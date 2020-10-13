Wednesday's letters

In response to the letter "Say no to unions" (Oct. 9): Living in a right-to-work state generally means you have a right to work for less. You have a right to work in every state, but where these laws are enacted, workers have very little clout unless you are indispensable or have extraordinary skills. You may bargain with your employer but that’s like welding a toothpick against a wrecking ball.

There is a reason why businesses like this law but in organized labor there is strength in numbers and the money that goes with it to fight for a decent wage and a better workplace. Also, you don’t always have to join a union in some industries although it may be in your best interest to do so.

The average incomes in right-to-work states are generally 20% less than in states where these laws are not in force. North Carolina is usually in the lower income tier for unskilled laborers as well as skilled and professional workers. (Police, teachers, etc.) Where you see the “nanny state and oppression” I see worker protection and the freedom to join a labor movement if you so desire.

Bob Martin

Greensboro

NCCJ honorees