Wednesday's letters

The real fraud
There definitely was fraud perpetrated in the presidential election of 2020, but it wasn't by the Democrats. The fraud is the Trump administration's refusal to accept and acknowledge the results of voting in states where the rules were set by Republican legislatures, which definitely did not favor either Joe Biden or other Democratic candidates running for congressional seats.
You would think that if there had been extensive voter fraud of any type, there would have been plenty of evidence to support that charge. What it all boils down to is that Republicans do not want to give up their hold on power and will stop at nothing to maintain it.
They can't accept the fact that their headliner, Donald Trump, wasn't able to lie and deceive his way into a second term. The country has demonstrated that he no longer is welcome to occupy the White House in numbers that can't be disputed.
Just because Trump doesn't want to give up the reins of power shouldn't dictate that the election results should be considered fraudulent.
Bill Wallace
High Point
Guilford in crisis
Guilford College has long held a special niche in education. Her liberal arts were a vehicle to teach students how to be caring, creative, active, inquisitive, giving, responsible adults.
Steeped in her Quaker heritage, the worth of each individual was not only valued, but demonstrated. Quakers intentionally gather the sense of the meeting rather than vote. It’s important to hear a variety of voices respectfully, carefully considering and weighing the best way forward, trusting that individuals were sharing the light the spirit had given him/her and offering space for a third way to emerge.
It is the lack of this willingness on the part of the board and interim president that concerns me the most. So many constituencies are offering creative solutions, willing to raise funds, willing to take pay cuts, willing to come out of retirement to teach, and it feels as if all are falling into space unheard. Remember how the voices of students, activists and volunteers reach out into the wider community. If this matters to you, please encourage the board to listen and not to rubber-stamp the plan of the interim president.
COVID doesn’t allow physical demonstration of our displeasure for this process, so please use email, letters and calls.
Jane Deichler Carter
Greensboro
Kudos to poll staffers
Let's all say thank you to the poll workers and election officials who conducted our elections this year. Every election, their hours are long and their work is essential.
This year, they endured the additional challenges of the pandemic, bitter partisan divides and false allegations of malfeasance. Despite all that, our poll workers and election officials showed up and did their jobs correctly.
Thank you for making democracy work. We are in your debt.
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
Further review
In the event of a questionable call in most sporting events, an instant replay is typically called upon to settle the matter beyond question. Given the suspicion among many Americans that their voting system is rife with fraud, while other Americans insist that that it isn’t, perhaps it’s time to settle the matter with an instant replay (recount, investigation, etc.) of the 2020 election.
If no fraud is found, then the results and integrity of the U.S. election process have been assured. If fraud is discovered, then results can be squared and the system improved prior to subsequent elections. No voter interested in the fairness and integrity of our election process should have any objection.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Trump's vaccine
Pending data acceptance by the FDA, I would propose that the new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, both developed under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, be named after the president.
He promised a vaccine in record time and apparently has made good on that promise.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Missing ballot
I mailed my absentee ballot on Sept. 19, followed my ballot through ballottrax.net that confirmed that my ballot was received and on the way to my county Board of Elections. In following up with my county Board of Elections today I was told the following: "At this point, we have not received your ballot. However, as long as it was in the mail, postmarked on or before Election day, and arrives by 11/12 it will be counted on 11/13."
Again, it has not arrived yet, but will be counted if it’s postmarked before Nov. 3 and arrives by Nov. 12. It was mailed on Sept. 19.
Consider the effects of this not only for me, but all who sent in their mailed ballots. Something is very wrong with the Board of Elections' system and/or our post office.
My recommendation is never mail in a ballot as it may or may not ever show up or counted. This is very, very concerning and makes one wonder if Trump's complaint regarding ballot counting accuracy is not correct. And this is the United States of America.
Bob Goodman
High Point
Biden is unfit
Reality is all-powerful and always prevails. You can hide it, but you cannot prevent it.
Joe Biden is neither physically nor mentally capable of being president of the United States. The Democrats and the media used the coronavirus as a convenient excuse to hide this reality by keeping Biden largely quiet and out of sight. However, Biden cannot conduct the job of president as a quiet masked man in his basement.
As he is forced to be heard and seen ... even before he takes office on Jan. 20, the reality of his debilitated physical and mental condition will be exposed for all to see. Another reality is that if these election returns were reversed, cities across this nation would be burning today ... as they were all summer while Democrats stood quietly aside, giving implicit approval and, in some cases, even supporting efforts to "defund the police."
The Democrats have become the party of hatred, division and destruction. They latched onto the coronavirus as an ally to achieve temporary, limited political gains to feed their obsessive hatred of President Trump and their desire to turn this nation from a thriving capitalist country into a decaying socialist state.
God help us all.
Bud Talley
Randleman
