Wednesday's letters

Why white privilege? Because, HOLC only made loans to whites.

Dr. Lawrence B. Morse, Ph.D.

Greensboro

The writer retired as an economics professor from N.C. A&T.

Misplaced priorities

As a person with an autoimmune disease, I question the decision in North Carolina to place people younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions in group 4 to receive the COVID vaccine.

We keep being told we must follow the science. Well, the science tells us that people with weakened immune systems due to underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for contracting COVID and for serious complications, hospitalization or death. I have been told as much by my cardiologist. I know other N.C. residents who are in a similar situation and share my concern.

Adding to my confusion and distress was a Jan. 27 News & Record article stating that illegal immigrants who are considered essential workers (possibly as many as 325,000) will be in group 3 and will likely receive the vaccine before people like me do. It seems to me that U.S. citizens should be given priority over those living here illegally.