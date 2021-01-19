Wednesday's letters

Riot's anti-Semitism
I am a retired Presbyterian pastor, having served at Westminster Presbyterian and First Presbyterian churches from 1999 to 2018. I am writing in response to the horrors that we all experienced in the insurrection and attack on our nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6.
As horrifying as it was to witness this violation of our nation’s Constitution and election process, even more horrifying was it to witness the hatred of anti-Semitism manifested through the obscenity of the T-shirts referencing the Holocaust. I reeled in disbelief when I saw those shirts with their vicious words.
I write simply to express, in words most inadequate, my concern for my Jewish brothers and sisters in having to witness this vicious act of anti-Semitism once again. I assure you that those displaying those T-shirts know nothing of the God in whose name all of us serve. As a follower of the Jewish Jesus I assure you that such an obscenity is anathema to my Christian faith.
It is clear that anti-Semitism is on the rise in our nation and all people of faith must stand against it as strongly as we stand against racism.
David C. Partington
Greensboro
Do your job
Our Constitution demands that action be taken by our Congress against the seditionists in their ranks. These Republican seditionists have spread lies about the fair and free election of President Biden and Vice President Harris. They have violated their oath of office to support the Constitution of the United States. They have engaged in lies that led to insurrection and rebellion against our Constitution and their oath of office. They gave aid, intelligence, comfort and support to the radicalized domestic terrorists, enemies of our citizens and democracy.
Don't believe me? Then read our, your Constitution, Section 3, under the 14th Amendment ... it basically says no person senator or representative in Congress who holds office and who took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States "shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."
Congress, do your job and remove the seditionists in your ranks so you can move forward peacefully, as intended, with the people's business.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
Seditious
Efforts by North Carolina Republican leaders to discredit and reject the votes of Americans were an affront to our democracy and should not go unpunished.
These representatives, Dan Bishop (9th District), Ted Budd (13th District), Madison Cawthorn (11th District), Virginia Foxx (5th District), Richard Hudson (8th District), Gregory Murphy (3rd District) and David Rouzer (7th District), are among the long list of Republican leaders who have incited this mob attack through their attempts to overturn the will of the people.
These seditious seven, along with Trump, broke their sacred oaths of office, violated the U.S. Constitution, and failed democracy. In short, they have violated their commitment to the people of North Carolina.
I am a constituent of Rep. Budd. He lied to his constituents and pushed falsehoods about the election — which turned out to be a deadly choice. They can call for unity now, but just a week ago they were stoking division through unsubstantiated claims.
I believe that Rep. Budd and all those who refused to acknowledge the will of the people should either resign or be removed from office.
Our votes and our democracy should count. So should our safety.
Lisa Rowden
Mebane
A sordid affair
I wrote a News & Record op-ed back in 2001 regarding Bill Clinton's commutation of the sentence of convicted cocaine dealer Carlos Vignali and the role two California politicians played in this sordid affair. They were both reprimanded by Congress for their inappropriate behavior.
Well, now those same two individuals, Xavier Becerra and Alexander Mayorkas, have been nominated by Joe Biden for Cabinet positions. If the GOP controlled the Senate their nominations would be tough sledding but, alas, elections have consequences.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Vaccine vexation
Today I logged on to Cone Health's website to schedule the vaccine. I answered questions and was presented with an appointment but was asked for a MyChart ID and password. I'm not sure why, but I don't have one. I've been a patient at Cone Health and its affiliates many times.
I then attempted to register as a "guest." I answered questions and was presented with an appointment next month. When I tried to accept it, I was asked to fill out the information for a MyChart account. I filled out the requested information, which included insurance information.
By the time I finished entering data, the screen went dead. I tried the whole process again with the same result.
By this time all appointments were taken. I attempted to sign up for a MyChart ID but received an error message that I could not sign up online and needed to call Cone. Why do I need a MyChart ID to get a free vaccine?
It’s bad enough not to have enough vaccine doses available but worse when the systems used to register for appointments don’t work. I blame the incompetent Trump administration. Add another article of impeachment, please.
Nancy Halloran
Greensboro