Wednesday's' letters

What about Smith?
In a world where I can access so much information with a few clicks and swipes, I am grateful for the local newspaper. It grounds me in my community and I trust it to keep me informed on the local level. However, after reading through Tuesday’s edition, I am rethinking this. While there was much necessary ink devoted to the ongoing crisis of the killing of Black men by police, one name was notably missing: Marcus Smith. This absence was particularly glaring given the recent news conference (devoid of News & Record reporters) announcing yet another report declaring the death a homicide.
Lamentably there is plenty of death and injustice to cover in our own state. Perhaps you ran out of space. However, your editorial on Tuesday (“The price is right?”) also missed a chance to bring it to the local level. The city has spent over $750,000 to cover attorney fees as they avoid settling the lawsuit filed by Marcus Smith’s family.
How much money will we continue to spend to avoid accountability? Say his name: Marcus Deon Smith.
The Rev. Dr. Kate Guthrie
Greensboro
Take your shot
Yee-ha! Pistol-packing mamas and papas have reason to rejoice — everyone seems to be jumping on the bandwagon to becoming a fully armed populace. Now we can take solace in the knowledge that we’ll all be safer since we’ve wrapped ourselves in Second Amendment solutions to our fears and misgivings. We will have no choice but to become a law-abiding society, since good guys with guns will take out anyone they deem to be a threat to their personal freedoms.
If you doubt that having more firearms can save lives, just look at countries like Australia. After enacting gun control laws following a mass shooting several years ago, many of their citizens are dying of old age. If they all had handguns, many would not succumb to the boredom caused by the peace and quiet they have to endure.
Why would we want to go down that road, when a far more exciting one awaits us with a new Glock in hand? My trigger finger is itching in anticipation of the good times that are in store for us.
A word of advice: If anyone asks you if you’ve had your shot, take care in how you respond.
Bill Wallace
High Point
Health care costs
Dr. Richard Rosen’s comments on the wealth gap are spot on (column, May 1). Although I’m very conservative, I do know the meaning of “too” in “too much.”
May I expand on the doctor’s example of the medical Explanation of Benefits with four columns?
Medical insurance, which is the heart of the Affordable Care Act, causes that problem. Insurers require discounts from providers. If hospitals don’t give a discount, the card holder won’t be allowed to use their facility. If you have three insurers, only then can you get to zero in the last column. Nobody in the medical insurance business or Medicaid/Medicare provides any medical care of any kind. Nor do the people who work with insurance in providers’ offices. How can we calculate the real cost of the care?
People go bankrupt with health care costs. Whom does this bloated, artificially inflated system benefit? Certainly not the patients!
Yes it would mean “big government,” but going to the single-payer system using the current Medicare/Medicaid structure would erase those columns. It would also increase access for the poor who use only ERs and urgent care centers.
Thanks again, Dr. Rosen.
Kenneth Haynes
High Point
Goldilocks was right
If you have one foot in a bucket of freezing water and one foot in a bucket of boiling water you are, on average, quite comfortable. That, of course, is a joke.
What’s not a joke is that it’s also a useful way to think about our current gridlock in Washington. We have two parties that take strong stands about the best way to govern. And what few politicians will admit is that there’s truth on both sides. There’s a legitimate role for the federal government and a legitimate role for state governments.
The problem is that one of the first things a politician thinks about when he or she gets elected is how to get reelected. Which means, “How can I appeal to my base?”
This is where you come in. Your role as a voter in preventing gridlock is to broaden your thinking and vote for politicians who can reach across the aisle and negotiate and compromise. That gets some of what their party stands for but also does what’s right for the country.
Goldilocks was right. You don’t want too hot or too cold, you want just right. The best can be the enemy of the good.
George Sweazey
Greensboro
Harris’ absence
Kamala Harris was tasked with fixing the crisis (oops, of course I mean “challenge”) at the Mexican border.
She has not done much about it, not even having a news conference about it. When asked about going to the border, she laughed about it. When asked again, Ms. Harris said she would be traveling there soon, but COVID issues were preventing her from going down there now.
So, that must mean there are no longer any COVID issues in Greensboro and High Point!! Since Ms. Harris could not travel to the border yet because of COVID issues, and since she was recently in Greensboro and High Point, that indicates that the virus is no longer a problem in Greensboro and High Point.
That is certainly good news to hear. Maybe now we can drop all of these rules, regulations and restrictions!
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
Don’t like? Don’t look.
“I do not accept this portrait at Elon Law.”
So says Elon law student Madison Fields in her May 2 column.
There are people at Elon University School of Law who do accept Jim Melvin’s portrait.
Here’s a suggestion for Ms. Fields: If you do not accept the portrait then do not look at it or go near where it is. That way the problem is solved and everybody is happy.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville