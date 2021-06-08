Wednesday's letters

Shoddy history
It is quite unfortunate that you published Gary Pearce’s screed accusing those who oppose tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones application for tenure as racist bigots and regurgitating Democrats’ lies about the role of race in North Carolina politics (“Race defines N.C. politics ... again,” June 2).
Pearce, as in most likely all things, is wrong on why intelligent, informed citizens oppose tenure for Hannah-Jones. He also spews malevolent misinformation concerning the present role of race in North Carolina politics.
Regarding Hannah-Jones and The 1619 Project, aside from shoddy journalism and shoddy history, not much more can be said. The 1619 Project is simply a deceptive and fraudulent piece of advocacy for slavery reparations. It is not history. It is not journalism. North Carolina taxpayers should not be required to subsidize advocacy journalism. Citizens should do what we can to rid our university of this cancer. Regarding Pearce’s view of race in North Carolina politics: His tripe is what one can expect from a Democratic pol who hopes to keep Black people on the Democrat plantation, where their voting power can be used to ensure Democratic rule forever, at the expense of the state of North Carolina and all of her people, most especially our Black brothers and sisters.
Pearce’s observation, like your newspaper, belongs in the bottom of a bird cage.
James W. Lung
Greensboro
Military waste
It is absolutely appropriate to tax corporations to finance programs to improve infrastructure and help American workers since the commerce that generates corporate profits depends upon reliable infrastructure and a healthy workforce. Besides, after receiving government munificence (bailouts, tax breaks, subsidies and contracts) for years, it’s high time they paid in.
But there’s another source of funds.
The Pentagon, which has never passed an audit, spent an estimated $778 billion in 2020. Wisely? Perhaps not.
A Scientific American article, “It’s Time to Rein in Inflated Military Budgets,” states, “If the Pentagon were a private corporation, gross mismanagement would have forced it into bankruptcy years ago … .The last 20 years are littered with a parade of overpriced, botched and bungled projects.”
The U.S., by far the world’s No. 1 military spender, could reduce its annual military budget by $500 billion and still outspend, by billions, No. 2 China. This budget tweaking, over the eight years of the infrastructure plan, would free enough funds to entirely cover the $2 trillion cost of the plan — with a couple trillion in change.
We could build things up (infrastructure plan) or blow things up (military spending). Where’s your money?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Cal the comedian
Cal Thomas (“In your heart do you believe Trump is right?” June 8) offers a number of truths and fallacies, as usual. However, one suggestion of his had me rolling on the floor laughing. Never knew stand-up comedian was part of his repertoire.
Referencing Trump’s speech to North Carolina Republicans this past Saturday, Thomas wrote: “He also peppered his sentences with some vulgar language, which probably did not appeal to Republicans in a state with a large Christian and conservative population.”
I can’t stop laughing, though it really isn’t funny.
Ray Bretzmann
High Point
Power of peace
Since 1961, more than 240,000 citizens have served our nation as Peace Corps volunteers in 142 countries. I am thankful to U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning for meeting with me and other Peace Corps volunteers and for her support of the Peace Corps. She is in a position to make a difference for current and future Peace Corps volunteers as she serves on the House Foreign Relations Committee. I was pleased Rep. Manning has expressed support for the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456).
Peace Corps funding of $410 million has been flat since the fiscal year 2016. When adjusted for inflation, the equivalent level of funding for fiscal 2022 should be $452 million. Congress needs to act now, fund Peace Corps at this level and support critical reforms to the corps.
The Peace Corps’ mission and work align very well with the Biden administration’s foreign policy and national security objectives, which include the need to “Strengthen global health security” and “Revitalize our ties with allies and partners.” A strong Peace Corps leads to a strong American presence overseas.
When I served as Peace Corps country director in Guyana, I realized that money spent on Peace Corps is the best use of our dollars on diplomacy.
N. Kumar Lakhavani
Greensboro
The writer is a member of Veterans For Peace.