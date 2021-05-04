Wednesday's' letters

If you doubt that having more firearms can save lives, just look at countries like Australia. After enacting gun control laws following a mass shooting several years ago, many of their citizens are dying of old age. If they all had handguns, many would not succumb to the boredom caused by the peace and quiet they have to endure.

Why would we want to go down that road, when a far more exciting one awaits us with a new Glock in hand? My trigger finger is itching in anticipation of the good times that are in store for us.

A word of advice: If anyone asks you if you’ve had your shot, take care in how you respond.

Bill Wallace

High Point

Health care costs

Dr. Richard Rosen’s comments on the wealth gap are spot on (column, May 1). Although I’m very conservative, I do know the meaning of “too” in “too much.”

May I expand on the doctor’s example of the medical Explanation of Benefits with four columns?