning the other cheek. Guess Mama didn't raise me right after all.
Sherry Beeson
Pleasant Garden
Ebola vs. COVID-19
How quickly we forget.
Republicans were highly critical of President Obama in 2014 over his response to the Ebola virus. The impact of that African virus had in the U.S.: 11 confirmed infections with only two deaths.
In case some have forgotten, here are some Republican voices at that time: Tom Cotton said Obama was “not protecting our country and our families.” Ted Cruz said Obama’s response was “fundamentally unserious.” Darrell Issa, at a House Oversight Committee meeting, said, “Any further fumbles, bumbles or missteps … can no longer be tolerated.” Mr. (at the time) Trump said, “Obama should apologize to the American people and resign.”
Please compare 6.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 Ebola cases, and nearly 200,000 COVID deaths with only two Ebola deaths. Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser for the Obama administration, set up a pandemic infrastructure that was torn down by the Trump administration in 2018.
Where is the Republican outcry this time around? I only hear extreme silence, and I worry. You should worry, too.
Vote as if your life depends on it — it does!
Perhaps the president should act on his own words: Apologize and resign.
Greg Carroll
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!