Wednesday's letters

Riot's anti-Semitism

I am a retired Presbyterian pastor, having served at Westminster Presbyterian and First Presbyterian churches from 1999 to 2018. I am writing in response to the horrors that we all experienced in the insurrection and attack on our nation’s Capitol building on Jan. 6.

As horrifying as it was to witness this violation of our nation’s Constitution and election process, even more horrifying was it to witness the hatred of anti-Semitism manifested through the obscenity of the T-shirts referencing the Holocaust. I reeled in disbelief when I saw those shirts with their vicious words.

I write simply to express, in words most inadequate, my concern for my Jewish brothers and sisters in having to witness this vicious act of anti-Semitism once again. I assure you that those displaying those T-shirts know nothing of the God in whose name all of us serve. As a follower of the Jewish Jesus I assure you that such an obscenity is anathema to my Christian faith.

It is clear that anti-Semitism is on the rise in our nation and all people of faith must stand against it as strongly as we stand against racism.

David C. Partington