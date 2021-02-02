Wednesday's letters

White privilege
In 1933, the federal government created the Home Owners Loan Corp. (HOLC) that from 1933 to 1936 made more than 1 million loans to homeowners, thereby saving their homes during the Great Depression.
HOLC created “Residential Security Maps” based on neighborhoods’ racial composition. Black-owned neighborhoods were colored red, hence the term redlining. Banks were advised not to grant home loans in redlined neighborhoods.
The FHA, created in 1934, took over HOLC’s homeowner lending, continued redlining and discouraging bank loans in redlined neighborhoods.
For the vast majority of homeowners, their home is their largest single asset and homes can serve as collateral for bank loans. Loans can finance a child’s higher education and/or a business start-up, not to mention maintaining and/or improving the home and its value.
Homeownership and home-secured loans create advantages passed from generation to generation. Suppose your professional occupation derives from your parents paying for college or perhaps you work in the family business, made possible by your parents’ financial assistance from your grandparents, who had an HOLC or FHA loan.
If so, you are the recipient of white privilege, unasked for and possibly unrecognized as white privilege.
Why white privilege? Because, HOLC only made loans to whites.
Dr. Lawrence B. Morse, Ph.D.
Greensboro
The writer retired as an economics professor from N.C. A&T.
Misplaced priorities
As a person with an autoimmune disease, I question the decision in North Carolina to place people younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions in group 4 to receive the COVID vaccine.
We keep being told we must follow the science. Well, the science tells us that people with weakened immune systems due to underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for contracting COVID and for serious complications, hospitalization or death. I have been told as much by my cardiologist. I know other N.C. residents who are in a similar situation and share my concern.
Adding to my confusion and distress was a Jan. 27 News & Record article stating that illegal immigrants who are considered essential workers (possibly as many as 325,000) will be in group 3 and will likely receive the vaccine before people like me do. It seems to me that U.S. citizens should be given priority over those living here illegally.
I saw Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana say on television last week that his state is giving the vaccine to the most vulnerable population first, which includes older adults and those with underlying health conditions. I hope Gov. Cooper will reconsider how he has prioritized vaccine distribution.
Carolyn Sheffey
Jamestown
Well done
I arrived in Greensboro in 1986 and one of the first contacts I had was with the recently retired Rev. Bob Hamilton, chaplain at Moses Cone Hospital. He took pastoral care to the highest I have ever experienced in a hospital chaplain ministry.
With the Rev. Carlton Morales beside him and a cadre of adjunct chaplains, they organized a ministry that opened doors for the clergy and laity of Greensboro. Together they ensured the finest in pastoral care (to all people) of any hospital I have been a part of.
I will miss them both and have always been indebted to their leading and teaching. May their compassion, faithfulness, love and care inhabit and hallow the halls of our hospital system and the lives of those they have led and cared for.
Remember that life is short and we do not have much time. Make glad the lives of those who travel this way with us. Thank you and Godspeed.
Robert Cook
Greensboro
A better way
The commotion in the U.S. Congress over the impeachment just gets uglier by the day. I think I may have found a better way to deal with it.
There is already a federal law on the books that reads: "Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."
Rather than tie up hundreds of politicians, wasting countless hours and dollars, this case could be turned over to the most recent junior hire in the attorney general's office and prosecuted before a jury.
Telling an unruly mob of criminals "we love you" is offering them "comfort," if nothing else.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
White supremacy
A letter writer (News & Record, Jan. 29) asks what "a declaration of war on white supremacy" is.
It is a statement that "all men are created equal."
George Kiorpes