Wednesday's letters

Shoddy history

Regarding Hannah-Jones and The 1619 Project, aside from shoddy journalism and shoddy history, not much more can be said. The 1619 Project is simply a deceptive and fraudulent piece of advocacy for slavery reparations. It is not history. It is not journalism. North Carolina taxpayers should not be required to subsidize advocacy journalism. Citizens should do what we can to rid our university of this cancer. Regarding Pearce’s view of race in North Carolina politics: His tripe is what one can expect from a Democratic pol who hopes to keep Black people on the Democrat plantation, where their voting power can be used to ensure Democratic rule forever, at the expense of the state of North Carolina and all of her people, most especially our Black brothers and sisters.