Wednesday's letters

Refugee children

In my opinion, using the American Hebrew Academy campus to house refugee children will be nothing less than an asset to the Greensboro community.

As a retired registered nurse, I have worked with migrant children and families and the experience was a total pleasure. The children are very highly motivated and interested in the world. They want better lives, and desire nothing more than to live a normal existence. My experience with these children is that they are kind, respectful and want to achieve. They have experienced and seen very difficult and challenging times.

When I worked with the children, some of them would not speak their native Spanish, because they wanted to be accepted and were very proud to speak perfect English. I cannot think of a better place for them to grow and prosper than the AHA. And Greensboro will benefit from their presence in our midst.

Mary Lois Brugler

Greensboro

Crafty serpents

Now the serpent was more crafty than any of the wild animals the LORD God had made. He said to the woman, “Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden’?” — Genesis 3:1

Even with the unbiased truth presented by the Jan. 6 committee, I still see letters supporting the Trump wing of the GOP, the craftiest of whom beg us all to come together and stop arguing among ourselves for the betterment of this planet. Yet, in practice these individuals support leaders who are against any form of climate-change remedies, clean-energy advancements, universal medical insurance and general human rights, other than for white American males.

They offer thoughts and prayers as Americans of all ages are murdered, yet will not call for necessary, preventive gun control.

They gleefully force their personal religious beliefs into governmental law in opposition to our Constitution — thus, causing a 10-year-old girl, pregnant from rape, to have to travel to a neighboring state for a medical abortion. With unmitigated gall, the snakes initially denied the event, then remained defiant when confronted with the truth.

Now is the time for making “good trouble,” not for submission to the snake’s evil.

John Dickey

Greensboro

Outling now

Why not Greensboro? When we see cities on the rise that don’t have its advantages — in terms of a diverse, educated workforce, great colleges and universities, and a central location — it is hard not to ask that question.

The answer is that too many of our leaders lack the vision to see what Greensboro can become. They are stuck in old ways of doing things, tied to old insider networks that no longer work for us, and incapable of meeting challenges like rising crime, poverty and the divide between east and west Greensboro.

We can’t continue to wait for jobs elsewhere in the region to lift us up. Greensboro needs leaders who will bring growth to our city in the form of new jobs, support for small businesses and partnerships that take advantage of Greensboro’s role as a leader in higher education.

That’s why we need to take a big step forward and elect Justin Outling mayor. He is focused on the future and will make a seat at the table for people who haven’t been well represented by the status quo. We can’t wait four more years to start Greensboro’s future. We need Justin Outling as mayor today.

Susy Wrenn

Rodney DeBusk

Greensboro

A proven asset

The Greensboro Science Center is the type of amenity that demonstrates the potential Greensboro has to offer. I’m a “boomerang” who had little intention of moving back to this area, but the Science Center was instrumental in changing my perception of what it would be like to raise a family in this area and what Greensboro had to offer. With the Gateway Project supported by the Greensboro parks and recreation bond, GSC’s economic impact will exceed $100 million, but more importantly the perception of our community will continue to be enhanced by this asset.

With the recent economic development wins our community has captured over the past year, we are going to be welcoming thousands of new families to our community. What better way to welcome them than to continue to invest in a proven asset that continues to change minds about what is possible in Greensboro? Vote Yes for the parks and recreation bond.

Adam Duggins

Greensboro

The writer is chair of the Greensboro Science Center Board of Directors.