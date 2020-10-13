Wednesday's letters

No-mask businesses?
Here’s an idea: Why don’t we have “no-mask only" businesses and “mask-required” businesses?
Let people have a choice. I went to the grocery store today and there were multiple people without masks (even though the store says they are required).
I felt uncomfortable shopping in my own neighborhood store. I actually had a shopping cart standoff with another person who was not wearing a mask and trying to come down the same aisle as me. I stood there, stared and would not budge.
This is a pandemic, people. If you want to go out without your mask on that’s fine, but do it around like-minded people. Wearing a mask is a state mandate, not a political stance, and if you see it as politics, then you are missing the big picture.
So, for all of you business owners who don’t believe this is real, have a no-mask policy and let the people frequent your stores but for everyone else, our right to a safe experience should also be an option.
Sarah Schoultz
Greensboro
Yes to capitalism
First, I think President Trump is a boisterous, at times obnoxious person. But he and his family made most their fortunes and built most of their many residences before he took office. This was done within our private enterprise system and created many jobs.
Contrarily, the Clintons, Obamas and Bidens and their children created their many millions of dollars of wealth and multi-million-dollar residences after they left political office by writing books and talking but creating very few jobs or building added value. Also, I doubt if any in this group have paid more taxes than required by the law or made any volunteer payments to the IRS.
Both President Trump and former Vice President Biden have gone back and forth many times on their various positions.
As an 81-year-old, I am very familiar with some of the age issues facing Biden.
All of that said, I believe that the upcoming election is not about either of these men. Rather, I strongly believe it is about the future of the United States and its continuing as a capitalist republic or becoming a socialist country. I prefer the former.
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
Where do you stand?
There was a time when issues were of most import, and actions had consequences. I'd like to hear where candidates actually stand.
Do they oppose the overreach that pervades all levels of our government today?
Do they oppose violence and vengeance masquerading as protests?
Do they oppose governors' abuses of power as they legislate from the executive branch?
Do they oppose Roy Cooper's shutting down of businesses, costing jobs and livelihoods and acting as if he owns our state?
Do they agree with his edicts that are inconsistent and scientifically unsupportable with occupancy ranging from 7% to 50%?
Do they approve of the dereliction of duty by sitting state representatives in not addressing Cooper's actions?
Do they think it is good that we continually lose to Virginia and South Carolina in the recruitment of new businesses to our state?
Do they find it attractive as they drive down our interstates and see overgrown weeds and trash?
Do they support North Carolina's citizens, workers, business owners and constitution such that they will actually stand up and do something?
Do they see themselves as representatives or politicians?
Rocky Herring
Gibsonville
Yes to unions
In response to the letter "Say no to unions" (Oct. 9): Living in a right-to-work state generally means you have a right to work for less. You have a right to work in every state, but where these laws are enacted, workers have very little clout unless you are indispensable or have extraordinary skills. You may bargain with your employer but that’s like welding a toothpick against a wrecking ball.
There is a reason why businesses like this law but in organized labor there is strength in numbers and the money that goes with it to fight for a decent wage and a better workplace. Also, you don’t always have to join a union in some industries although it may be in your best interest to do so.
The average incomes in right-to-work states are generally 20% less than in states where these laws are not in force. North Carolina is usually in the lower income tier for unskilled laborers as well as skilled and professional workers. (Police, teachers, etc.) Where you see the “nanny state and oppression” I see worker protection and the freedom to join a labor movement if you so desire.
Bob Martin
Greensboro
NCCJ honorees
Confronted with the challenges of racial and economic disparity, police reform, a deadly pandemic, immigration confusion and political polarization, many of us are asking ourselves, “What can I do right now to promote healing and mutual respect for all of us?”
Here is one suggestion we hope readers will take to heart. NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad has been building bridges of respect and understanding between people in our community for the past 80 years. They are known for convening respectful conversations and helping people find common ground. We need their work now more than ever. Unsurprisingly, requests for their help have skyrocketed this year.
At this year’s virtual Citation Award event on Nov. 11, NCCJ will honor Mary Humphrey Kendrick and the Rev. Dr. Frank K. Thomas. Both have made it their life’s work to teach and model how to effectively challenge racism and bigotry. Standing with the many organizations and individuals who will be present (physically distant, but socially connected!) to honor these leaders is something we all can do right now to be part of the solution. Learn more at www.nccjtriad.org/citation.
Lou Bouvier and Denny Kelly
Greensboro
Ann and Jim Morgan
High Point
The writers are NCCJ Citation Award Dinner co-chairs.
Why Trump?
In Sunday's edition of the News & Record (Oct. 11), columnist D.G. Martin can't understand why people support Trump. He listed several inane possible reasons.
He. Simply. Does. Not. Get. It.
Trump is committed to keeping this country out of socialism, One World Government and a New World Order. That's the main reason. Is that hard to comprehend?
He is not out to win a popularity contest, which our election seems to be all about for many voters. Trump continues to block Democrats' subversive actions.
For example, the Democrats' proposal of $3.7 trillion for COVID relief was rejected. Their counter proposal of $417 billion was mostly "pork barrel" projects unrelated to virus issues. Republicans and Trump objected.
Of course, the media machine accuses Trump of not caring for the American people. His practical and appropriate ideas about the matter run contrary to their party line script.
Trump continues to work to improve our country on many fronts. The list of his accomplishments is long and impressive. Of course, if people are only listening to the biased news and reading leftist papers, they know very little about them.
Charleen Fischer
Kernersville
