Wednesday's letters

My recommendation is never mail in a ballot as it may or may not ever show up or counted. This is very, very concerning and makes one wonder if Trump's complaint regarding ballot counting accuracy is not correct. And this is the United States of America.

Bob Goodman

High Point

Biden is unfit

Reality is all-powerful and always prevails. You can hide it, but you cannot prevent it.

Joe Biden is neither physically nor mentally capable of being president of the United States. The Democrats and the media used the coronavirus as a convenient excuse to hide this reality by keeping Biden largely quiet and out of sight. However, Biden cannot conduct the job of president as a quiet masked man in his basement.

As he is forced to be heard and seen ... even before he takes office on Jan. 20, the reality of his debilitated physical and mental condition will be exposed for all to see. Another reality is that if these election returns were reversed, cities across this nation would be burning today ... as they were all summer while Democrats stood quietly aside, giving implicit approval and, in some cases, even supporting efforts to "defund the police."